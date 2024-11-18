Webinar: Closing Agency Retainers: A 5 Step Process

Are you ready to secure high-value retainer clients and take your agency’s revenue to the next level?

A2 Hosting is excited to partner with Jason Swenk, Digital Agency Coach at Agency Mastery, for an exclusive webinar about how to close more agency retainer contracts. Jason explains how to verify you are talking to the right person and offers tips on how to close the deal.

Join us on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT for this free, insightful webinar for agencies looking to grow their client portfolio.

Secure your spot now and learn the strategies and techniques you need to win over the right clients and close deals faster.







Register Now

Title: Closing Agency Retainers: A 5 Step Process

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT

Guest Speaker: Jason Swenk, Digital Agency Coach at Agency Mastery

Webinar Highlights: 5 Simple Steps to Closing Agency Retainers

Join us to gain actionable insights about transforming your approach to securing retainer clients. Here’s what we’ll cover:

Qualify Leads in Minutes: Discover the key questions to ask within the first five minutes of a conversation to ensure you’re speaking to a qualified prospect.

Uncover Hidden Budgets: Learn proven strategies to tactfully uncover a prospect’s budget—even when they’re hesitant to share it.

Close Deals Faster: Explore methods to accelerate your deal-closing process by up to 50%, turning opportunities into successes more efficiently.

Boost Your Close Rate: Get insider tips on increasing your close rate and landing deals with clients who recognize and are prepared to invest in your true value.

This webinar is perfect for agency owners, business development professionals, and sales teams looking to optimize their sales processes and secure long-term, profitable relationships with clients. Whether you’re just starting to explore retainers or looking to refine your approach, this session offers practical advice and proven strategies you can apply immediately.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain the tools and knowledge to transform your client acquisition strategy. Register now and take the first step toward securing high-value agency retainers that fuel your business growth.