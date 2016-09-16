WordCamp is coming to Ann Arbor, taking place on October 14th and 15th! Hosting.com is going to be there! Will we see you there? This year’s WordCamp Ann Arbor will be hosted at the Michigan Rackham Graduate Building. Tickets are going fast! Make sure to buy your WordCamp tickets before they’re sold out! It’s the can’t miss event for WordPress users.

A2 Hosting is excited to be a sponsor once again for this year’s WordCamp Ann Arbor. Drop by the Hosting.com table and say hello to our team. We’re just as excited to hear your thoughts, feedback and suggestions as we are about showing you how our Turbo Servers and Hosting.com Optimized WordPress setup can improve your site’s performance. It’s also the perfect opportunity to snag some of our goodies. Last year we printed up some clever shirts. We’re coming up with a fresh batch for this year’s WordCamp. Don’t miss out!

If you’ve never been to a WordCamp before, you’re in for a real treat! These community organized WordPress events are the perfect opportunity to learn from WordPress experts, network, share ideas and get to know other WordPress users of all skill levels and expertise ranges. WordCamp’s are designed for all users, from those just getting started with WordPress to expert WordPress developers. Learn all about blogging, coding, branding, and security during a single eventful weekend.

There are over 20 learning sessions planned for this year! There’s a range of exciting topics and you’ll get the benefit of listening to some of the best WordPress experts around. Since not every topic will be of interest to you, there are usually 2 or 3 talks going on at once so you can pick your favorite one.

This year's topics:

WordPress & SEO

Effective WordPress Site Creation

WordPress & eCommerce

WordPress Plugin Development

Using The WordPress REST API

Google Accelerated Mobile Pages & WordPress

View the full WordCamp schedule here. And again don’t forget to buy your tickets so you don’t miss out on all of the fun.