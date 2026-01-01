1. Purpose

This is Hosting.com's ("Hosting.com", "we", or "our") Support Policy. Hosting.com is operated by A2 Hosting, LLC. So for the purposes of this Policy, 'Hosting.com' and any references to 'A2 Hosting', 'we', or 'us' shall mean A2 Hosting LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. The purpose of this Support Policy is to clearly lay out Hosting.com's support policies and procedures so that all customers have a clear understanding of what can be expected of us and what we expect of you, our valued customer, in connection with our delivery and your use of the Services (as defined in the Terms of Service). We ask that every customer read these policies and familiarize themselves with them. We look forward to providing quality support for all of your hosting needs. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this policy have the meaning given to them in our Terms of Services.

2. Backup of Data

Before attempting to troubleshoot any issue yourself or engaging us to assist with Service issues, please BACKUP ANY AND ALL DATA. Hosting.com is not responsible for any data loss or corruption, including that resulting from: (i) our authorized actions, (ii) those actions you take using the Services, (iii) hardware failures, or (iv) any software or other technology failures.

3. Methods of Support

a. Support Generally . Support we offer is included as a Service. We do not charge for responding to technical support tickets, phone calls or LiveChat but we do expect you to abide by the terms of this Support Policy and our other Policies when utilizing this Service.

b. Technical Support Tickets . If you have an issue, you could open a ticket. Please do not submit multiple tickets about the same problem as that simply creates confusion. If you need to add information to an existing ticket, please do so in the existing ticket by logging into the support system or by replying to the ticket email.

c. LiveChat . LiveChat is available by clicking the Live Help button on our website. This gives you the ability to immediately contact one of our representatives. Our team is focused on ensuring proper resolutions as quickly as possible.

d. Urgent support. In the unlikely event that you experience a service interruption, we ask that you immediately tell us in live chat. Our support staff will work with you to resolve the issue. We understand that your time is valuable and we do our best to avoid any live troubleshooting of issues. Our staff will gather as much detail from you. We would be more than happy to call you back if you provide a call back number or we will attempt to use the phone number associated with your account if no call back number is provided.

4. Customer Relationships

We strive to provide you with courteous, professional, and technically accurate support. Although we understand how frustrating technical problems can be, we ask that you treat us with respect and we will do the same in return. Our ultimate goals are the same, providing you with accurate support in a timely manner. If you feel you have been treated unfairly or have any other complaints, you may contact us to reach a supervisor directly.

5. Support Hours

The timeframes below are when the applicable method of support is provided. You can of course submit tickets outside this time frame, but answers may not be received until business hours resume.

6. Support

Technical Support Tickets: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

LiveChat: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Phone: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Billing Tickets: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

7. Billing and Sales Support

Billing and Sales tickets are handled as quickly as possible. Please see our Refund and Billing Policy, for more information regarding Hosting.com's billing policies. You can view invoices and update your payment method by accessing the customer portal.