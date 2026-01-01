1. Purpose

This is Hosting.com's ("Hosting.com", "we", or "our") Refund & Billing Policy. Hosting.com is operated by A2 Hosting, LLC. So, for the purposes of this Policy, 'Hosting.com' and any references to 'A2 Hosting', 'we', or 'us' shall mean A2 Hosting LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. This Refund & Billing Policy discusses the ways in which we charge customers for use of the Services (as defined in the TOS) and related questions about charges, refunds and billing disputes. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this policy have the meaning given to them in our Terms of Service.

2. AUTOMATIC RENEWAL

a. Package Renewal AS SET FORTH IN OUR POLICIES, ALL HOSTING PLANS AND DOMAIN NAMES ARE SET TO AUTOMATICALLY RENEW ON THEIR RENEWAL DATE AFTER THE INITIAL TERM AND ANY RENEWAL TERMS TO PREVENT ANY DISRUPTION IN THE SERVICES. YOUR INITIAL RENEWAL DATE WILL APPEAR ON THE CHECKOUT SCREEN WHEN YOU INITIALLY PURCHASE SERVICES. SUBSEQUENT RENEWAL DATES WILL BE LOCATED ON EVERY INVOICE YOU RECEIVE FROM HOSTING.COM AS WELL AS THE SERVICES AND DOMAINS SECTIONS OF THE CLIENT PORTAL. You will also be emailed an invoice for the renewal term at the email address in your account in advance of any renewal with the terms of the upcoming Renewal Term, including duration and price of such renewal. If you wish to cancel, you may do so as set forth in Section 8(b)(i) of our Terms of Service.

b. Domain Name Renewal Domain names are set to AUTOMATICALLY RENEW five (5) days before their respective due date (shown as next invoice date in your customer panel) to avoid any disruptions to your domain name due to expiry since some registries for certain domain extensions require renewal well before the expiry date of record. Please note that all payment methods that allow charges to be automatically applied will be charged at the domain’s due date per the invoice UNLESS YOU CANCEL MORE THAN five(5) days before the due date. If your payment method of choice does not allow automatic payments to be applied, payment must be made manually on or before the invoice due date or the domain name may lapse.

c. Charges The Due Date for Fees for renewed packages is the package renewal date.

d. Failure to Renew Accounts that have invoices which are more than fourteen (14) days overdue will be suspended. If a suspended account is to be reactivated, all of the overdue invoices will need to be paid to make it current before the suspension is lifted. Accounts that are more than 14 days overdue are considered abandoned and are be subject to termination. Termination includes removal of all associated data on our system. Please see the Post Termination Access section for more information.

3. Responsibility for Payment

a. You are responsible for all charges, costs, expenses and other fees (the “Fees”) associated with your use of the Services once our Services are made available to you. Your first invoice is generated at the time you purchase the Services. An invoice, which will include the duration and price of such renewal for any Renewal Term, is generated fourteen (14) days prior to the first day of the Renewal Term (the “Due Date”) and charged three (3) days before the renewal date to ensure continuity of service unless other arrangements have been made or a cancellation request has been submitted from the client portal. The invoice will also be available in the “My Invoices” section of the Client Portal. You are responsible for the fees and charges set out within the emailed invoice you pay on the Effective Date and any other invoice generated for a Renewal Term. If paying by credit card, Paypal Billing Agreement, or any other payment method capable of automatic charge, we will attempt to take payments 3 days prior to the invoice due date to ensure service continuity for things like domain names. New Services, packages or domains that are ordered and unpaid after seven (7) days will be canceled. In the event that the customer fails to pay for services given, Hosting.com may assign unpaid late balances to a collection agency for appropriate action. You agree to reimburse Hosting.com for all expenses incurred to recover sums due, including attorneys’ fees and other legal expenses, if legal action is necessary to collect payment on balances due.

b. In the event that the customer fails to pay for Services given, Hosting.com may assign unpaid late balances to a collection agency for appropriate action. You agree to reimburse Hosting.com for all expenses incurred to recover sums due, including attorneys’ fees and other legal expenses, if legal action is necessary to collect payment on balances due.

