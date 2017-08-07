Big savings on Black Friday deals → See limited time deals
WordCamp Boston 2017
Written on by Marketing Team
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
What’s New At Hosting.comWhat You're UsingWordPress

WordCamp Boston 2017

It's been two weeks since the Hosting.com team had the pleasure of sponsoring and attending WordCamp Boston for the very first time, and we thought it was about time to share some pictures from the event! WordCamp Boston just wrapped up it's 8th year and everything went very smoothly. Those folks know how to run a WordCamp!

Most of us had never been to Boston before, so we were excited about the opportunity to attend a such well-known WordCamp in a city we'd never been too. We were not disappointed! Boston now ranks pretty high on my list of favorite cities. We're already looking forward to next year. In the meantime, check out our photos from the event!

 

We started our day bright and early! Sponsor set-up began at 6:30am.

 

All set up and ready to roll. Free t-shirt, anyone?

 

Someone stole the camera! Adam Silver and Adam Warner from SiteLock sneak in a selfie while snapping a photo of the Hosting.com team.

 

The Hosting.com team, from left to right: Patrick Henderson (Sales), Andy Melichar (Director of Business Development), Ashley Maurer (Marketing Coordinator), and Justing Drago (Support Lead)

 

A full house for Saturday's keynote by John Maeda (Watch it here on WordPress TV!)

 

Congrats to our Raspberry Pi winners, K.Adam White and Morgan Jassen!

 

Lots of space for attendees to mingle with the sponsors

 

Day 1 was a success! Headed to the after party!

 

A pretty great after party at the White Horse Tavern

 

WordCamp makes us hungry.

 

Lots of great sessions on Day 2!

 

K.Adam White kicks off Day 2 with his Keynote presentation: Democratizing Software

 

Mike Demo, from BoldGrid talk about A/B testing

 

A freelancing panel with Kyle Maurer, Amanda Giles, Jennifer Nickerson, and Adam Silver

 

The team did a little site-seeing after WordCamp wrapped up. What a Beautiful city!

 

That's a wrap!

 

Thanks Boston! See you next year!

Next up for us is WordCamp Grand Rapids on August 26th, followed by WordCamp Pittsburgh on September 9th. Will we see you there?

View more posts by Marketing Team