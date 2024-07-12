Accessibility is becoming a hot topic, and with a changing legal landscape there are new compliance requirements for many sites.

A2 Hosting is proud to partner with Bet Hannon, CEO of AccessiCart, for an exciting discussion about the importance of accessibility for websites.

Join us on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT for this free webinar. This workshop is meant for business owners, agencies, and web designers.

Register Now to secure your spot and learn more about website accessibility.

Website Accessibility Webinar Highlights

This workshop will briefly review what's included in accessibility, overview the changing compliance requirements, share resources for beginning to implement accessibility, and offer suggestions for starting to sell accessibility to clients.

Understanding Accessibility: A brief overview of what accessibility encompasses and why it's essential.

Compliance Requirements: An update on the latest changes in accessibility compliance.

Resources for Implementation: Valuable tools and resources to begin your journey towards a more accessible website.

Selling Accessibility: Strategies for advocating accessibility to clients and stakeholders.

About Our Presenter Bet Hannon

Bet Hannon is the CEO of AccessiCart, an accessibility services agency that supports site owners and agencies in improving accessibility of their sites. She is a past contributor to the WordPress project and is a co-organizer of her local WordPress Meetup in Bend, Oregon.

Why Attend?

Gain insights into the importance of web accessibility and its legal implications.

Learn practical steps to start implementing accessibility on your websites.

Discover how to communicate the value of accessibility to clients effectively.

See how accessibility improvements will positively impact your business.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about improving your website accessibility. Whether you are a site owner, developer, or agency representative, this webinar will provide you with knowledge and actionable strategies that will help grow your business.



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Register Now

Title: Understanding & Selling Accessibility for Client Sites

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT

What Is Website Accessibility?

Website accessibility refers to sites that design for people with a wide range of abilities and disabilities. This includes individuals with visual, auditory, motor, cognitive, and other impairments.

The goal of an accessible website is to ensure that all users, regardless of their abilities, can perceive, understand, navigate, interact with, and contribute to the web.

Since 2020, the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) has maintained the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG). The W3C regularly updates the guidelines to include the latest resources and best practices.

The current WCAG 2.2 guidelines offers a variety of recommendations designed to make your web content more accessible to all. These guidelines cover a range of disabilities, including blindness and low-vision, deafness and hearing loss, speech disabilities, and more.

The WCAG outlines the four foundational principles for Web accessibility: perceivable, operable, understandable, and robust. It also includes guidelines for making your web content accessible to as many people as possible.

Common Accessibility Practices

Making your website or eCommerce store more accessible might seem overwhelming. However, even small changes can make significant improvements.

Here are a few tips to enhance accessibility for your websites:

Make sure users can easily navigate your website using only the Tab and Enter keys.

Write detailed but concise alt text for product photos for screen reads to read aloud.

Optimize your website for screen readers by using concise language and a logical content structure.

Use high-contrast colors and appropriate font typefaces and sizes for maximum readability.

Provide clear and specific error messages on forms so users understand the issue.

Include captions and transcripts for audio and video content.

For more information and tips, Bet Hannon has a great article about how to make eCommerce websites more accessible.

Why Accessibility Matters

To a certain extent, improving your website accessibility is about being more inclusive. And there is a legal precedent as well.

However, most accessibility improvements offer significant business benefits, including better SEO performance. They also make websites more user-friendly for everyone, which can lead to higher conversion rates and more sales.

Here are the top reasons you should consider making accessibility upgrades to your website:

Inclusivity: It ensures that everyone, including people with disabilities, can access and use web content.

Legal Compliance: Many regions have laws and regulations that require websites to be accessible.

Improved Reach and Performance: Accessible websites reach a broader audience, improve SEO, and enhance user satisfaction.

Better User Experience: Accessibility improvements often lead to a better overall user experience for everyone, including those without disabilities.

Agencies and web designers should also encourage clients to include accessibility strategies during website build-out, upgrades, and maintenance.

And don’t miss our webinar Understanding & Selling Accessibility for Client Sites with Bet Hannon of AccessiCart on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT. Register Now for this free workshop and learn how to increase sales and conversions with better accessibility practices.