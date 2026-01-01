Fast, reliable, secure web hosting

Enjoy fast, secure, and scalable web hosting with LiteSpeed Webserver, built-in automated backups, free migration, and a unified control panel designed for flexibility and growth.

  • High performance with AMD EPYC CPUs, NVMe SSD storage & LiteSpeed
  • 24/7/365 in-house support from real experts
  • Advanced security with SSL, brute force, malware & DDoS protection
  • Global data centers for low latency and fast page loads

Save up to 73% now.

Starting at US$3.99 / mo. Was US$14.99 / mo.

See plans

Trusted by over 700,000 customers to power 3,000,000+ websites!

Choose your plan

No matter where you start, every plan delivers: NVMe storage, LiteSpeed caching, unlimited MariaDB databases, advanced malware protection, and free SSL.

Compare our plans below to see which setup fits your site best.

  • Free website migration
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Monarx security
  • 99.9% uptime SLA
  • Free domain with select plans

*for the 1st year on any annual plan, includes .com, .net, .org, .us, .info, .pro, .digital, .online, .site or .store
**please see terms of service

Using WordPress? Take a look at our Managed Hosting for WordPress plans powered by Cloudflare Enterprise

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97%
Of our customers would recommend us to a friend
1.8M+
Active services helping our customers succeed
181
Countries/territories where people choose hosting.com

Starter

Plus

Pro

Max

Highlights
LiteSpeed Webserver
Free LiteSpeed Cache
HTTP2 and HTTP3/QUIC
One-Click-App-Install
Node.js & Python
Basic Functions
Technology
cPanel
cPanel
cPanel
cPanel
Number of Websites
1
2
10
100
Disk Space
15GB
30GB
50GB
100GB
Number of MariaDB
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Number of FTP Accounts
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Domain Name
1 (Free in first year)
1 (Free in first year)
1 (Free in first year)
1 (Free in first year)
Addon Domains
0
1
9
99
Subdomains
5
5
10
99
Domain Aliases
5
5
10
20
SSL Certificates
Performance & Technology
AMD EPYC CPU
Monthly Page Views
Node.js
Python
Postgres
Memcached
Bandwidth Allowance
Memory Limit
2GB
3GB
6GB
8GB
Virtual CPUs
2
2
4
4
IOPS
1024
2048
4096
8192
IO Bandwidth
50mb/sec
100mb/sec
150mb/sec
250mb/sec
Processes
30
60
90
120
LiteSpeed
SSH Access
REDIS Cache
WP-CLI
PHP Version
Up to 8.5
Up to 8.5
Up to 8.5
Up to 8.5
Professional E-Mail
Email technology
IMAP/POP3/SMTP
IMAP/POP3/SMTP
IMAP/POP3/SMTP
IMAP/POP3/SMTP
Number of mail boxes
5
10
20
40
Mail Space
E-Mail forwarders
20
40
80
100
E-Mail size limit
100MB
100MB
100MB
100MB
E-Mails per hour
100
100
100
100
E-Mails per day
2400
2400
2400
2400
Recipient Limit
100
100
100
100
Webmail
Spam Filter
Calendar
Contacts
Tasks
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy

Features and benefits

We have a range of features that can make your online journey seamless.

  • LiteSpeed Webserver

    LiteSpeed optimizes resource usage on shared environments, giving faster PHP execution and improved TTFB (Time to First Byte) without overloading the server.

  • Automated backups

    Daily backups stored securely off-server, with quick restore options for the last 30 days. So you never have to worry about losing your work.

  • Scalable infrastructure

    Our systems are infinitely scalable - you can keep upgrading as you need more resources, and we can help you as you grow. Upgrade instantly without downtime.

  • Security built-in

    WAF (Web Application Firewall), SSL certificates, brute force detection, malware scanning, and DDoS mitigation all included.

  • Seamless migration

    We migrate cPanel accounts with a direct backup/restore process. For non-cPanel platforms, we manually migrate site files, databases, and email accounts, at no cost.

  • Unified management interface

    Manage multiple sites, email accounts, DNS records, and backups from one dashboard.

