Wavy

Simple, fast, and secure hosting for serious growth.

Launch fast on Shared Hosting, scale confidently on Managed VPS, or run WordPress without the hassle on Managed WordPress. Pick a product to view discounted plans instantly.

  • 24/7/365 expert support
  • Fast migration help
  • 30-day money-back guarantee

Shared Hosting

Starting at

$3.99

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Managed WordPress

Starting at

$1.00

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Managed VPS

Starting at

$38.00

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Domains

Secure your domain in minutes

Free*

Explore plans

Fast Shared Hosting

The simplest way to get online fast, with everyday essentials included. Best for new websites and small businesses that want a reliable starting point. You get a straightforward setup and the flexibility to upgrade when your site grows.

  • Easy setup for new sites
  • Simple day-to-day management
  • Upgrade-friendly as you grow

Best Managed WordPress

WordPress is easy to start, but staying fast takes work. Managed WordPress is a smoother, faster WordPress experience for site owners who want a cleaner day-to-day experience and zero downtime, with performance baked in.

  • Built for performance-focused WordPress
  • Designed for serious sites and stores
  • Less time fixing, more time building

Ultrafast Managed VPS

When shared hosting feels limiting, Managed VPS gives you dedicated resources with expert management and more consistent performance. Hosting.com handles the management side, so you can focus on your site or business.

  • More consistent performance
  • Managed support and maintenance
  • Built for growth and heavier workloads

Quick domain registration

Search for your domain, register it, then connect it to your hosting plan. If you already own a domain, you can transfer it or point DNS instead.

Wavy Background

The stats speak for themselves.

3 million
websites hosted.
Trusted by millions for fast, secure, always-online hosting.
40+
locations around the world.
Global network ensures peak performance wherever your visitors are.
700,000+
valued customers.
Supporting businesses with reliable hosting and real human support.

Features built for better hosting, with hosting.com

Faster performance

Our platform is tuned for speed with LiteSpeed caching and smart resource management, ensuring your site runs smoothly and efficiently under any load.

Guru crew support

Our in-house team is available 24/7/365. Real people ready to help, whether it's 3 p.m. or 3 a.m.

Security built in, not
bolted on

Every plan includes free SSL certificates, DDoS protection, brute force defence, and malware scanning to keep your site safe from day one

We move your site for free

Switching hosts? We'll handle the migration of your site, databases, files, and emails. Minimal downtime, no drama.

Built by experts for experts

We keep your site fast, stable, and ready for whatever’s next. Every plan runs on serious hardware AMD EPYC processors, Samsung NVMe storage, and Anycast DNS. Built to scale, so you’re covered whether it’s a personal blog or a global ecommerce empire.

Up to 20X faster turbo

That means better SEO rankings, lower bounce rates & higher conversion rates!

Support that never
clocks out

Our in-house team is available 24/7/365. Real people ready to help, whether it's 3 p.m. or 3 a.m.

Free account migration

Already have a Website? Let us do the hard work for you and transfer it for free! Ask us how!

Money-back guarantee

Give our high-speed hosting service a try completely risk-free!

99.9% uptime commitment

Hosting.com is the host you can depend on with ultra-reliable servers!

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What our customers have to say

5 Star Review

I love hosting.com

Best internet support I have had since 1993 when internet first went public, I have been through several hosts with my media company and school and hosting.com support staff are knowledgeable, thorough, pleasant and treat clients with respect and understanding. I can't say enough. Keep up the great work. Thank you for saving my domains and email from hackers.

ICU Media

5 Star Review

Hosting.com as an alternative to Hostgator

I had tons of troubles with Hostgator and decided to move 6 months earlier. Hosting.com (previously A2 Hosting) was a price match but I was also looking for cPanel and cPanel migration and a few other features. I am super happy with the speed of my websites and support desk seem to be A class. Hostgator was good only at the beginning, in the past two years everything has gone south bit by bit. I can provide screenshots of the mistakes and answers from Hostgator customer support for what I say here

Max Bebe

5 Star Review

This is my second Reseller program

This is my second Reseller program, along with maintaining a few individual sites for friends, and I'm again glad I've gone with hosting.com (formerly A2). I've had a few hiccups on my end but the important thing, your people have been incredibly helpful. Timely and helpful communication. Issues can always pop-up of course, but it's how well people work to resolve them that matters to me.

John Cubbin

Trusted by the world’s top enterprises

We power experiences for some of the biggest brands in the world.

Who’s behind the brand

Hosting.com is built by people who believe hosting should be as reliable as the technology behind it. We combine decades of industry experience with a forward-thinking approach, creating solutions that work for businesses of every size. From first-time site owners to global enterprises, we’ve got the tech and the team to support you.

Tech support? We’re always here.

Our expert hosting.com engineers are available 24/7, bringing deep technical knowledge to help you choose the right plan, configure it for peak performance, and keep your site running flawlessly.

Tech support? We’re always here.

Recognised for what we love doing

At hosting.com we don't do it for the trophies, but it's nice when our hard work and love for hosting gets noticed.