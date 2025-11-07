The New & Improved My Hosting.com

Have you had a chance to see the re-designed Hosting.com and My Hosting.com customer portal? Our hope is you find them cleaner, less cluttered and most importantly very easy to navigate.

A few things I want to draw your attention to in My Hosting.com:

*Your Refer-A-Friend link can be found right under your Account Overview. Remember, you can earn a $50 hosting credit for each new customer you send our way who purchases a hosting account.

*You can still find the link to our Suggestion Box on your Client Area page. This is your direct line of communication with our management team with any suggestions you have about our service and website or any other feedback you'd like to share.

*Need to submit a ticket? Just click the Open Ticket link in the black My Hosting.com navigation bar!

*You can reach the Notification Center by clicking the link in the Support drop down menu. This is where you can choose to get automatically emailed if there is an issue impacting your server.