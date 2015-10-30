Tell Your Friends About Us - Earn A $50 Credit!

As an Hosting.com customer, did you know you can earn a $50 hosting credit for referring new customers to us? It's all a part of the Hosting.com Refer-A-Friend program. Best of all, you don't even have to sign up for the program! Each Hosting.com customer already has a Refer-A-Friend link found right in the Client Area of their My Hosting.com account. That means whenever you have a friend, customer, family member, neighbor or colleague who needs hosting, you can just send them your Refer-A-Friend link and earn your $50 hosting credit!

A similar program I manage at Hosting.com is our Affiliate Program. One of the most common questions our affiliate members ask is whether it's possible to convert their Affiliate Program commissions into hosting credits. Unfortunately it's not really possible. That's why I normally recommend that all future referrals from the customer asking that question be made through our Refer-A-Friend program.

Don't get me wrong; our Affiliate Program is an excellent way to earn a nice chunk of change each month. Many of our affiliates receive a nice payment from us each month! Our Refer-A-Friend program just provides you with a quick and easy alternative opportunity to earn on your referrals. Here's how: