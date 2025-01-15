Did you know that nearly 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. lives with a disability? Ensuring your website is accessible isn’t just the right thing to do—it’s essential for reaching a wider audience, improving user experience, and staying compliant. Accessibility is more than a checkbox; it’s a commitment to inclusivity that benefits everyone.

A2 Hosting is excited to partner with Bet Hannon, CEO at AccessiCart, for an exclusive webinar about the top 5 accessibility essentials that every agency should know. Bet explains practical steps to improve website accessibility that anyone, with or without a technical background, can implement.

Join us on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT PT for this free, insightful webinar to learn the top 5 accessibility essentials to create inclusive, user-friendly, and compliant websites—perfect for agency leaders and teams ready to make a real impact.

Secure your spot now and learn the top 5 essential strategies to enhance website accessibility, improve user experience, and ensure compliance for your agency.









Register Now

Title: Top 5 Accessibility Essentials Every Agency Should Know

Date: January 15, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

Guest Speaker: Bet Hannon, CEO at AccessiCart

Webinar Highlights:

Join us to gain actionable insights about the top accessibility essentials for any website. Here’s what we’ll cover:

Foundational Accessibility Practices: Learn practical, easy-to-implement strategies to make any website more inclusive and compliant.

Actionable Insights: Walk away with concrete steps to improve user experience for all visitors, including those with disabilities.

Tailored for Agencies: Perfect for agency owners and teams, even without a technical background, ready to prioritize accessibility.

Impactful Outcomes: Empower your agency to create user-friendly websites that set a standard for inclusivity and compliance.

This webinar is perfect for agencies owners and developers looking to implement the first steps toward building more accessible websites. Whether you’re just starting to explore accessibility or looking to refine your approach, this session offers practical advice and proven strategies you can apply immediately.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain the tools and knowledge to transform your website accessibility strategy. Register now and take the first step toward creating accessible websites that can grow your business.