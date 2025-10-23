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Sharing hosting.com just got more rewarding
Written on by Konstantin Kolarov
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
What’s New At Hosting.comAffiliate

Sharing hosting.com just got more rewarding

You already trust hosting.com with your websites and your hosting.

Now you can turn that trust into recommendations and real rewards, while giving your friends $20 in credit when they join.

Our relaunched Refer a Friend program makes it simple:  

  • Your friend saves $20 on their hosting.

  • You earn over $130 per referral (depending on the plan).

There’s no limit to how much you can earn.

If you know someone looking to buy anyway, or you’ve recommended us before, we want to ensure you’re getting rewarded for it.

Refer a friend is back: earn rewards by recommending hosting.com

We grow because customers recommend us. Word of mouth and real experiences have always been our strongest motivators because our customers trust us.

When you share hosting.com with someone, you’re doing more than passing along a link, you’re recommending uptime, support, security, and peace of mind, the same services you’ve received while contributing to their success.

So we’ve made the rewards reflect that value.

This version of Refer a Friend is clearer, more visible inside your dashboard, and more rewarding to you and your friends across more products. And yes, this time, your friends benefit too.

What’s in it for them

Your friend gets:  

  • $20 account credit after purchasing.

  • Free website migration (if they’re moving from another host).

  • Access to the same reliable infrastructure you already trust.

That $20 applies automatically as account credit after they purchase and remain active after 45 days.

Why this matters for you right now

If someone in your network is:

  • Launching a new project.

  • Rebuilding their site.

  • Moving to WordPress.

  • Starting an eCommerce store.

  • Managing multiple client sites.

  • Scaling into VPS or reseller infrastructure.

They’re going to buy hosting anyway. This simply makes sure:  

  1. They get $20 back.   

  2. You get rewarded for the introduction.

It’s the easiest way to turn a recommendation you’re already making into something measurable.

This is what you earn

Our payouts are transparent. Depending on what plan your friend chooses, you can earn:

There’s no cap on how many friends you can refer or how much you can earn.

If you know agencies, freelancers, ecommerce brands, or businesses already considering hosting, this adds up quickly.

How it works (step by step)

We’ve made the process extremely simple.

Step 1: Find it in your dashboard

Log into your Hosting.com account and click “Refer-a-Friend” in the top right corner.

Inside your dedicated referral space, you can see:  

  • Total referrals.

  • Pending balance.

  • Available balance.

  • Commission breakdown by product.

Everything is transparent.

Step 2: Copy your link

You can:

  1. Use the default link to products (to hosting.com).

  2. Create product-specific links.

Copy your link and share it however you like: email, social, DM, client conversation. However you normally recommend tools.

Step 3: Your friend signs up

Your friend purchases the plan that fits their needs.

They’ll receive:  

  • $20 in account credit.

  • Free migration (if applicable).

Step 4: Your reward unlocks

Once their first invoice is paid and the payout cycle begins, your pending commission becomes available.

From there, you can:  

  • Use it as account credit.

  • Withdraw via PayPal (minimum threshold applies).

  • Withdraw via bank transfer.

Clear. Predictable. No guesswork.

Free website migration removes the biggest barrier

One of the biggest fears when switching hosting providers? Migration.

We eliminate that completely. If your friend is hosted elsewhere, we’ll move their website for free, methodically, with minimal downtime and with full support.

That means:

  • No technical stress.

  • No DIY risk.

  • No disruption to their business.

You’re not asking them to “figure it out.”

You’re offering them an upgrade. At a discount because you trusted us.

Ready to share?

Inside your dashboard, your referral hub is waiting.

Click “Refer-a-Friend” at the top right, grab your link, and start sharing.

Because if you’re recommending better hosting to your friends, here, you can both get rewarded for it.

Konstantin is a content writer for hosting.com with a strong foundation in web hosting and tech support. After several years of dedicated customer assistance, helping websites stay online and secure, he now brings clarity and creativity to the complex world of digital infrastructure. His writing combines real-world technical knowledge with a knack for making complex topics accessible.

View more posts by Konstantin Kolarov