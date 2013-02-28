Win A Year's Worth Of SSD Web Hosting!

Our solid state drive (SSD) Hosting has attracted a lot of attention since we launched it last month. Our SSDs do load pages up to 300% faster compared to standard hard drives after all. Would you like to try out our SSD Hosting? It's your lucky month then! During March we're raffling off two, annual Prime+SSD accounts! That's a $131.88 value!

To enter:

Visit our SSD Contest page. Click the "Like" button if you aren't already a fan of our Facebook page and enter your email address into the email field. You may be asked to automatically add the Sweepstakes app if you're not already using it. That's it! You're entered.

You can add a new entry each day during March! After each entry, you'll be given the option to share the contest on Facebook and Twitter. For each person you get to sign up, you'll get an additional entry into the contest!

If you already have a Web Hosting account, we'll quickly migrate your account to an SSD for free and credit your account for a full year of hosting. Already have an SSD Hosting account? We'll credit your account for a full year.