c. Price Adjustments To remain competitive, we occasionally make changes to our plans and pricing. To have your plan updated to current offerings please contact our billing team. We cannot go back and modify invoices that have already been paid but will be happy to modify your plan for new invoices. i. To remain competitive, we occasionally make changes to our plans and pricing for reasons that include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in non-US Dollar denominated currencies, as detailed in Section 7(b) below. Except for fluctuations in non-US Dollar denominated currencies as detailed in Section 7(b) below, no price changes will be effective without your consent in the middle of an initial term or any Renewal Term provided that the relevant term has already been invoiced and paid in full, but prices may change between Renewal Terms. All price changes will be reflected in the emailed invoice sent to you. ii. The charges, which may include an adjusted price, will be applied on the Due Date, as specified above. YOU MUST CANCEL YOUR SUBSCRIPTION TO AVOID AN INVOICE TRIGGERING PAYMENT OF THE ADJUSTED PRICE BEING PROCESSED FOR A RENEWAL TERM. iii. You may also opt to change plans in the middle of a term or Renewal Term. We cannot go back and modify invoices that have already been paid but will be happy to modify your plan, and adjust prices for Services, for new invoices that have not yet been paid for any Renewal Term.

d. Cancellation or Consent to Mid-Term Price Changes In the event a material change in our business or our supplier’s prices or services requires us to alter our Services offering to you in the middle of the initial or Renewal Term, we will provide you a notice specifying the proposed change(s) in reasonable detail. In the event of such material change(s) to the Services, including but not limited to a change to the duration of the then-current term, the scope or type of Services being offered or the price for such Services, you will have thirty (30) days from the date of such notice to either: (i) consent to the change(s) and accept the altered terms for the Services from the date of your consent or (ii) allow the Services to be terminated after the thirty (30) day period expires. If you do not consent to the changes and accept the altered scope within the thirty (30) day time period, you acknowledge and agree that Hosting.com may terminate the Services before the end of the then-current term without further notice or consent.

4. Refunds

Accounts that are terminated due to Terms of Service violations are not eligible for a refund or any service credits. Domain registrations, setup fees and migration fees are not refundable at any circumstance. Service credits (or Account Credits) have no cash value and are extended at our discretion. Service credits expire at the earlier of your account expiring, being terminated, or twenty-four (24) months from the date it was issued.

a. All refunds are subject to the terms of service for any third party payment processor and those terms take precedence over the terms in the TOS and our Policies. In the event we are unable to refund any fees or charges via the method of payment, we will use commercially reasonable efforts to return or credit the appropriate funds to you.

b. If you paid us by credit card we will credit the card on file. If you paid us by PayPal, we will take steps to refund the PayPal account. If you paid us through another payment processor, we will take steps to refund the appropriate fees through that payment processor. If the information we have on file for your account is not up to date, your refund may not be completed. Refund requests of payments made to Hosting.com by bank transfer, check or money order or after one hundred twenty (120) days have passed on a credit card payment will be issued via PayPal only. If you cannot accept PayPal payments, you will not be eligible for a refund via other methods. Hosting.com is not responsible for fees deducted from any refund processed by PayPal.

5. Service Credit Eligibility

a. Customers who at the time of the report of the claimed outage are not current on their invoices for the Services do not qualify for service Credits related to any outages.

b. Customers who have not paid their invoices on time more than three times in the 12 months preceding the claimed outage are not eligible for service credits.

c. In order to deliver a secure high performance hosting environment, we utilize certain automated systems to limit malicious and resource-intensive activity. In some instances, non-malicious activity can appear to be malicious and trigger our systems, which may limit your ability to use our Services as set forth in Section 3(d)(iii) of the TOS. Such limitations may result in bandwidth throttling or suspension or termination of your account, in our sole discretion. In these situations, any interruption, suspension or change in the availability of the Services will not be considered downtime and will not be eligible for a service credit.

