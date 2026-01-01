cPanel hosting, for people who want cPanel

The full cPanel toolset you already know: file manager, PHP version control, phpMyAdmin, email and one-click installs. If cPanel is what you want, this is your plan. On fast NVMe, with a 99.9% uptime SLA and in-house support 24/7.

  • The complete cPanel control panel
  • Free migration, including like-for-like cPanel moves
  • One-click installs for WordPress and popular apps with Softaculous
  • Free SSL, brute-force defence, malware scanning and DDoS mitigation
  • LiteSpeed on NVMe storage

Free domain for the first year. 30-day money-back.

See plans

Choose your cPanel plan

From your first site to a full portfolio. Every plan is full cPanel, no features held back.

  • NVMe + LiteSpeed
  • Unlimited MariaDB databases
  • Daily backups, 30-day restore
  • Domain email included

The best cPanel stack in the world

Everything cPanel gives you, tuned to run fast

Superfast performance

LiteSpeed optimises PHP handling and database queries for faster page loads and lower resource use. Servers are NvME with RAID, running sites at optimal speeds.

Backups with 30-day restore

Daily backups stored securely, with one-click restore to any point in the past 30 days.

Files and databases

cPanel file manager, PHP version control and phpMyAdmin. Full access to your code, data and config.

Professional email

Included domain-based addresses, via webmail or IMAP/POP3. Spam filtering and catch-alls included.

Built-in security

Free SSL, web application firewall, brute-force protection, malware scanning, DDoS mitigation and SFTP.

Analytics

Monitor traffic, resource use and performance through integrated metrics.

Compare Plans

Starter Plan

Pro Plan

Max Plan

Best for
Your first website
A Growing Site
A portfolio
Build & migrate
AI Website Builder for WordPress
Compatible with exports from no-code builders like Lovable & Replit
Works with Claude, Cursor & AI builders
One-click app installs
Free managed migration (unlimited)
Create delegate access for any developers
Websites & storage
Number of websites
1
10
50
Number of domain aliases
5
10
20
NVMe storage
15GB
50GB
100GB
Bandwidth / data transfer
Monthly page views (capacity guide - no hard limits)
50,000
150,000
500,000
Dedicated resources
Resource model
Isolated
Isolated
Isolated
AMD EPYC CPU
CPUs
2 (virtual)
4 (virtual)
4 (virtual)
RAM (Memory)
2GB
4GB
8GB
IOPS
1024
2048
8192
Inode (files) limit
200,000
-
-
I/O bandwidth
50mb/sec
100mb/sec
250mbs/sec
Entry processes
30
60
120
Performance & developer stack
LiteSpeed web server
Free LiteSpeed Cache
HTTP/2 & HTTP/3 (QUIC)
PHP — multiple versions, to 8.5
Node.js — multiple versions, first-class
Python
Databases (MySQL / MariaDB)
PostgreSQL
Max database size
1GB
1GB
5GB
.NET Windows Hosting
Redis
Memcached
SSH access
Git
WP-CLI
Cron jobs
WebSockets
FTP accounts
Domains & DNS
Free domain (1st year) - Renews at standard rate
Subdomains
5
10
99
DNS zone management
Anycast DNS
Dedicated IP
Private nameservers
Email
Basic email included
Number of mailboxes
10
20
40
Mailbox size
10GB
10GB
10GB
Send limit
2400/day
2400/day
2400/day
Max Message size
100MB
100MB
100MB
Email forwarders
20
80
100
Spam filter & autoresponders
SPF / DKIM / DMARC / BIMI
Webmail
Upgrade: Productivity suite or Microsoft 365
Optional
Optional
Optional
Connect your own (remote MX)
Calendar, contacts & tasks
Security
SSL — free included, paid DV/OV/EV & wildcard
WAF (ModSecurity)
Monarx malware scan & removal
DDoS filtering
Two-factor authentication
IP blocker & hotlink protection
Platform & management
Control panel
Granular backups
Self-serve restore
Backup Retention Period
30 days
30 days
30 days
Daily
Daily
Daily
Daily
Per-site isolation
API access
Mobile-friendly management
Multi-site management
Self-hosted apps (n8n, automation)
Fully managed by us
Root / self-managed control
Support & success
Orbi AI assistant (24/7)
Human support (24/7, in-house)
Average CSAT
>85%
>85%
>85%
Average first response
2 minutes
2 minutes
2 minutes
WordPress maintenance
Optional
Optional
Optional
Dedicated account manager
Uptime guarantee (SLA)
99.95%
99.95%
99.95%
Money-back guarantee
30 days
30 days
30 days
Choose Starter
Choose Pro
Choose Max

We also offer cPanel and WHM on reseller hosting and managed servers.

See Reseller HostingWHM Servers
Coming from another cPanel host?

We will move you, free, like for like

If you are already on cPanel, we can migrate with a straight backup and restore, so your sites, email and settings land exactly as they were. Not on cPanel? We do it manually and tell you precisely what we need. Agencies: we can work to your schedule, one-off or bulk and staggered.

Start your migration
We will move you, free, like for like

cPanel hosting FAQs

Hosting managed through the cPanel control panel, where you handle files, domains, email, databases and PHP settings from one familiar dashboard.

Both run on the same network with the same support. cPanel hosting gives you the full cPanel control panel, which is ideal if you know cPanel, are migrating from a cPanel host, or want direct control. Standard web hosting uses the hosting.com panel and is the easiest way to get online if you do not need cPanel specifically.

Yes, upgrade resources instantly without downtime.

Yes, with domain-based accounts and IMAP/POP3 access.

Yes, SSL, WAF, brute force protection, malware scanning, and DDoS mitigation are standard.

Yes, we handle cPanel-to-cPanel migrations via backup/restore, or perform manual migrations if required.

Our support team is available 24/7/365.