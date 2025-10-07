From personal passion to collective contribution

Ahmed’s journey into WordPress contribution began in 2020 during the global pandemic. What started as reading community blogs and handbooks quickly became hands-on involvement with translations, testing, and eventually leadership roles in major releases. Along the way, he gained not only new skills but also mentors and peers from around the world. That mix of personal growth and community connection continues to drive his passion for WordPress.

That same spirit carried into his work at Rocket.net, where he helped build a culture of giving back despite the challenge of a small team. Together, they dedicated hundreds of hours to WordCamp Asia, regional WordCamps, and weekly contributions across testing, translations, and mentorship. Now, as part of hosting.com, those grassroots efforts are being scaled globally. With nearly a thousand team members and strong leadership support, Ahmed sees an exciting opportunity to expand contribution across WordPress teams, from accessibility and documentation to design and core

Why contribution matters for customers

Contribution is not only about code. As Ahmed pointed out, it is also about being present in the community, listening to real-world needs, and applying that knowledge to how we serve customers. At WordCamp US, for example, our team was able to solve a customer’s migration issue face-to-face. That direct human connection, seeing the people behind the platform, is often just as valuable as the software itself.

For hosting.com customers, our involvement means early insights into upcoming releases, deeper expertise across the platform, and the assurance that we are helping to shape the very software that powers their websites.

Looking ahead: deeper, broader, more sustainable

Ahmed’s vision for the future is clear:

Grow participation across all 20+ WordPress contributor teams

Invest in sustainable contribution so team members can stay involved long-term

Strengthen translation (polyglots) work, ensuring WordPress is accessible in more languages for more people worldwide

Host regular contributor days to give our teams focused time to make a bigger impact

As he told Cory, “When you take WordPress as your platform, it’s not just the software. It’s the assurance of 600+ contributors working for months on every release. Hosting.com is going to be a major driver in that effort moving forward.”

A commitment to the open web

For more than 20 years, WordPress has empowered millions of people to build their corner of the web. At hosting.com, we are proud to play a role in ensuring that future remains bright, not only by providing the infrastructure but by actively investing in the community that makes it all possible.

Watch the full conversation above to hear more from Cory and Ahmed about the power of contribution and what it means for agencies, customers, and the open web.

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