Managed hosting for WordPress that just works.
Hosting.com delivers a fully managed hosting for WordPress experience that’s fast, secure, and ready to publish with no setup scripts, caching configs, or plugin conflicts to worry about.
WordPress, simplified
Managed hosting for WordPress that just works.
- We handle everything so you can focus on your site.
- Manage it all from a clean, WordPress-focused dashboard.
- Optimized servers keep your WordPress site fast and reliable.
- 24/7/365 support from real WordPress experts, whenever you need it.
Intuitive control panel built for WordPress
Our custom dashboard is clean, powerful, and designed specifically for WordPress users. Instead of generic hosting tools, you’ll find exactly what matters most with analytics, staging, backups, performance metrics, and site health all in one place.
Need to invite collaborators? Push staging to live? Check logs? It’s all just a click away.
All-in-one power and control
Everything you need to manage, monitor, and optimize, all in one place.
- Automatic firewall and malware protection
- PCI compliance
- Automatic updates
- Built-in threat monitoring
Hosting.com comes with a fully pre-configured security stack, including firewall, SSL, OS patching, and automatic updates. You can focus on managing your business, not managing servers.
Visualize all of your data
Powerful reporting and real-time analytics, right at your fingertips.
See exactly how your site performs with detailed CDN and WAF analytics, all updated in real time, with zero lag.
- Cache Hit Ratio
- Content Breakdown
- Geo Information
- Blocked Request Tracking
- Status Codes
- Malicious Request Details
Ready to get started?
Explore our Managed hosting for WordPress plans and find the perfect fit for your site. Alternatively, book a demo and speak with our expert team.
Manage unlimited users with ease
Teamwork that scales.
Easily manage user accounts and assign permissions for billing, provisioning, and WordPress installs all from one intuitive control panel. Empower your team to collaborate efficiently while you stay in full control.
One-click staging
Test without the stress.
Clone your website instantly and spin up a fully functional staging site with just one click. Experiment safely with new plugins, themes, or code changes, then push updates live seamlessly, all within your WordPress control panel.
Simplified database management
Total control, zero hassle.
Run searches, perform cleanups, or make quick edits to your database in seconds.
With one click, you’re securely logged into phpMyAdmin directly from your dashboard with no downtime and no extra steps, just smooth management.
Expert WordPress support,
anytime, every time
When things go sideways (plugin conflict, deployment error, DNS issue, you name it) hosting.com’s WordPress team is on it. Available 24/7, our support doesn’t stop at “we escalated your ticket.” Our engineers dive in, diagnose issues, and act directly to keep your site online and fast. Whether it’s a migration, performance tweak, or debugging, we treat your site like ours. No canned responses. No waiting around. Just fast, accurate help from people who actually know WordPress.
Free WordPress migrations (done for you).
Switching hosts shouldn’t be a hassle. At hosting.com, migrating your WordPress sites is completely free, and fully handled by our team.
We copy your site, configure it on our platform, and let you preview it before pointing your domain. No downtime. No migration plugins. No surprises.
Test first, then switch. We make it seamless.
What our customers have to say
Tech support is the #1The reply to my question was swift and to the point. It seems that when moving a domain, there is always one more step. The Guru pointed out the missing step, and the problem was quickly remedied. Many thanks.
Jean M
Excellent and improved response timesYou have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.
Alcapri
Thanks for the quick helpThanks for the quick help with domain transfer. All's well.
David M