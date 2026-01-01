MANAGED HOSTING FOR WORDPRESS

Powerful & Secure Hosting for WordPress

Experience blazing-fast load times, enterprise-grade security, and effortless management. Our managed hosting platform for WordPress keeps your site running smoothly while you focus on growing your business.

  • Powered by AMD EPYC CPUs and Cloudflare Enterprise
  • Free SSL, CDN, Malware Protection and Website Firewall
  • Free WP Rocket and Object Cache Pro Plugins (plan dependent)
  • 24x7 Expert Support & Unlimited Free Migrations
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Trusted by over 700,000 customers to power 3,000,000+ websites!

Choose your ideal managed plan

Fast, secure, managed hosting for WordPress. All our plans come feature packed. Setup is instant.

  • 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Free domain registration
  • Malware protection
  • Free website migrations
Select Plans:
Yearly (2 months free!)

Need more resources? Book a demo for our Agency and Enterprise offerings.

Book a Demo
SWITCH WITH CONFIDENCE

Unlimited migrations with a performance guarantee

Our team handles every migration for you, no limits, no downtime, and absolutely no fees. And if your site doesn’t perform faster* on our platform, we’ll give you a full year free.

That’s our promise.

* Comparing global average TTFB (Time To First Byte)

**Unlimited migrations with a performance guarantee**
GO SUPERSONIC

Hosting.com is the fastest, period

Our Enterprise CDN (Content Delivery Network) delivers lightning speed to visitors everywhere. It's fully optimized, no setup required, and included at no extra cost.

Find out why it's the fastest platform.

  • Global edge network with response times less than 100ms.
  • Full-page caching at the edge for instant delivery.
  • Cloudflare Enterprise CDN & WAF (Web Application Firewall) included.
Hosting.com is the fastest, period
ALWAYS-ON, ALWAYS SECURE

Enterprise level protection

Security shouldn’t be complicated.

Our Enterprise WordPress Firewall quietly guards your site in the background, blocking harmful traffic before it even gets close to your server. Every request is checked and any threat is stopped before it can harm your site.

You’ll enjoy a faster, safer, and more reliable WordPress experience. All without ever lifting a finger, thanks to our security suite.

Find out more about our top level security.

  • Dual firewalls powered by Cloudflare and Imunify360.
  • Continuous malware monitoring and cleanup.
  • Always-on defense with zero configuration necessary.
Enterprise level protection
INTUITIVE BY DESIGN

Simple WordPress management

No PhD required. Hosting.com’s control panel is clean, intuitive, and built for WordPress.

Publishing, updating, and managing your sites is effortless, so you can focus on your business and not learning complex systems.

Discover how easy it is to manage through our intuitive, user-friendly platform.

  • Clean, WordPress-focused dashboard.
  • Optimized servers for speed and reliability.
  • 24/7/365 support from real WordPress experts.
Simple WordPress management
Build your site in minutes,
not hours

AI generates your site’s structure, starter content, and key pages instantly, all fully native in WordPress. You get a fast, professional foundation without the busywork.

Full agentic experience
with real impact

AI doesn’t just suggest, it takes action. Generate pages, rewrite content, apply discounts at scale, and handle tasks automatically so you can move faster,
with less effort.

Always knows the context and brand

Your AI builder remembers your style, voice, and design choices. Every change it makes stays consistent with your brand and the goals of your site.

Apply changes instantly across whole site

Update once, apply and fix everywhere. Global edits let you adjust tone, styling, or content across your entire site with a single action, no manual rework needed.

WordPress support you can count on

Support shouldn’t be a struggle. Our team of real WordPress experts is available around the clock to help you solve problems quickly and with care, not canned responses.

<1m
Average chat response time
Our WordPress experts are ready around the clock to respond in seconds so you can get back to building, not waiting.
(Average for Q3 2025)
<15m
Average ticket response
Every ticket is a priority, requests are reviewed and answered within minutes by real engineers who know WordPress inside out.
(Average for Q3 2025)
97%
Average customer satisfaction
Every ticket is a priority, requests are reviewed and answered within minutes by real engineers who know WordPress inside out.
(Average for Q3 2025)

  • Hosting.com always
    has your back

    Plugin issues? Is your WP-Admin slow or site not loading properly? No problem! Our expert WordPress Support team is here to assist you no matter what the need is.

  • Talk to real humans

    While other hosting companies are increasingly opting for mindless AI agents, our industry leading WordPress Support team can be contacted at any time directly from your WordPress control panel. We’re always just a few clicks away.

