Affiliate Policy

6. ANTI-SPAM POLICY

We do not and will not tolerate the sending of unsolicited email messages and will prosecute all offenders to the fullest extent of the law. By agreeing to the terms and conditions of this Agreement, you also agree to the following:

a) e-mails promoting hosting.com shall not contain or include a falsified sender domain name or falsified IP address;

b) e-mails promoting the hosting.com advertisements shall not be routed or relayed through servers that the sender does not have explicit authorization to use;

c) e-mails promoting the hosting.com advertisements shall not contain or include a false or misleading subject line that attempts to disguise or conceal the content of the e-mail;

d) all e-mails shall contain or include valid and responsive contact information of the sender, list manager or list owner; This includes your physical address.

e) no e-mails promoting hosting.com shall be sent for the purpose of harvesting the e-mail addresses in order to send future unsolicited e-mails;

f) all e-mails promoting hosting.com Hosting, Inc will be sent to individuals who have given you their Affirmative Consent as defined in Sec. 3.1 of the CAN-SPAM Act of 2003 (viewable at GPOAccess.gov) which by its reference is incorporated into this Agreement;

g) every e-mail promoting hosting.com advertisements shall contain a functioning return electronic mail address or other Internet-based mechanism clearly displayed that a recipient may use to submit in a manner specified in the message a reply electronic mail message or other form of Internet-based communication requesting not to receive future e-mail messages from you;

h) you shall process any and all opt-out requests within 5 business days, or less of the request;

i) unless otherwise directed by hosting.com in writing, you shall not use hosting.com, or it's represented advertisers names (including any abbreviation thereof) or any trademark, trade name, service mark, logo or other hosting.com identifying information in the originating or return e-mail address line, header or subject line of any e-mail transmission and that all e-mail transmissions shall contain language in the body and both the "from" line as well as the "re:" line that clearly announces that the offer embedded in the e-mail is being sent by you for the benefit of your users; and

j) you agree and affirm to comply with all the rules and regulations set forth in the CAN-SPAM Act of 2003 as well as all obligations and provisions herein.