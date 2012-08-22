Backup Your Files & Databases With Server Rewind From Hosting.com

Have you ever accidentally deleted a file just to realize 10 seconds later that you need it back? Have you ever upgraded your WordPress installation to the newest version, just to have it blow up in your face?

Luckily Hosting.com has you covered. We have been working diligently getting our in-house backup solution, Server Rewind, working in tip-top shape so you never have to worry about any of these issues. With Server Rewind, a couple clicks and your files or databases are back in working order.

Our system uses a 100% custom backend solution to provide this service. We have written it from the ground up to provide an easy-to-use point and click GUI via cPanel as well as the ability to restore your files and databases using command-line tools if you'd rather.

Using the system is EASY! Log in to your cPanel. Web Hosting account and click the green Server Rewind icon. A list of available dates to restore from will be presented. Simply click + to expand a date then click the check boxes next to the files you want to restore. Next you decide if you would rather overwrite your files or restore to an alternate location. Databases work the same way, just click the Databases tab.

With Hosting.com, restoring your website from a small oops or a catastrophic failure is just a few clicks away. Give Server Rewind a try!