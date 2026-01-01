Refer a Friend Policy

Please note that for the duration of our Spring Promotion (April 7th - April 20th), the terms listed here https://hosting.com/about/refer-a-friend-promotion-spring-2026-terms/ apply.

Terms of Service

These Terms of Service ("These Terms") are a legal agreement between you and A2 Hosting, LLC ("We", "us", "Hosting.com") and govern the Hosting.com's Refer-a-Friend program ("Referral Program" or "this Program"). These Terms are valid in addition to the existing terms and notices of Hosting.com, including but not limited to, Terms and Conditions, Privacy Policy and Acceptable Usage Policy. By participating in our Referral Program, you agree to the terms outlined below.

The Hosting.com Referral Program gives you the opportunity to earn commission of the total purchase amount on eligible products (defined below), for each new customer that originates from your referral link. In addition, eligible referred customers (“Friends”) may receive a one-time $20 account credit as described in the Friend Reward (Two-Sided Benefit) section below. By participating in our Referral Program you agree to be bound by these Terms.

Commissions through this program cannot be combined with any other referral or affiliate programs offered by Hosting.com.

Eligible Products & Services

The following products and services qualify as eligible products and services under these Terms:

AI Site Builder ($20 for Plus & Pro; $50 for Store Plus & Pro)

Shared Hosting Packages ($20 for Starter & Plus; $50 for Pro & Max)

cPanel Hosting packages ($20 for Starter & Plus; $50 for Pro & Max)

Self-managed VPS packages ($20 for XS & S; $50 for M & L)

Reseller Hosting Packages (Starter: $50; Plus: $60; Pro $70; Max: $80)

Managed hosting for WordPress packages (Lite: $20; Starter: $50; Plus: $60; Pro $70; Max: $80)

Managed VPS packages (20% on annual and 10% on monthly contracts for the 1st year)

Managed VDS packages (20% on annual and 10% on monthly contracts for the 1st year)

Products not eligible for a commission include, but are not limited to, domain names, email packages, licenses, and any add-ons.

After you have shared your link, we will automatically track and generate a commission for any new customer sales originating from your link, provided they have purchased an eligible product.

Commissions for eligible products are held in a pending state for 45 days for refunds, chargebacks, and fraud reasons. After 45 days the commission will be reviewed and if the customer remains active, the commission becomes eligible for a payout as specified below.

Friend Reward (Two-Sided Benefit)

Eligible referred customers (“Friends”) will receive a one-time $20 account credit when purchasing an eligible product through your referral link, subject to the following conditions:

The Friend reward applies only to purchases of products defined as Eligible Products in These Terms.

The Friend must remain an active Hosting.com customer for 45 days following the initial purchase.

After the 45-day review period, the $20 credit will be automatically applied to the Friend’s Hosting.com account.

The $20 account credit has no cash value, is non-transferable, and may be used only as account credit toward Hosting.com services.

The Friend reward cannot be combined with any other promotion, coupon, or discount program unless explicitly stated.

Hosting.com reserves the right to withhold the Friend reward in cases of cancellation, refund, chargeback, fraud, ineligibility, or any other reason outlined in These Terms.

The Friend reward applies once per referred customer.

Commission payout terms

You can request your commission balance to be paid out via account credit, PayPal, or Wire/Bank transfer; by submitting a ticket to the 'Affiliate' department provided that you have the minimum balance requirement for that payment method as the following:

Account Credit: No minimum requirement

PayPal: $100+ in approved commissions

Wire/Bank Transfer: $200+ in approved commissions

In case you choose the Account Credit, the commission balance will stay valid indefinitely. In the event you do not meet the minimum payout requirements for PayPal and/or Wire/Bank Transfer, the commission balance will remain on your account until the minimum threshold has been met.

Payouts are performed between the 1st - 5th of each month. If you request your payout after this date range, it will be scheduled for the next round of payouts (between the 1st and 5th of the following month). Due to different processing timelines among financial institutions, the actual release of funds and/or your receipt of the total commission balance might take several days. However, once your ticket is received and confirmed by us, unless we could not realize the transaction for reasons not attributable to us, your commission balance is, punctually, during the payout period of each month as elaborated in this paragraph), paid out.

Note, depending on the policies of your bank, a bank transfer may incur additional fees and exchange rate differences which are outside of our control. The burden of this risk is solely upon you, and we do not bear any responsibility in relation to this risk. However, to mitigate this risk, we recommend using PayPal.

Referral Program Restrictions

Commission payouts are bound to the restrictions of this section. In case any sale of eligible products and services through the qualifying link falls under any of the following prohibitions, there will be no commission recognized under the Referral Program:

We have a zero-tolerance policy against spam. It is prohibited to partake in any form of spamming with your affiliate link. The forbidden acts include, but not limited to, mass emailing, texting, or otherwise messaging people you do not know.

It is prohibited to utilize automated systems/bots through any channel to distribute, promote or otherwise share your referral link.

It is prohibited to use any type of PPC (Pay Per Click) advertising channels, such as Google, Facebook, Bing, or others.

It is prohibited to place your link in an iFrame in an attempt to mislead users.

It is prohibited to participate in any form of cookie stuffing.

It is prohibited to share your link on any traffic exchange sites, or other affiliate networks.

It is prohibited to mislead users by giving the impression of your referral link being an official & direct promotion.

It is prohibited to share your referral link on any coupon/discount, or other similar websites.

Reserved Rights

Hosting.com reserves the right to change, end, or pause in whole or in part, any Referral Program, as well as any referrer/inviter's or referee/invitee's ability to participate in any referral program or receive rewards at any time for any reason, including suspected fraud (including by either the referrer and/or referee/invitee), abuse, or any violation of these Terms.

At our sole discretion, we reserve the right to decline commissions in the event of any of the following reasons:

We are unable to collect funds from the referred customer.

The order is suspected of being fraudulent.

The client came from another referrer, that is not you, first

The commission was generated improperly for any reason, as determined by us.

Limitation of Liability

We provide the Referral Program "as is" without any express or implied warranties or any kind of guarantees, examples of which include duration, content, promised gains and/or features of this Program.

In no event will we be liable to you or any third party for any indirect, special, incidental, consequential, exemplary, or punitive damages, including but not limited to damages for lost data, lost profits, lost business, loss of opportunity, or costs of procurement of substitute goods or services, however caused and under any theory of liability, and whether or not we knew or should have known about the possibility of such damage.

Other

For those matters not specified herein, the Hosting.com General Terms and Conditions apply: https://hosting.com.com/terms-of-service.