With the addition of Webuzo to our Unmanaged VPS hosting lineup, now is the perfect time to add one of our virtual private servers to your Hosting.com account. This free, new admin panel is available on both our Ubuntu and CentOS templates.

Webuzo offers you a number of features including the ability to set up the web's most popular software with just a single click to your VPS. However, it isn't just a software auto-installer. Webuzo can also help you manage your VPS. Use Webuzo to manage your domains, databases, FTP, SSL Certificates, email and much more.

Software Options

If you're familiar with Softaculous, you're going to love Webuzo. In fact, Webuzo is also an excellent replacement for our previous software installer, the Hosting.com QuickInstaller. Webuzo offers 100s of additional software options compared to what was available in the Hosting.com QuickInstaller.

Just some of these solutions include:

Content Management Systems - WordPress, Joomla and Drupal

eCommerce - Magento, OpenCart and PrestaShop.

Forums – MyBB, phpBB and SMF

Wikis – MediaWiki, DokuWiki and PmWiki

Social Networking – Dolphin, Elgg and Oxwall

Auto-Installed Applications

In addition to these popular offerings, you can use Webuzo to auto-install a number of system applications:

Node.js

JasDB

Redis

MEAN

LAMP, LLMP and LEMP stacks

Scala

Percona

MongoDB

Root Access

If you don't see a solution you're interested in using within Webuzo, remember that our unmanaged Linux VPS accounts include full root access giving you administrative level controls. With root access, you can configure and run a number of additional solutions not available in a Managed Hosting environment.

Visit our Unmanaged Linux VPS hosting page to get started with your virtual private server and Webuzo. Webuzo is included on our default CentOS template, as well as our Ubuntu templates. Design your perfect VPS complete with your choice of RAM, data transfer and disk space.

Have any questions? Let us know in the comments below or feel free to contact us to learn more!