All In on WordPress: How Open Source and WordPress Changed Our Lives

It’s hard to think about a time before open source operating systems and content management systems because they have so dramatically changed the landscape of websites and hosting.

However, WordPress and the open source community have fundamentally changed how websites are hosted and content is managed.

I sat down with Seb De Lemos, founder and CEO of Hosting.com, and Aaron Campbell, Director of Product, to talk about the impact of open source over the last several decades.

We also talk about how WordPress has been critical to Hosting.com Hosting’s success. It’s why we are committed to supporting WordPress and fostering a robust community for designers, developers, agencies, and businesses.

https://youtu.be/vWpHWj_TRAM?si=Zf5Kz7ehL1iwErV7

Hosting.com Hosting’s Commitment to WordPress and Open Source

A2 Hosting has been in business for 21 years - the same amount of time WordPress has been around. From the gaze of a hosting company, we discuss how WordPress has evolved to become the dominant content management system over that time. This has led Hosting.com to continually prioritize WordPress hosting plans and solutions.

Talking about our commitment to WordPress, Byran said, “WordPress is the dominant CMS in the hosting space and the vast majority of our customers use it. So it’s only natural that Hosting.com is committed to providing the best WordPress experience possible.”

He continued, “I still go look at support tickets because I want to understand what our customers are feeling. To see the problems that they’re seeing.”

Aaron added, "Focusing on our customers has led us more into the WordPress space. It's a critical tool to allowing smaller and mid-sized businesses compete on the global scale."

"If I had to describe WordPress in one word, it would be open… open source, open community, open to anybody contributing."

Seb De Lemos

Founder & CEO, Hosting.com

The Value of Open Source and WordPress

A2 Hosting has a long history of supporting WordPress and open-source technologies. Our team has a deep understanding of how these platforms provide tailored solutions for our customers.

Constant collaboration and innovation have made open source communities like WordPress so valuable. Users can work together to develop solutions and implement changes that anyone can take advantage of.

Within WordPress specifically, community-developed plugins and themes allow you to customize your website quickly and easily.

"It's that network effect that really helped add value to the WordPress ecosystem," said Seb.

Talking about his own experiences, Aaron added, "I saw the community-led effort to grow WordPress early on. I knew this was the right direction and that's when I went all in on WordPress."

This collaborative success is why Hosting.com remains focused on WordPress today. It allows businesses to quickly scale their content and web presence.

Importance of WordPress in Web Hosting

As it’s grown over the last twenty years, WordPress has become a critical tool in website development. It helps small and mid-sized businesses and agencies compete on a bigger scale than they were ever able to before.

According to Seb, WordPress dramatically changed the landscape of websites and hosting.

“WordPress democratized the web in the sense that anybody could download it for free and set up a website.”

Continuing, he added, "We take it for granted at this point, but it revolutionized the way we build websites."

Not only has it shortened and simplified the development and launch cycle for new websites, but it also makes managing and maintaining them easier and more efficient.

According to Aaron, WordPress and other open source solutions “have played an important part, not just in the web’s growth, but in the continued health of the web.”

"I can say with confidence that I would not be where I am without open source."

Aaron Campbell

Director of Product, Hosting.com

The Ongoing Impact of Open Source and WordPress on Hosting.com

A2 Hosting remains focused on providing the highest quality website hosting solutions for our customers.

"From a hosting standpoint, we want to provide the fastest servers possible so your visitors get a phenomenal front-end experience," said Seb.

While we do offer other hosting options, we are absolutely all in on WordPress. From a variety of WordPress hosting options to our state-of-the-art control panel, TurboHub, we are proud to be a leader in this space.

This also means adapting over time. We will prioritize developing tools that streamline managing multiple WordPress sites for agencies and developers. We are also committed to providing hardware options that allow our customers to thrive in the WordPress and open source communities.

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