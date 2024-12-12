WordPress is a powerful and widely used content management system (CMS), but its popularity makes it a target for security threats. Whether you run a small blog or a business website, you need to take steps to protect WordPress from hackers, malware, and data breaches is essential. Learn how to protect your WordPress website from security threats.

Ways to Protect Your WordPress Site from Security Threats

It's important to take your WordPress security seriously. Protecting your WordPress website from security threats requires proactive measures and planning. By implementing these strategies, you can significantly reduce your risk of cyberattacks and ensure a safe experience for your visitors. Here are the best ways to protect your website and keep it safe from potential security threats.

One of the simplest yet most critical security practices is keeping your WordPress installation up to date. Updates often include patches for known vulnerabilities in the WordPress core, plugins, and themes.

Core Updates : Regularly check for and install WordPress core updates.

Plugin and Theme Updates : Only use plugins and themes from reputable sources, and update them as soon as new versions are available.

Remove Unused Plugins/Themes: Deactivate and delete any plugins or themes that are no longer in use to minimize potential vulnerabilities.

We also recommend turning on automatic updates for all plugins and themes. This was once considered risky, with updates possibly breaking your site or causing display issues. However, WordPress is much more stable today and it's rarely an issue to worry about.

Use Strong Login Credentials

Weak login credentials are a common entry point for attackers. Protect WordPress by using strong, unique passwords and usernames.

Avoid “admin” : Never use “admin” as your username.

Strong Passwords : Use a mix of uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters.

Password Manager: Use a password tool like 1Password to generate and store secure passwords.

Consider reviewing and updating your passwords regularly. Also, remind other users to do the same. Updating your password once a year is usually enough for personal or hobby blogs to prevent WordPress security threats. But we recommend more frequent changes for larger sites and businesses.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security by requiring users to verify their identity using a second method, such as a code sent to their mobile device.

Plugins for 2FA: Use plugins like Google Authenticator or Wordfence Login Security to enable 2FA on your site.

This might not be necessary to protect personal WordPress sites, but we highly recommend this for all businesses to safeguard against security threats.

Secure Your Login Page

The default WordPress login page is a frequent target for brute-force attacks.

Custom Login URL : Change the default /wp-admin or /wp-login.php URL to a custom URL using a plugin like WPS Hide Login.

Limit Login Attempts : Prevent repeated failed logins with plugins such as Login LockDown or WP Limit Login Attempts.

CAPTCHA or reCAPTCHA: Add CAPTCHA to your login form to deter bots.

Securing your WordPress login page is strongly recommended for protecting all businesses and enterprise sites.

Install a Security Plugin

Security plugins can provide comprehensive protection by scanning for malware, blocking malicious traffic, and monitoring site activity.

Recommended Plugins : Popular options include Hosting.com Optimized for WordPress, Wordfence, Sucuri Security, and iThemes Security.

Features to Look For: Firewalls, brute force attack protection, and real-time monitoring.

A security plugin is a great option for protecting any WordPress blog or website.

Use SSL/TLS Encryption

SSL certificates encrypt the data exchanged between your website and its visitors, protecting sensitive information like login credentials and payment details.

Free SSL : Many hosting providers, including Hosting.com, offer free SSL certificates through Let’s Encrypt.

Premium SSL: For advanced features, consider a paid SSL certificate.

Adding an SSL is a great way to protect WordPress and improve security. It can also help your SEO since Google prioritizes encrypted sites in search results.

Use a Web Application Firewall (WAF)

A web application firewall filters and blocks malicious traffic before it reaches your website.

Hosting Provider WAF : Many hosting providers, such as Hosting.com, include WAFs in their hosting plans.

Third-Party WAF Services: Services like Cloudflare or Sucuri provide robust WAF options.

Harden Your WordPress Configuration

Enhance your website’s security by making key adjustments to its configuration.

Disable File Editing : Prevent unauthorized file edits by adding define('DISALLOW_FILE_EDIT', true); to your wp-config.php file.

Secure Database Prefix : Change the default database prefix ( wp_ ) to something unique.

Set File Permissions: Limit file access to reduce vulnerabilities.

Back-Up Your Website Regularly

Regular backups ensure you can quickly restore your site in the event of an attack or data loss.

Backup Plugins : Use tools like UpdraftPlus or VaultPress to schedule automated backups.

Off-Site Storage: Store backups in secure locations like cloud storage or external drives.

Most hosting companies, including Hosting.com, offer affordable backup add-ons for their hosting plans. Easily schedule back ups to quickly restore your WordPress site if it gets hacked.

Monitor Your Website

Regular monitoring helps you detect and respond to security threats early.

Activity Logs : Use plugins like Activity Log to track user actions on your site.

Uptime Monitoring: Services like Pingdom, UptimeRobot, and Google Search Console alert you to site downtime that could indicate a potential WordPress security threat.

Choose a Secure Hosting Provider

Your hosting provider plays a significant role in your website’s security. Opt for a provider that prioritizes security features.

Key Features : Look for DDoS protection, malware scanning, and server hardening.

Hosting.com: With features like HackScan, free SSL, and Perpetual Security, Hosting.com ensures robust protection for your WordPress site.

Educate Your Team

If multiple users manage your website, ensure they understand security best practices.

Restrict Permissions : Assign user roles based on the principle of least privilege.

Regular Training: Educate your team on identifying phishing attempts and using secure passwords.

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