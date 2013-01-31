Are you one of those people who hit the snooze button 10 times before getting up in the morning because you dread going into work? If so, we're truly sorry to hear that, but we have wonderful news; we're looking for new Guru Crew members! Over the years we have consistently posted on job boards and classifieds, but surprisingly we've never really tried to recruit members of the Hosting.com Community. Why? Honestly, I have no clue. Our community is amazing so we're bound to find some amazing candidates.

We have a number of open positions that you may be interested in. Also, if you know someone looking for a career, we would greatly appreciate you letting them know about our openings. Most of our positions allow you to telecommute so you don't have to be located near Ann Arbor, MI (though we do request our Systems Engineers be located in Southeast, Michigan).

So are you ready for a career, not just a job? Fill out our application! Our staff could reach out to you about working at Hosting.com.