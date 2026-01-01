Affiliate Policy

Our affiliates are very important to hosting.com. We want to treat you with the fairness and respect you rightfully deserve. We simply request that you do the same for us. Our Terms and Conditions were written with you in mind and to protect hosting.com's good name.
Please ask us if you have any questions. We strongly believe in honest and straightforward communication. For fast answers to your questions please emails us at [email protected].
Kind Regards,
Hosting.com Affiliate Team
1. TERMS AND CONDITIONS
IMPORTANT- PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: THIS AFFILIATE TOS IS A LEGAL AGREEMENT BETWEEN YOU AND HOSTING.COM FOR PARTICIPATION IN THE HOSTING.COM AFFILIATE PROGRAM AS MANAGED BY HOSTING.COM'S INTERNAL PROGRAM (“AGREEMENT”). BY REGISTERING FOR AND PARTICIPATING IN OUR PROGRAM, YOU AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THE TERMS OF THIS AGREEMENT. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO THE TERMS OF THIS AGREEMENT, DO NOT SIGNUP FOR OR PARTICIPATE IN THE PROGRAM. IF YOU ARE ALREADY A HOSTING.COM AFFILIATE AND DO NOT AGREE TO THE ENTIRE AFFILIATE AGREEMENT, THEN IMMEDIATELY TERMINATE ALL USES OF HOSTING.COM AFFILIATE MATERIALS AND ANY AFFILIATE LINKS TO HOSTING.COM WEBSITE.
If you are accepted to participate in our affiliate program and your site is thereafter determined (at our sole discretion) to be unsuitable based on the criteria below, we reserve the right to terminate this Agreement:
- Promotion of discrimination based on race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation, or age;
- Promotion of sexually explicit, pornographic or obscene content (whether in text or graphics);
- Promotion of illegal activities;
- Promotion of content that is in any way unlawful, harmful, threatening, defamatory, obscene, harassing or racially, ethnically or otherwise objectionable;
- Promotion of content related to liquor, tobacco, firearms, drugs, gambling, crime or death;
- Promotion of any unlawful behavior or conduct;
- Auto-traffic generators or traffic exchanges; and
- Any other material deemed inappropriate or offensive by Hosting.com.