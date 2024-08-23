Webinar: The Vital Role of Access Management in WordPress Security

Are you concerned about the security of your WordPress sites? Do you understand the importance of access management but aren't sure if you're doing it right?

A2 Hosting is proud to partner with Vasyl Martyniuk, CEO of VasylTech, for an exciting discussion about the importance of WordPress access management and user security.

Join us on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT for this free webinar. This workshop is meant for business owners, agencies, and web developers.

Register now to secure your spot and learn more about the importance of access management.

Access Management Webinar Highlights

Access management is often an overlooked aspect of WordPress security. Without proper user role management and security protocols in place, your site could be vulnerable to unauthorized access or even data breaches.

This webinar is designed to arm you with the knowledge and tools you need to protect your digital assets, whether you're a developer, a site owner, or an agency managing multiple WordPress sites.

What You'll Learn

In this webinar, Vasyl Martyniuk will cover:

The Basics of WordPress User Roles and Capabilities: Get a basic understanding of user roles and why they are important to safeguard your website.

Best Practices for Access Management: Learn how to implement effective access controls to minimize risks and enhance security.

Common Pitfalls and How to Avoid Them: Vasyl will discuss common mistakes that even experienced developers and site owners make and how to avoid them.

Tools and Tips for Enhanced Security: Discover the best tools and plugins for managing access and securing your WordPress sites.

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Register Now

Title: The Vital Role of Access Management in WordPress Security

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT

About Vasyl Martyniuk

Vasyl Martyniuk is the CEO of VasylTech, a company dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions for WordPress security. With years of experience in the industry, Vasyl is a recognized thought leader and educator on the topics of web security, access management, and secure development practices.