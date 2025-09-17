What we learned at the Digital Women Awards and Conference 2025

Why does this matter? Because as we move deeper into a digital-first world, it’s women like Daphne and the incredible community celebrated at the awards who are proving that innovation and resilience are the building blocks of the future.

Daphne’s journey is a perfect example: at just 27, she leads a team of 11 across SEO, CRO, front-end development, copywriting, and content strategy. She’s overseen major migrations, improved funnels and conversions, and built processes that make digital work smarter, not harder.

This year’s cohort of 60 Digital Women to Watch are doing exactly that across industries: launching startups, driving digital transformation, building communities, and creating campaigns that change the way people connect online.

This year’s Digital Women Awards weren’t just about the shiny trophies awarded or the glittering dresses donned by the attendees (but they were pretty spectacular), they were about a future that’s faster, fairer, and more human. From inspiring talks to eye-opening panels, one thing was clear: the future of digital business is women.

Here’s what stood out, and how it connects to the way we think about hosting, technology, and building online.

1. The future of business is women

Again and again, speakers highlighted a simple truth: businesses that actively hire and empower women will win. Diversity isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s actually how companies future-proof themselves with creativity, resilience, and leadership that reflects the world we live in.

At hosting.com, we couldn’t agree more. The internet was built for everyone, and the companies shaping it should reflect that.

2. Personal branding is non-negotiable

Charlotte Carter, founder of Mad as a Box of Frogs Marketing and Carter Bags, gave one of the most energising talks of the day. Her message was clear: women need to show up online. That means leaning into video (yes, even if it feels uncomfortable at first), putting your ideas out there, and not waiting for “perfect” before you hit publish.

Video is going to sit at the centre of personal branding, and experimenting with AI tools like ChatGPT can help spark content ideas and speed up the process. The takeaway? Play with the tools, but don’t wait to start.

3. AI is here to stay, so use it wisely.

The Digital Women Q&A panel, featuring Tania Gerrard, Polly Barnfield, and Archana Dhankar, hosted by Polly Dhaliwal, covered one of the biggest shifts we’re all facing: AI. Their point? AI isn’t replacing humans. But humans using AI will replace those who don’t.

For business leaders, that means two things:

Be resilient and adopt a growth mindset. The next generation is more digital-native than we are. Keep up.

Stay human. AI is powerful, but psychology, empathy, and emotion are what make ideas land.

4. Entrepreneurship takes planning (and paperwork)

A standout entrepreneurs’ panel, including Jemma Fairclough-Haynes, Lizzie Parker, and Blessing Enakimio, offered practical advice for anyone building something new.

Lizzie Parker (NatWest Accelerator) reminded us that pitching works best when you’re prepared. Have a plan, write it down, rehearse it.

Jemma highlighted the underestimated power of paperwork. Contracts and policies aren’t boring, they’re your backbone.

For agencies and freelancers, this advice is gold: clarity and organisation give your creativity room to shine.

5. AI can open doors

The final AI panel with Lisa Vecchio, Juliet Powell and Tara Elzingre reframed artificial intelligence not as a threat, but as a gateway. For many women, AI is helping remove knowledge barriers, build confidence, and lower the cost of entry into business.

The panel also underlined that AI providers have a duty to be transparent, especially around ethics. Ask questions, challenge assumptions, and make sure the tools you use are working for you, not against you.

Juliet Powell put it best: women should make the case for AI literacy. That means understanding processes behind automation, looking into certification, and making sure we’re not left out of the next wave of change.

Lisa Vecchio highlighted women’s adaptability, and why it matters for stakeholder management when adopting AI.

And Tara El-Zengri gave perhaps the most practical framework: think, talk, and train.

Think like a CEO. Don’t outsource your critical thinking to AI.

Train your AI like an intern, packed with knowledge, but no context until you give it.

Talk to AI like a student. Guide it, question it, and make it better.

Why it matters for hosting.com

From AI to entrepreneurship to personal branding, the Digital Women Awards were a powerful reminder: technology only works when it empowers people.

At hosting.com, we believe in that future, one where women lead, businesses are built on transparency and trust, and digital tools (AI included) make it easier, not harder, to grow.

Because business is changing fast. But the future of digital isn’t soulless. It’s human. And it’s female.

CTA: Ready to build your own future? Explore Hosting.com plans and put your ideas on the map.













