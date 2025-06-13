If you've ever wondered what a real hosting partner looks like, let us introduce you to Olly Feldman, global head of sales at hosting.com, and a guy who’s spent over a decade walking alongside digital agencies of all shapes and sizes.

In this new podcast episode, “Agency partners that show up for you,” Olly joins our own Cory Miller to talk about what agencies actually need from a hosting provider, and why most companies get it wrong.

From Nimbus to hosting.com: why Olly’s one of us

Olly’s not just another sales guy. He’s managed servers. Handled enterprise migrations. Talked agencies through performance spikes, sleepless nights, and the make-or-break moments they don’t teach you in business school.

He spent years at Nimbus Hosting, helping agencies ditch cPanel and move to a platform that actually made sense for how they work. Now at hosting.com, he’s building something even bigger: a human-first partner program that puts agency growth, stability, and recurring revenue front and center.

Why agencies matter (and how we support them)

Let’s be honest. Agencies do the hard stuff: juggling multiple clients, handling tech they didn’t build, and keeping everything online through every peak and panic.

Olly’s take? Agencies are the backbone of the open web. They create the internet as we know it. And they deserve a partner that respects that.

Here’s what that means in practice:

A dedicated account manager who knows your business

Hosting infrastructure built for performance and scale

Strategic support for retainer pricing, recurring revenue, and client comms

Free, fully managed migrations

Fast-track support when things get tough

No sales funnel. Just actual support.

This isn’t about pushing packages. It’s about partnership. That means one-on-one onboarding, no surprise costs, and a team that shows up when it matters, not just when it’s time to invoice.

Olly’s team is global, geeky, and full of people who care. From WordCamp Europe to Agency Hackers lunches in London, they’re out there listening, learning, and helping agency owners grow without burning out.

Want in? Here’s how to partner with us

We don’t make you jump through hoops. If you run an agency and want a partner that can actually help you save money, earn more, and stay supported through the chaos, we’re ready when you are.

Learn more and become a partner.