Build trust and stay connected with professional email hosting

Match your email to your brand while enjoying the tools you need to stay productive.

With enterprise-grade security, nonstop reliability, and business-ready features like meeting scheduling and follow-up reminders, Titan helps work smarter and save time.

  • Professional and branded email @yourdomain
  • Rich Webmail, Calendar, Contacts, and apps for iOS and Android
  • Advanced Anti-Spam, Anti-Virus, and Ad-free
  • 24/7/365 in-house support
  • Free migration

Save up to 43% now. Starting at $3.99/ mo. Was $6.99 / mo.

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What our customers have to say

5 Star Review

Wonderful service for ecommerce stores

Wonderful service, speed and even better customer support. I fully support them for anyone who wants to scale. As an ecommerce site owner, speed is of utmost importance as even with a few seconds of delay can hurt your sales. They never disappoint in their services.

Ahmad Jamshed

5 Star Review

Excellent and improved response times

You have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.

Alcapri

5 Star Review

Reliable support every time

Hosting.com has consistently delivered great customer service. Every time I reach out, someone is available quickly and knows exactly how to help. They’re patient, even when I don’t fully understand the technical side of things, and I never feel rushed or dismissed. It makes a big difference knowing I can count on them to solve issues without any hassle.

Sean Tucker

5 Star Review

Exceptional assistance

Exceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000 satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.

Brother David Mary

Email that works as hard as you do

Titan’s rich feature set including email campaigns, email tracking, signature designer and appointment scheduling is uniquely designed to help small businesses grow.

The best email solutions

Professional email that grows with your business and builds trust from day one. Explore your options below.

*Additional accounts are available as an add-on starting from $2.99
**For the 1st year on any annual plan, includes .com, .net, .org, .us, .info, .pro, or .email

Pro

Premium

Ultra

Platform Features
Email accounts
1+
1+
1+
Email storage (per email account)
10GB
50GB
100GB
Mail Hosted by
Titan
Titan
Titan
Rich webmail
iOS and Android apps
Calendar
Contacts
Advanced Features
Read Receipts
50
Unlimited
Unlimited
Email Templates
1
Unlimited
Unlimited
Contact Groups
1
Unlimited
Unlimited
Turbo Search
Undo Send
Multi-account support
Block Sender
Allowlists
Grammar and Spell check
External forwarders
3
5
7
Send Later
Follow-up Reminders
HTML in composer
Send as Alias
Two-Factor Authentication
Email Labels
Priority Inbox
Business Auto-reply
Auto Clean
Power Features
Appointment Booking
Email Campaigns (Email marketing)
Signature Designer
Attachment and Link tracking
Email Designer
Interface and Service
One-click import of existing emails & contacts
Data encryption
Custom DKIM support
Email transfer rules
Advanced Anti-virus
Email alias
Vacation responders

Powerful tools for better communication

  • Professionally branded email (@yourdomain)

    Using a custom domain like [email protected] makes your brand look sharp and trustworthy. It’s the difference between a generic free address and a real business.

  • Fully scalable to grow with you

    Need more inboxes or storage? No problem. Add mailboxes or upgrade plans without downtime. Whether you’re just starting or scaling fast, the hosting.com email grows with your needs.

  • Enterprise-grade security & spam protection

    We protect your inbox with advanced security and anti-spam filters that shield you from threats like phishing, malware, and ransomware.

  • High uptime & reliable delivery

    Titan guarantees 100% email delivery and zero data loss. No surprises, no missed messages, just smooth communication that keeps your business running.

  • Rich webmail & productivity tools

    More than just email. Shared calendars, contact groups, reminders, and scheduled sending. Everything you need to stay productive and in sync. Anytime, anywhere, on any device.

  • Easy integration & seamless migration

    Use Outlook, Apple Mail, Thunderbird, or any client you like. We support IMAP, POP3, and SMTP. Switching is simple too: migrate your emails, folders, and contacts hassle-free via IMAP.

Craft better emails faster with the Enterprise plan

Titan’s AI-powered Smart Write makes composing emails effortless. Instantly refine your messages with context-aware suggestions and tone adjustments. Choose from Professional, Casual, or Friendly styles—in multiple languages, regardless if you’re drafting from scratch or sending a reply.

Craft better emails faster with the Enterprise plan

Total control, zero hassle

Your inbox should do more than send and receive messages. With our email service, every tool is built to save you time, keep you organized, and make your communication more impactful.

  • Feature

    High productivity & engagement

    Stay on top of your inbox and make every message count. Titan gives you tools to save time, boost response rates, and keep your communication professional.


    Email templates: Save and reuse common messages.

    Scheduled send: Send emails at the perfect time.

    Read Receipts: Know exactly when your message is opened.

    Follow up reminders: Nudge yourself if a recipient hasn’t replied.

    Signature builder: Create professional, branded signatures.

    Titan App: Stay connected, anytime anywhere with our mobile app.

  • Feature

    Inbox experience enhanced

    Email doesn’t have to be cluttered or complicated. Titan makes your inbox smarter, faster, and easier to navigate so you can focus on what really matters.


    Threaded Conversations: Keep related emails grouped.

    Smart Filters & Search: Quickly find what you need.

    Rich Text Formatting: Create visually polished messages.

    Drag-and-Drop Attachments: Add files in seconds.

  • Feature

    Collaboration

    Email doesn’t have to be cluttered or complicated. Titan makes your inbox smarter, faster, and easier to navigate so you can focus on what really matters.


    Shared Calendars & Contact Groups: Coordinate schedules and keep everyone connected.

    Multi-Account & Multi-Device Sync: Manage multiple inboxes from one interface across desktop and mobile.

    Mobile App Access: Stay connected and collaborate on the go.

Why hosting.com?

Global datacenters

Be where your visitors are. Choose from our global data center locations to give your audience faster load times and minimal latency.

Support that’s actually helpful

Get access to our global support team 24/7/365. They’re in-house experts ready to help you whenever you need it.

Everything you need to grow

We offer flexible resources and a full portfolio of products. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, we have a solution that fits.

No fine print, no nonsense

What you see is what you get. Just powerful tech supported by experts, with no hidden fees. You’ll always know what you’re paying for.

Tech that keeps up with you

Our platform is built for speed and engineered to scale. From day one, your site runs on performance-first infrastructure like AMD EPYC processors and NVMe storage.

Trusted by millions

We’re proud to host more than 3 million sites. Being trusted with your business is what keeps us going, and we’re here to support you around the clock.

Questions? We're here to help.

Our hosting.com Sales Team is available 24/7 to help you understand which plan will work for your unique needs!

Questions? We're here to help.

Frequently asked questions

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