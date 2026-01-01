It's a hosting service where we handle the technical side of running a WordPress site for you. Things like security, software updates, and performance tuning are all taken care of. It's designed to give you a powerful, optimized site without the hands-on work.

Our WordPress hosting is purpose built for running WordPress sites with extreme performance and reliability. We have multiple caching and security layers — both on the server side and through our partnership with CloudFlare Enterprise. These let us not only serve sites quickly - massively noticeable even in the WordPress admin area - but local to your visitors (see our network page for more info).

Our extensive automated firewall protection, complimented by rules and settings we proactively add, mean our team are always optimizing for the latest performance tweaks, optimizing for the latest plugins, and protecting you against the latest WordPress malware attacks.

The hosting.com WordPress product grew out of our partnerships with Rocket.net, which redefined WordPress hosting. Through the partnership with hosting.com, we have been able to scale to bring the market leading Managed WordPress hosting platform to the mass market.