The full cPanel toolset you already know: file manager, PHP version control, phpMyAdmin, email and one-click installs. If cPanel is what you want, this is your plan. On fast NVMe, with a 99.9% uptime SLA and in-house support 24/7.
cPanel hosting, for people who want cPanel
- The complete cPanel control panel
- Free migration, including like-for-like cPanel moves
- One-click installs for WordPress and popular apps with Softaculous
- Free SSL, brute-force defence, malware scanning and DDoS mitigation
- LiteSpeed on NVMe storage
Free domain for the first year. 30-day money-back.
The best cPanel stack in the world
Everything cPanel gives you, tuned to run fast
LiteSpeed optimises PHP handling and database queries for faster page loads and lower resource use. Servers are NvME with RAID, running sites at optimal speeds.
Daily backups stored securely, with one-click restore to any point in the past 30 days.
cPanel file manager, PHP version control and phpMyAdmin. Full access to your code, data and config.
Included domain-based addresses, via webmail or IMAP/POP3. Spam filtering and catch-alls included.
Free SSL, web application firewall, brute-force protection, malware scanning, DDoS mitigation and SFTP.
Monitor traffic, resource use and performance through integrated metrics.
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Starter Plan
Pro Plan
Max Plan
Build & migrate
Websites & storage
Dedicated resources
Performance & developer stack
Domains & DNS
Security
Platform & management
Support & success
We also offer cPanel and WHM on reseller hosting and managed servers.
We will move you, free, like for like
If you are already on cPanel, we can migrate with a straight backup and restore, so your sites, email and settings land exactly as they were. Not on cPanel? We do it manually and tell you precisely what we need. Agencies: we can work to your schedule, one-off or bulk and staggered.
cPanel hosting FAQs
Hosting managed through the cPanel control panel, where you handle files, domains, email, databases and PHP settings from one familiar dashboard.
Both run on the same network with the same support. cPanel hosting gives you the full cPanel control panel, which is ideal if you know cPanel, are migrating from a cPanel host, or want direct control. Standard web hosting uses the hosting.com panel and is the easiest way to get online if you do not need cPanel specifically.
Yes, upgrade resources instantly without downtime.
Yes, with domain-based accounts and IMAP/POP3 access.
Yes, SSL, WAF, brute force protection, malware scanning, and DDoS mitigation are standard.
Yes, we handle cPanel-to-cPanel migrations via backup/restore, or perform manual migrations if required.