Whether you’re starting fresh or scaling up, the right domain helps people find you, trust you, and remember you.
Find your domain. Make it yours.
- Get a free .com domain for a year with annual shared hosting plans.
- Keep your personal info private on eligible domains.
- Control your DNS settings with zero added cost.
- 24/7 support.
- Join the 700,000+ who rely on hosting.com.
Pick your perfect match
Hundreds of domain extensions, ready to claim. Go classic with a .com or get creative with something that stands out.
.com
.org
.net
.info
.us
.co
Domain features that work for you
Every domain comes packed with features that make getting online quick, secure, and flexible.
Find your domain from 300+ extensions
From .com and .net to niche options like .tech and .studio, pick the domain that fits your brand best.
Create subdomains
Organize your site or spin up new sections with subdomains, perfect for a blog, store, or promo page.
Free DNS management with easy-to-use controls
Take full control of your domain’s DNS settings through a clean, intuitive interface. No hidden fees or complex setups.
WHOIS privacy (on eligible domains)
Keep your personal details private with WHOIS protection. It helps block spammers and data scrapers from accessing your information.
Works with all our products
Your domain integrates seamlessly with hosting.com products, whether you’re using shared hosting or VDS, we've got your covered.
Simple domain setup
Registering your domain is quick, easy, and beginner-friendly. Just type, click, and you're done. No tech skills required.
Buy a domain: register popular gTLDs & ccTLD
Buy a domain quickly and easily. Choose from the most popular top level domain (TLD) options.
Why people choose hosting.com
We’re more than a registrar. We’re your long-term tech partner with the infrastructure and support to keep your domain, and your site, going strong.
Global datacenters for faster loading
24/7/365 support
No hidden fees or confusing fine print
Great infrastructure (AMD EPYC, NVMe, Anycast DNS)
Trusted by 3 million+ websites
Need more than a domain?
Your domain is just the start. Take your setup further with these add-ons:
Transfer your domain
Move it to hosting.com and manage everything in one place. Switching is quick, secure, and seamless, so you can stay focused on running your business while we handle the heavy lifting.See how
SSL certificates
Keep your visitors safe and boost your site’s trust. All hosting.com shared hosting plans include free SSL to keep things simple, secure, and trusted - no extra plans required.See options
Email hosting
Use your domain for professional email like
([email protected]). With hosting.com, you get reliable delivery, advanced spam protection, and easy access across all your devices.See plans
Shared web hosting
Affordable, reliable hosting to get your site live. With 24/7 expert support, free SSL, and a simple control panel, hosting.com gives you everything you need to run your site with ease.See options
What people are saying
Tech support is the #1The reply to my question was swift and to the point. It seems that when moving a domain, there is always one more step. The Guru pointed out the missing step, and the problem was quickly remedied. Many thanks.
Jean M
Hosting.com as an alternative to HostgatorI had tons of troubles with Hostgator and decided to move 6 months earlier. Hosting.com (previously A2 Hosting) was a price match but I was also looking for cPanel and cPanel migration and a few other features. I am super happy with the speed of my websites and support desk seem to be A class. Hostgator was good only at the beginning, in the past two years everything has gone south bit by bit. I can provide screenshots of the mistakes and answers from Hostgator customer support for what I say here
Max Bebe
They went above and beyond to assistThey went above and beyond to assist with diagnosing my issue. It ended up being a problem with one of my end user computers. But without their talented team of network engineers, I never would have found the issue.
Michael MacLaren
Frequently asked questions
It's your address on the internet, like yourbusiness.com. It's how people find you.
Use our search tool to find a name you like. If it's available, add it to your cart and check out. It’s that simple.
Yep. Just unlock your domain at your current registrar, get the transfer code, and start the process on our site.
Domain = your site’s address. Hosting = your site’s home.
Hundreds. From the classic .com to creative options like .studio or .tech. If you have a TLD in mind, simply check for its availability here.
From 1 to 10 years—you choose. You can also set it to auto-renew so you don't forget.