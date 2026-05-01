Last updated May 01, 2026

1. Purpose

This is Hosting.com's ("Hosting.com", "we", or "our") Server Maintenance Policy. Hosting.com is operated by A2 Hosting, LLC. So, for the purposes of this Policy, 'Hosting.com' and any references to 'A2 Hosting', 'we', or 'us' shall mean A2 Hosting LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. This Server Maintenance Policy discusses the ways in which we maintain our technology to improve and administer the Services (as defined in the Terms of Service) and how you will be impacted by those actions. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this policy have the meaning given to them in our Terms of Service.

2. Availability

We target a 99.9% uptime level. We will use our commercially reasonable efforts to provide the Services twenty-four (24) hours a day, seven (7) days a week. However, in order to operate in an efficient and secure manner, servers and network equipment require routine maintenance and upgrades ("Scheduled Downtime") and you acknowledge that from time to time the Services may be unavailable for various reasons, including due to Scheduled Downtime or causes beyond our control. We will provide advance notice of Scheduled Downtime beyond that defined in our Maintenance policy below where possible, and will use commercially reasonable efforts to minimize any other disruption, inaccessibility, or inoperability of our Services. Scheduled Downtime shall not be considered a failure of the Services.

3. Maintenance

Planned and unplanned maintenance activities may result in temporary interruptions, delays, or reduced performance of the Services. Such maintenance is required to ensure the ongoing security, stability, and performance of the Services and will not be considered a failure to meet any applicable uptime commitment.

a. Definitions

We distinguish between the following types of maintenance:

i. "Routine Maintenance" means maintenance activities carried out as part of our normal operations, including routine updates and patches. These activities are expected and are typically performed on an ongoing basis. Routine Maintenance does not require advance notice.

ii. “Scheduled Maintenance” means planned maintenance activities, including elective work such as infrastructure or network upgrades, which may result in service interruption.

iii. "Emergency Maintenance" means unplanned maintenance required to address critical issues, including but not limited to security vulnerabilities, system instability, or service-affecting incidents, which may be performed without prior notice and may result in service interruption where necessary.

All maintenance activities may be performed based on the location of the relevant infrastructure or operational requirements.

b. Maintenance Scheduling and Execution

Maintenance activities are performed on an ongoing basis and may occur at varying intervals depending on the nature of the Services and underlying infrastructure.

· Routine Maintenance is performed on an ongoing basis as part of normal operations.

· Scheduled Maintenance is typically planned in advance and, where reasonably practicable, performed during off-peak hours, taking into account regional usage patterns. Maintenance activities are coordinated across global infrastructure and may correspond to overnight periods in Europe, the Americas, or Asia-Pacific.

· Emergency Maintenance may be performed at any time as required.

· Certain updates may be deployed on a rolling or automated basis, particularly where no service interruption is required.

· Some maintenance activities, including those affecting certain operating systems or infrastructure components, may require service restarts or reboots.

Maintenance schedules and practices may vary across regions, platforms, and service types, and are subject to change from time to time without notice.

c. Update Practices

We employ a range of update and patch management practices depending on the operating environment, including:

· Linux-based systems which are generally updated through automated or rolling update processes, which are typically applied on an ongoing (e.g. daily) basis and are not expected to require system reboots in most cases.

· Windows-based systems follow vendor-driven update cycles, including common industry release schedules such as Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday, and often require system reboots These typically require less than 30 minutes’ downtime but occasionally may require longer depending on the number and nature of updates published by Microsoft and other vendors.

· Where reboots are required, they are typically scheduled during off-peak hours for the relevant region. This means that, as an example, a Windows

server located in the USA may be offline between 4am and 4:30am UTC during a Patch Tuesday update cycle.

The timing, frequency, and method of updates may vary depending on the system configuration and operational requirements.

d. Notification of Maintenance

Routine Maintenance generally does not require advance notice.

We will provide advance notice of Scheduled Maintenance through our status page. In cases where maintenance is expected to result in extended or material service impact (e.g. beyond 30 minutes service outage, or impact during regional business hours), additional notifications may be provided, including via email or other direct communication methods.

Emergency Maintenance by its nature may be performed without prior notice; however, we will use commercially reasonable efforts to provide updates where appropriate.

e. Limitations

This Server Maintenance Policy includes but is not limited to: (i) shared servers and accounts, (ii) reseller servers and accounts, (iii) VPS servers and accounts, (iv) dedicated servers and accounts, (v) all network equipment, and (vi) internal websites such as billing and support. Maintenance requirements and details may vary depending on the nature of the Services and infrastructure.

4. Backup of Data

Before attempting to troubleshoot any issue yourself or engaging us to assist with Service issues, please backup any and all data. You are solely responsible for maintaining adequate and up-to-date backups of your data at all times. To the extent permitted by applicable law, Hosting.com shall not be liable for any loss, damage, or unavailability of your data, regardless of the cause.

5. Customer Responsibilities