  • Our support team is available 24/7/365

    We always put our customers first, as our top priority. We treat your site like it was our own. We’re real people that are here to help you when you need it.

  • Trusted by millions

    We’re proud to host more than 3 million sites. Being trusted with your business is what keeps us going, and we’re here to support you around the clock.

Ready to see hosting.com in action?

Book a demo or speak with our team by filling out the form below. Our managed hosting for WordPress is the best in the industry - built for performance, security, and scale.

BACKED BY EXPERIENCE

Trusted by those who trust WordPress most

Thousands of creators, agencies, and businesses rely on our platform every day for performance, security, and expert support. Here’s what they have to say.

  • I love hosting.com

    Best internet support I have had since 1993 when internet first went public, I have been through several hosts with my media company and school and hosting.com support staff are knowledgeable, thorough, pleasant and treat clients with respect and understanding. I can't say enough. Keep up the great work. Thank you for saving my domains and email from hackers.
    ICU Media

  • Reliable support every time

    Hosting.com has consistently delivered great customer service. Every time I reach out, someone is available quickly and knows exactly how to help. They’re patient, even when I don’t fully understand the technical side of things, and I never feel rushed or dismissed. It makes a big difference knowing I can count on them to solve issues without any hassle.
    Sean Tucker

  • They went above and beyond to assist

    They went above and beyond to assist with diagnosing my issue. It ended up being a problem with one of my end user computers. But without their talented team of network engineers, I never would have found the issue.
    Michael MacLaren

  • Emma, Boutique Owner

    “hosting.com made it easy to launch my online store in a weekend.”
    Emma, Boutique Owner

  • Exceptional assistance

    Exceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000 satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.
    Brother David Mary

Ready to get started?

Join thousands who manage their sites the simple way — start today.

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Frequently asked questions

Didn’t find what you were looking for in our FAQ? No worries! Our friendly, award-winning support team is always just a message away and happy to help.

Whether it’s a quick question or something specific, we’ll make sure you get the answers you need!

WordPress is the world’s most popular tool for building and managing a website. It’s flexible enough for experts but simple enough for beginners, which is why it powers everything from small business sites to major online stores. Over 40% of websites online are powered by WordPress.

WordPress is open source, which means that the software is free to use and can be extended with plugins and themes - both free and paid. All you need is a web host - like hosting.com - to host your WordPress site and keep it running quickly and securely. At hosting.com we also give you tools that make building and developing your WordPress site straightforward and powerful.

It's a hosting service where we handle the technical side of running a WordPress site for you. Things like security, software updates, and performance tuning are all taken care of. It's designed to give you a powerful, optimized site without the hands-on work.

Our WordPress hosting is purpose built for running WordPress sites with extreme performance and reliability. We have multiple caching and security layers — both on the server side and through our partnership with CloudFlare Enterprise. These let us not only serve sites quickly - massively noticeable even in the WordPress admin area - but local to your visitors (see our network page for more info).

Our extensive automated firewall protection, complimented by rules and settings we proactively add, mean our team are always optimizing for the latest performance tweaks, optimizing for the latest plugins, and protecting you against the latest WordPress malware attacks.

The hosting.com WordPress product grew out of our partnerships with Rocket.net, which redefined WordPress hosting. Through the partnership with hosting.com, we have been able to scale to bring the market leading Managed WordPress hosting platform to the mass market.

If you are primarily running a WordPress site, you should opt for Managed Hosting for WordPress.

Managed Hosting for WordPress is specifically built and optimized for one thing: running WordPress sites perfectly. On top of the huge performance benefits, it includes features like automatic updates and tailored security.

Think of shared hosting like a swiss-army knife. Standard shared hosting is more of a blank slate that can run lots of different applications but doesn't have those WordPress-specific perks built-in. With the hosting.com Managed WordPress offering, we are able to run all website requests through Content Delivery Networks and Website Firewalls, as well as to optimize traffic and performance just for WordPress, WooCommerce and the plugins you use.

All websites you add to the hosting.com Managed Hosting for WordPress setup come with a development URL included, which you can use to test your website performance and functionality before you put your site live. This is important both if you want to develop your website before putting it live, or if you (or we) are migrating your website from elsewhere.

Once you are happy with the development URL, you just click a button to put the website live and our system will give you instructions on how to point your live website. Our friendly team are always on hand to help.

Of course. Most of our clients are those who moved their existing WordPress websites to us because they wanted faster performance, increased security and a better user experience.

You can migrate your own site to hosting.com easily, or we have a 24/7 team who can migrate your site quickly for you.

