Are you looking for ways to grow your agency and streamline your client onboarding process? Want to discover how paid discovery can help you scale your business, onboard better clients, and improve team satisfaction?

A2 Hosting is excited to partner with Troy Dean, CEO and founder of Agency Mavericks, for an exclusive webinar that will reveal the power of paid strategy sessions in transforming your agency model.

Join us on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT for this free, insightful webinar tailored for web designers, SEO experts, and agency owners.

Secure your spot now and learn how road mapping sessions and paid discovery can help you scale your agency.







Register Now

Title: The Vital Role of Access Management in WordPress Security

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT

Webinar Highlights: Benefits of Paid Discovery & Strategy Sessions

The traditional agency model can often lead to bottlenecks, misaligned expectations, and difficulties in scaling. Also called road mapping or a strategy session, paid discovery provides a solution to these problems, helping agencies better onboard ideal clients, generate recurring revenue, and achieve better outcomes.

During this 60-minute webinar, Troy will dive into the key strategies behind paid discovery and how it can help your agency grow profitably.

What You’ll Learn:

The Benefits of Paid Discovery: Why paid discovery is essential for identifying the right clients and streamlining your onboarding process.

Recurring Revenue Strategies: How to convert discovery sessions into long-term, recurring contracts that add to your agency’s revenue stability.

Client Success and Team Satisfaction: Learn how paid discovery improves client outcomes and creates a happier, more productive team.

Practical Implementation: Steps to immediately begin integrating paid discovery into your agency's workflow and start seeing results.

Whether you’re just starting out or are a seasoned agency owner, this webinar will equip you with the tools and knowledge needed to take your business to the next level. Don’t miss out on this valuable opportunity!

About Our Presenter: Troy Dean

Troy Dean is the Founder and CEO of Agency Mavericks and has been mentoring web design, SEO, and digital agencies since 2012. With over 4,500 agency owners under his belt, Troy has helped agencies increase recurring revenue, build high-performing teams, and become more profitable. A podcaster, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, Troy lives in Melbourne, Australia with his wife and two children.

Troy is also offering an exclusive 90% off coupon for attendees to access The Paid Discovery Method, his flagship training designed to help agency owners implement this effective strategy.

What Is Paid Discovery?

Paid Discovery is a strategic process used by agencies, consultants, and freelancers to charge clients for the initial research, planning, and scoping phases of a project. Instead of offering free consultations or project estimates, Paid Discovery allows agencies to be compensated for their time and expertise during the crucial early stages of client engagement.

Here’s a breakdown of how Paid Discovery works:

Key Elements of Paid Discovery:

In-depth Research and Analysis: Agencies conduct a thorough analysis of the client’s needs, goals, and challenges. This may include market research, competitor analysis, and technical audits to fully understand the scope of the project. Strategy Development: Based on the findings, the agency develops a tailored strategy or roadmap for achieving the client’s objectives. This can include outlining deliverables, timelines, budgets, and resource allocation. Initial Deliverables: Clients receive tangible deliverables, such as a project plan, strategy report, or design mockups. These deliverables offer value even if the client decides not to move forward with the full project. Client Buy-in: Paid Discovery helps clients better understand the value of the agency’s work and allows them to make informed decisions before committing to a larger engagement.

Benefits of Paid Discovery:

Improves Client Onboarding: By charging for the discovery phase, agencies can attract more serious and committed clients who are willing to invest in the process.

Filters Ideal Clients: Paid Discovery helps identify the clients who are a good fit for the agency’s services, minimizing the risk of misaligned expectations.

Builds Recurring Revenue: After paid discovery, clients are more likely to convert into long-term contracts for implementation, leading to recurring revenue.

Protects Agency Resources: It ensures agencies are compensated for the time and effort spent on initial research and planning, preventing scope creep or unpaid work.

Creates Better Project Outcomes: A well-structured discovery process leads to clearer project scopes, better communication, and successful project delivery.

In essence, paid discovery shifts the paradigm from offering free consultations to creating a paid, structured process that benefits both the agency and the client, while laying the groundwork for a successful project.

Register now and join us on October 23rd at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT to learn how to scale your agency with paid discovery, road mapping, and strategy sessions.