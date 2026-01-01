Experience blazing-fast load times, enterprise-grade security, and effortless management. Our managed hosting platform for WordPress keeps your site running smoothly while you focus on growing your business.
Powerful & Secure Hosting for WordPress
- Powered by AMD EPYC CPUs and Cloudflare Enterprise
- Free SSL, CDN, Malware Protection and Website Firewall
- Free WP Rocket and Object Cache Pro Plugins (plan dependent)
- 24x7 Expert Support & Unlimited Free Migrations
Trusted by over 700,000 customers to power 3,000,000+ websites!
Choose your ideal managed plan
Fast, secure, managed hosting for WordPress. All our plans come feature packed. Setup is instant.
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Free domain registration
- Malware protection
- Free website migrations
Need more resources? Book a demo for our Agency and Enterprise offerings.
Unlimited migrations with a performance guarantee
Our team handles every migration for you, no limits, no downtime, and absolutely no fees. And if your site doesn’t perform faster* on our platform, we’ll give you a full year free.
That’s our promise.
* Comparing global average TTFB (Time To First Byte)
Hosting.com is the fastest, period
Our Enterprise CDN (Content Delivery Network) delivers lightning speed to visitors everywhere. It's fully optimized, no setup required, and included at no extra cost.
- Global edge network with response times less than 100ms.
- Full-page caching at the edge for instant delivery.
- Cloudflare Enterprise CDN & WAF (Web Application Firewall) included.
Enterprise level protection
Security shouldn’t be complicated.
Our Enterprise WordPress Firewall quietly guards your site in the background, blocking harmful traffic before it even gets close to your server. Every request is checked and any threat is stopped before it can harm your site.
You’ll enjoy a faster, safer, and more reliable WordPress experience. All without ever lifting a finger, thanks to our security suite.
- Dual firewalls powered by Cloudflare and Imunify360.
- Continuous malware monitoring and cleanup.
- Always-on defense with zero configuration necessary.
Simple WordPress management
No PhD required. Hosting.com’s control panel is clean, intuitive, and built for WordPress.
Publishing, updating, and managing your sites is effortless, so you can focus on your business and not learning complex systems.
Discover how easy it is to manage through our intuitive, user-friendly platform.
- Clean, WordPress-focused dashboard.
- Optimized servers for speed and reliability.
- 24/7/365 support from real WordPress experts.
not hours
AI generates your site’s structure, starter content, and key pages instantly, all fully native in WordPress. You get a fast, professional foundation without the busywork.
with real impact
AI doesn’t just suggest, it takes action. Generate pages, rewrite content, apply discounts at scale, and handle tasks automatically so you can move faster,
with less effort.
Your AI builder remembers your style, voice, and design choices. Every change it makes stays consistent with your brand and the goals of your site.
Update once, apply and fix everywhere. Global edits let you adjust tone, styling, or content across your entire site with a single action, no manual rework needed.
WordPress support you can count on
Support shouldn’t be a struggle. Our team of real WordPress experts is available around the clock to help you solve problems quickly and with care, not canned responses.
Hosting.com always
has your back
Plugin issues? Is your WP-Admin slow or site not loading properly? No problem! Our expert WordPress Support team is here to assist you no matter what the need is.
Talk to real humans
While other hosting companies are increasingly opting for mindless AI agents, our industry leading WordPress Support team can be contacted at any time directly from your WordPress control panel. We’re always just a few clicks away.
Our support team is available 24/7/365
We always put our customers first, as our top priority. We treat your site like it was our own. We’re real people that are here to help you when you need it.
Trusted by millions
We’re proud to host more than 3 million sites. Being trusted with your business is what keeps us going, and we’re here to support you around the clock.
Trusted by those who trust WordPress most
Thousands of creators, agencies, and businesses rely on our platform every day for performance, security, and expert support. Here’s what they have to say.
Ready to get started?
Join thousands who manage their sites the simple way — start today.
Frequently asked questions
Didn’t find what you were looking for in our FAQ? No worries! Our friendly, award-winning support team is always just a message away and happy to help.
Whether it’s a quick question or something specific, we’ll make sure you get the answers you need!
WordPress is the world’s most popular tool for building and managing a website. It’s flexible enough for experts but simple enough for beginners, which is why it powers everything from small business sites to major online stores. Over 40% of websites online are powered by WordPress.
WordPress is open source, which means that the software is free to use and can be extended with plugins and themes - both free and paid. All you need is a web host - like hosting.com - to host your WordPress site and keep it running quickly and securely. At hosting.com we also give you tools that make building and developing your WordPress site straightforward and powerful.
It's a hosting service where we handle the technical side of running a WordPress site for you. Things like security, software updates, and performance tuning are all taken care of. It's designed to give you a powerful, optimized site without the hands-on work.
Our WordPress hosting is purpose built for running WordPress sites with extreme performance and reliability. We have multiple caching and security layers — both on the server side and through our partnership with CloudFlare Enterprise. These let us not only serve sites quickly - massively noticeable even in the WordPress admin area - but local to your visitors (see our network page for more info).
Our extensive automated firewall protection, complimented by rules and settings we proactively add, mean our team are always optimizing for the latest performance tweaks, optimizing for the latest plugins, and protecting you against the latest WordPress malware attacks.
The hosting.com WordPress product grew out of our partnerships with Rocket.net, which redefined WordPress hosting. Through the partnership with hosting.com, we have been able to scale to bring the market leading Managed WordPress hosting platform to the mass market.
If you are primarily running a WordPress site, you should opt for Managed Hosting for WordPress.
Managed Hosting for WordPress is specifically built and optimized for one thing: running WordPress sites perfectly. On top of the huge performance benefits, it includes features like automatic updates and tailored security.
Think of shared hosting like a swiss-army knife. Standard shared hosting is more of a blank slate that can run lots of different applications but doesn't have those WordPress-specific perks built-in. With the hosting.com Managed WordPress offering, we are able to run all website requests through Content Delivery Networks and Website Firewalls, as well as to optimize traffic and performance just for WordPress, WooCommerce and the plugins you use.
All websites you add to the hosting.com Managed Hosting for WordPress setup come with a development URL included, which you can use to test your website performance and functionality before you put your site live. This is important both if you want to develop your website before putting it live, or if you (or we) are migrating your website from elsewhere.
Once you are happy with the development URL, you just click a button to put the website live and our system will give you instructions on how to point your live website. Our friendly team are always on hand to help.
Of course. Most of our clients are those who moved their existing WordPress websites to us because they wanted faster performance, increased security and a better user experience.
You can migrate your own site to hosting.com easily, or we have a 24/7 team who can migrate your site quickly for you.
If you want to migrate manually yourself, either you can use standard tools like FTP/SSH and PHPMyAdmin, or you can use a plugin like AIO Migration to move the site. For most users though we recommend asking out team to handle the migration for you.
Once the site is migrated you will have a preview URL to test the site works correctly before putting it live.
We do not penalise you for starting small. Upgrading is instant and you can do it for just the difference in price. Because content and traffic is very premium - stored on the latest NvME drives in our global datacentres and served over Cloudflare Enterprise - we are realistic with our resource limits. There is no performance impact between our standard Managed Hosting for WordPress plans.
If you need more space, or even more increased performance, we can offer custom Enterprise solutions with dedicated nodes. Please contact us or book a call for details.