WordCamp Boston 2017

It's been two weeks since the Hosting.com team had the pleasure of sponsoring and attending WordCamp Boston for the very first time, and we thought it was about time to share some pictures from the event! WordCamp Boston just wrapped up it's 8th year and everything went very smoothly. Those folks know how to run a WordCamp!

Most of us had never been to Boston before, so we were excited about the opportunity to attend a such well-known WordCamp in a city we'd never been too. We were not disappointed! Boston now ranks pretty high on my list of favorite cities. We're already looking forward to next year. In the meantime, check out our photos from the event!

Thanks Boston! See you next year!

Next up for us is WordCamp Grand Rapids on August 26th, followed by WordCamp Pittsburgh on September 9th. Will we see you there?