Advanced features

Rock-solid performance

Powered by ultrafast PHP and a finely tuned MySQL database, our platform is engineered with caching, load balancing, and high-availability architecture.

Your data, kept safe

Your website and account data are automatically backed up every week, with quick restore options - and our Web Application Firewall (WAF) actively blocks hacks, malware, and suspicious bots,

Superfast NVMe servers

We operate on cutting-edge cloud servers equipped with high-performance NVMe disks. Our fully cloud-based infrastructure lets us upgrade your site to the latest hardware seamlessly, with no downtime or disruption.

Always the latest hardware

Our infrastructure is continuously updated, so you’re never stuck on outdated hardware or slowed down by failing disks. With our cloud-based hosting, your site always runs on the latest hardware, delivering consistent, high-speed performance.

Find the perfect hosting plan for your needs

Managed Hosting for WordPress

This is the hands-off option. We handle all the technical maintenance like updates and security so you can focus on your business. It's perfect for anyone who wants performance without the hassle.

VPS hosting

Need more power and flexibility? VPS Hosting gives you dedicated resources, root access and the freedom to handle high-traffic sites or custom setups. It’s built for developers and businesses ready to scale.

Why hosting.com

What make's us the best in the business.

  • Global data centers

    Deploy your site closer to your audience for faster load times.

  • Support that’s
    actually helpful

    In-house engineers on live chat, phone, and tickets 24/7/365.

  • No fine print

    Transparent features and pricing, no hidden resource caps.

  • Tech that keeps
    up with you

    AMD EPYC CPUs, NVMe storage, LiteSpeed caching, and regular infrastructure refreshes.

  • Trusted by millions

    Over 3 million sites hosted worldwide.

Industry best solutions

Our goal isn’t to win awards, it's to offer the best web host solutions that are both blazing fast and ultra-reliable. Even so, we’re still extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments! Since our launch in 2003, their hard work has helped us earn recognition and accolades as the top hosting provider in the industry.

Industry best solutions

We’ll migrate your sites for you

Switching hosts shouldn’t be hard. Our in-house team is here 24/7 to move your websites, emails, and domains, free of charge. If you’re on cPanel, we can often migrate with a quick backup and restore. If not, we’ll do it manually and walk you through exactly what we need. We can also work to your schedule, whether that’s a one-off move or bulk, staggered migrations.

We’ll migrate your sites for you

Works with the tools you know

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What our customers have to say

5 Star Review

Reliable support every time

Hosting.com has consistently delivered great customer service. Every time I reach out, someone is available quickly and knows exactly how to help. They’re patient, even when I don’t fully understand the technical side of things, and I never feel rushed or dismissed. It makes a big difference knowing I can count on them to solve issues without any hassle.

Sean Tucker

5 Star Review

Wonderful service for ecommerce stores

Wonderful service, speed and even better customer support. I fully support them for anyone who wants to scale. As an ecommerce site owner, speed is of utmost importance as even with a few seconds of delay can hurt your sales. They never disappoint in their services.

Ahmad Jamshed

5 Star Review

Exceptional assistance

Exceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000 satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.

Brother David Mary

Questions? We’re here to help.

Our Sales Team is available 24/7 to help you understand which plan will work for your unique needs!

Questions? We’re here to help.

Frequently asked questions

It’s the service that stores your website's files and makes them available for the world to see on the internet.

Your domain is your site’s address. Hosting is the place where your site actually lives.

Yes. If you want a website, you need a place for it to live online. A hosting plan provides that secure space on our servers.

We offer Shared Hosting (best for new sites), WordPress Hosting (optimized for WordPress), and VPS Hosting (for high-traffic sites needing more power).

It’s the most cost-effective way to get online. Your site shares server resources with others, which keeps the price low. It's perfect for personal sites, blogs, and small businesses.

Yes, all plans come with our integrated cPanel email solution, so you can create professional addresses using your domain name.

No. Our control panel is intuitive, but developers can also access advanced tools like SSH, Git integration, and custom cron jobs.

Yes. All our plans include robust security features like SSL certificates, DDoS protection, and automated backups to keep your site safe.

Some of our plans do. Just check the features of each plan to see which one fits your needs. check plan specs for the site limit.

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