6. Payment Methods; Currencies

a. We accept payment via Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, JCB, Diner’s Club, PayPal, Skrill, UnionPay (for China-based customers), check, money order, and wire transfers. By providing us with your account payment information, you give us consent to charge you on the Due Date of any invoices linked to the account. Please see our invoice for wire transfer banking information. Returned checks will incur a twenty-five dollar ($25) fee per instance.

b. We accept US Dollar and limited non-USD currencies as found on our website. All fees for Services are calculated in US Dollars and, whenever possible, we will attempt to charge in the currency you select upon checkout unless the payment gateway does not support the currency. In this case, the currency will be converted to USD and charged in USD. Prices displayed in other currencies are shown according to exchange rates posted that day but may differ from your final rate given to you by your bank. Additionally, RATES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE, which may result in increases or decreases in non-US Dollar denominated prices charged for the Services. We will adjust renewal prices for non-USD customers based on the current Services prices, using exchange rates posted the day invoices are produced. Depending on your billing cycle, we may choose not to adjust the renewal price for all invoices. Failure to adjust the renewal price does not waive our right to adjust the renewal price for future invoices. Further, you may be subject to additional fees or other charges assessed or imposed by the administrator of your selected method of payment. Hosting.com is not responsible for these charges.

7. Charges for Account Upgrades, Downgrades and Migrations

a. License In connection with any data migration, you hereby authorize Hosting.com to access your data for data migration purposes. Before requesting Services that may require a data migration to occur, you hereby agree to backup all of your data on both the source and the target servers, as appropriate.

b. Upgrades When upgrading to a higher-priced hosting plan, we will migrate your account to the new Service at no charge. The data center migration fee is also waived if you choose to move to a new data center during the upgrade process. Upgrade requests are processed and effective only after payment for the package price difference is paid. If you would like to move to another data center without upgrading your account, there is a twenty-five dollar ($25) migration fee.

c. Downgrades

When downgrading to a lower-priced plan, the difference between the amount of the current package price already paid over the new package price will be placed on the billing account as a service credit. Refunds will not be issued and a twenty-five dollar ($25) downgrade migration fee may be charged. Please contact the sales or billing department if considering an upgrade or downgrade to determine what options are suitable and to discuss pricing.

d. Migrations From Other Hosts All migration-related work is included as a Service for purposes of our Policies. i. All complementary migrations require the user to provide cPanel account credentials for their previous hosting environment. Clients who migrate from non cPanel hosting environments may incur a charge determined by the migration team and assessed based on the complexity of the migration. ii. Other Migration Situations. Some clients have specific migration needs, depending on our migration workload, we may be able to accommodate those needs. We reserve the right to deny a migration request based on our discretion.



8. Billing Errors; Chargebacks

a. If you discover an error on your invoice please notify us as soon as possible by either calling or submitting a ticket to our Billing Department at your customer panel. We will honor invoice errors as long as we are notified of them within ninety (90) days. If more than ninety (90) days have elapsed we may decline the refund request. If a refund is in order it will go onto your account as a service credit to be used on a future invoice. Service credits have no cash value.

b. If at any time you have questions or concerns regarding a charge from Hosting.com, please contact us at 1-888-LINUX-HOST (1-888-546-8946) or 1-734-222-4678 or submit a ticket at your customer panel. Any received chargebacks will incur a fifty dollar ($50) investigation fee on the associated billing account and all services will be immediately suspended pending investigation. Hosting.com may reject the future use of payment methods from an account for which a chargeback has been previously issued. Upon receipt of a chargeback or payment reversal, the account related to the payment may be suspended or terminated.

9. VAT Tax

Canary Island (Las Palmas), Spain residents are considered "tax exempt" and are not charged a VAT Tax.

10. Feedback

You have no obligation to provide us any suggestions, enhancement requests, recommendations, or other feedback regarding our products and services ("Feedback"). To the extent you provide us with any Feedback, we may use and include the Feedback in our products and services without restriction or payment.