If you want to migrate manually yourself, either you can use standard tools like FTP/SSH and PHPMyAdmin, or you can use a plugin like AIO Migration to move the site. For most users though we recommend asking out team to handle the migration for you.

Once the site is migrated you will have a preview URL to test the site works correctly before putting it live.

We do not penalise you for starting small. Upgrading is instant and you can do it for just the difference in price. Because content and traffic is very premium - stored on the latest NvME drives in our global datacentres and served over Cloudflare Enterprise - we are realistic with our resource limits. There is no performance impact between our standard Managed Hosting for WordPress plans.

If you need more space, or even more increased performance, we can offer custom Enterprise solutions with dedicated nodes. Please contact us or book a call for details.

We support almost all WordPress plugins and themes. We are specifically optimised for WooCommerce, Elementor, Yoast, Advanced Digital Downloads, Advanced Custom Fields, Gravity Forms and many others.

We do not limit which themes or plugins you can install and you have full access to your webspace.

When you add a WordPress website you can choose from the following locations. Note that if you have multiple sites they can all be in separate locations as desired:

United Kingdom
USA (two options)
Canada
Mexico
Germany
Singapore
India
Australia
UAE

Of course, all sites are served via CloudFlare, so performance is excellent wherever your clients are. The vast majority of website requests are served via a global content delivery network, rather than from the servers themselves.

We designed the hosting.com WordPress platform to suit all sizes of WordPress website. We run sites with hundreds of millions of daily visitors, or which transact tens of millions a month with WooCommerce. We can handle growth and transitions for you behind the scenes and have decades of experience supporting WordPress customers as they grow.

Our Managed Hosting for WordPress nodes are Dell Hardware, with the latest AMD EPYC CPUs and Samsung NvME Drives. We typically run 512GB RAM or greater. Each WordPress site is isolated and containerised from others so they operate in their own environment. We do not limit inodes (number of files).

Because of our caching and performance setup, you should never be seeing performance degredation on your website and it should be running extremely quickly at all times. That's why we offer our performance guarantee.

For enterprise customers we can offer dedicated nodes (for one or many WordPress sites) also.

Our WordPress hosting platform is market leading. We are constantly adding new features to make our platform better and better. You can find a changelog within the hosting panel itself.

All hosting.com plans feature a low price trial for the first month with a 30-day money back guarantee on all purchases to test drive our platform.

Our initial trial is available on all hosting packages. You can also get 2 months for free if you want to upgrade to an annual subscription as well!

Absolutely! You can always reach out to our customer support team and we’ll help find the ideal plan based on your particular needs.

All WordPress installs come with a free temporary URL so you can take our platform for a test drive without making any DNS changes, you’ll immediately experience all of the speed and security benefits on your testing URL before making your website live.

While many other hosting companies include tricky conditions or hidden limitations while migrating your website, we offer 100% free migrations no matter what hosting package you choose.

No, your site will remain online during the migration. We’ll migrate your site to our platform and provide you with a temporary hosting.com URL to preview before going live. Once you are happy with everything and ready to go, your website will experience zero downtime through the DNS update process.

This all depends on the size of your site. Smaller sites are typically migrated in just a few minutes, while large websites with lots of uploads can take a few hours depending on the transfer rates.

Simply create your account on hosting.com and contact our team of experts to request your free WordPress migration

Typically we can migrate a site with a WP-Admin login, but for larger sites we may need access to (S)FTP as well. Our team of experts will cover all of this with you upon submitting your migration request.

Yes! We guarantee that your site can’t get any faster than our platform and helps with core web vitals for immediate SEO benefits. With the use of Cloudflare Enterprise and full-page caching, your site delivers content immediately for your visitors around the world instead of always being served from one static location.

Every plan at hosting.com gives you 24/7/365 access to our amazing support team through Live Chat and our ticketing system with response times in minutes not hours. All our support engineers are WordPress experts and ensure your problems are taken care of effectively.

Sleep well with fully-automated protection knowing your websites are always secure as we feature a free WAF and malware protection powered by Cloudflare Enterprise and Imunify360

With hosting.com, you’ll have an always-on WordPress Application Firewall (WAF). Your website is always protected from attackers that allows you to spend more time managing and building your website content and less time worrying about safety and security.

With a security-first approach on all managed hosting plans, we always provide our customers with everything they need to keep your sites safe without additional fees.

Your sites are automatically protected right out the box without needing to do anything on your end! The second you create a WordPress install on hosting.com, you’re protected by our WordPress Application Firewall.