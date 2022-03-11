We are heartbroken by the violence and loss of life the Ukrainian people are enduring as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Effective immediately we are no longer accepting new orders from the Russian Federation and Belarus.

We stand in full solidarity with the Ukrainian people and with all those affected. This tragic conflict is personal to us, as Ukraine is home to many of our team members.

We are actively supporting and focused on ensuring the safety of our Ukrainian team and their families. We have been in constant contact with them and doing all we can to offer support in many forms so that they can prioritize their safety and the safety of their loved ones.

For our Ukrainian customers, we are giving the option to request deferment of hosting charges for 90 days so that they can continue hosting their websites without worrying about payment and then review the situation

On the humanitarian crisis front, we are accelerating our aid by pledging to match donations up to $25k for the next 30 days and partnering with nonprofit relief organizations working to help people in Ukraine and those who are being displaced. We encourage you to join us in supporting displaced Ukrainian families.

We stand with Ukraine and call for the restoration of peace, respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and the protection of its people.