High productivity & engagement
Stay on top of your inbox and make every message count. Titan gives you tools to save time, boost response rates, and keep your communication professional.
Email templates: Save and reuse common messages.
Scheduled send: Send emails at the perfect time.
Read Receipts: Know exactly when your message is opened.
Follow up reminders: Nudge yourself if a recipient hasn’t replied.
Signature builder: Create professional, branded signatures.
Titan App: Stay connected, anytime anywhere with our mobile app.