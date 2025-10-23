Sharing hosting.com just got more rewarding

You already trust hosting.com with your websites and your hosting.

Now you can turn that trust into recommendations and real rewards, while giving your friends $20 in credit when they join.

Our relaunched Refer a Friend program makes it simple:

Your friend saves $20 on their hosting.

You earn over $130 per referral (depending on the plan).

There’s no limit to how much you can earn.

If you know someone looking to buy anyway, or you’ve recommended us before, we want to ensure you’re getting rewarded for it.

Refer a friend is back: earn rewards by recommending hosting.com

We grow because customers recommend us. Word of mouth and real experiences have always been our strongest motivators because our customers trust us.

When you share hosting.com with someone, you’re doing more than passing along a link, you’re recommending uptime, support, security, and peace of mind, the same services you’ve received while contributing to their success.

So we’ve made the rewards reflect that value.

This version of Refer a Friend is clearer, more visible inside your dashboard, and more rewarding to you and your friends across more products. And yes, this time, your friends benefit too.

What’s in it for them

Your friend gets:

$20 account credit after purchasing.

Free website migration (if they’re moving from another host).

Access to the same reliable infrastructure you already trust.

That $20 applies automatically as account credit after they purchase and remain active after 45 days.

Why this matters for you right now

If someone in your network is:

Launching a new project.

Rebuilding their site.

Moving to WordPress.

Starting an eCommerce store.

Managing multiple client sites.

Scaling into VPS or reseller infrastructure.

They’re going to buy hosting anyway. This simply makes sure:

They get $20 back. You get rewarded for the introduction.

It’s the easiest way to turn a recommendation you’re already making into something measurable.

This is what you earn

Our payouts are transparent. Depending on what plan your friend chooses, you can earn: