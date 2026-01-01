Accessibility Statement

We’re Committed to Digital Accessibility

Hosting.com is committed to facilitating digital accessibility for people with all abilities. We are continually improving the user experience for everyone, and applying the relevant accessibility standards.

Accessibility On Our Website

The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) defines suggested guidelines for designers and developers to improve accessibility for people with disabilities. hosting.com has taken steps to incorporate the WCAG guidelines into its website for improved usability. Accessibility is an ongoing effort at hosting.com and we continue to work to incorporate accessibility into the website.

Feedback

We welcome your feedback on the accessibility of hosting.com. Please let us know if you encounter accessibility barriers on hosting.com by contacting us via Email at [email protected]. We try to respond to feedback within 5 business days.