SEO, Google Ads, local listings, reviews, and AI visibility — one AI-driven app that works right alongside your hosting plan. Tell it about your business once, and it builds a marketing plan tailored to you. No prior experience needed.
The complete digital marketing toolkit for small businesses
- SEO to help you rank higher on Google, with AI-guided tasks
- Google Ads in a few clicks, on a controlled budget
- Local listings on autopilot, across up to 33 directories
- AI Visibility — see how ChatGPT and Gemini describe your business
30-day money-back guarantee on your subscription (excludes advertising spend)
Works where customers look
Google Search and Maps, Facebook, Instagram, Yelp — even ChatGPT and Gemini. One dashboard keeps your business visible and accurate on all of them.
Features of the hosting.com Marketing Suite
It guides you step by step through everything that grows your visibility online — from SEO and Google Ads to local listings, reviews, and AI visibility.
Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
Work your way up Google's rankings without the guesswork. The Suite analyzes your website and builds a prioritized, step-by-step to-do list — an AI avatar guides each task, with tailored suggestions for titles, headings, and text around the keywords that matter. Tracking shows every improvement over time, and no experience is required.
Google Ads in a few clicks
Launch a professional campaign in minutes rather than weeks. Choose from ready-made ads generated for your business, set a predefined monthly budget with weekly spend limits, and go live in a few clicks. Preview every ad before it runs and track exactly how each campaign performs.
AI Visibility
Get found by AI, not only Google. See how tools like ChatGPT and Gemini describe your business, and put right anything they get wrong. You get a single visibility score, tracked over time, with clear recommendations — Premium steps up to AI Visibility Pro.
Compare the plans
Starter, Pro, and Premium side by side. Features only — for pricing, see the plan cards above.
StarterGet found online
ProBuild reputation & reach
PremiumFull marketing automation
Grow your visibility
Reputation & reach
Automation
The basics
Why choose the hosting.com Marketing Suite
Built for businesses like yours — local restaurants, tradespeople, online stores, clinics, and growing brands.
SEO, Google Ads, local listings, reviews, and brand monitoring in a single app — living right alongside your website and hosting, with one provider and one login.
Not marketing departments. Whether you run a café, a trade, an online store, or a clinic — every feature is designed to be done by you, in the time you actually have, with AI handling the hard part.
From onboarding and keyword discovery to review replies and social posts, the Suite takes on hours of manual effort and gets it done in a few clicks.
Included from Starter, AI Visibility shows you how tools like ChatGPT and Gemini describe your business, so customers can still find you as search itself changes.
Agencies charge hundreds or thousands a month, plus a fee for every small change. Here there are no surprise invoices — and it's risk-free, with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Powered by Hosting.com, a market leader in digital marketing for small businesses, rated Excellent (4.84/5) by its customers.
Small businesses, big results
100% SatisfiedThe team is excellent, very professional, efficient, polite and accommodative. It was an absolute pleasure to work with them - Bela, Stanislava, Ross, Fauzi thank you so much. The experience was seamless even though we were interacting across time zones. It really doesn't matter what time and who you interact with - they seamlessly pick up the threads and continue the task. I am truly impressed. Thank you again!
Deeba Rajpal
Excellent and improved response timesYou have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.
Alcapri
Excellent customer supportExcellent customer support. Georgi Baldzhiev was professional, responsive, and took the time to thoroughly investigate my issue, even though it was ultimately related to a third-party application. Communication was clear throughout and the matter was escalated appropriately. I appreciate the effort and dedication to helping resolve the problem. Thank you, Georgi, for the excellent service.
Dennis Wamwea
Marketing Suite FAQs
None at all. The Marketing Suite is built for business owners, not marketers. AI-guided onboarding sets everything up for you, and every task comes with clear, step-by-step instructions and an AI avatar to guide you.
Starter gives you active SEO and Google Ads tools to grow your visibility. Pro adds local listings, review management, and competitor comparison. Premium adds the Social AI Manager and AI Visibility Pro for a fully automated, hands-off experience. Each plan includes everything in the plan below it — see the plan cards above for local pricing.
You choose one of three predefined monthly ad budgets, with weekly spend limits to keep costs under control — the exact amounts are shown in your local currency at checkout. This advertising spend is paid to Google and is separate from your subscription. You can preview ads before they go live and track performance at any time.
No. The plan price covers the app and its tools. Any money you choose to spend on Google Ads goes directly to Google and is billed separately, so you're always in control of what you spend.
Up to 33 top directories, including Google Business Profile, Facebook, Instagram, and Yelp, all managed and updated from one place. The exact number can vary by business category, country, and your settings. (Local listings are available on Pro and Premium.)
Yes. The Marketing Suite works alongside any website, and there's a dedicated WordPress plugin for on-site SEO if you're on WordPress. There's also a companion mobile app so you can manage your marketing on the go.