Have your friends and family ever ate at a restaurant after you told them about how much you loved the food there? Wouldn't it be great if that restaurant paid you for sending them those new customers? What else do you tell your friends about? A TV show or movie they should consider watching? How about a mechanic who worked wonders on your vehicle? What about your web hosting service?

Your opinions, whether they're expressed online or in person, are extremely influential. They're also quite lucrative. Did you know you can earn up to $125 for each new customer you send to Hosting.com? Not convinced? Take a moment to think about how you learned about Hosting.com. It's very possible that you ultimately signed up for our service because you were introduced to us from a trustworthy website or source.

It's easy and takes just three steps to start earning $125 for each customer you deliver:

#### [Sign up for our affiliate program.](https://affiliates.a2hosting.com/affiliates/signup.php#SignupForm)

#### Log into your affiliate control panel (once your affiliate application has been approved).

You'll receive an email instructing you how to log into your affiliate control panel. This email will also include your custom affiliate link for tracking all of your sales. Once logged into your affiliate control panel, you'll find banners and text links that you can use to promote Hosting.com. You'll also find a number of helpful reports to help you track all of the customers you deliver.

#### Earn up to $125 for each new customer who clicks your affiliate link and signs up for an Hosting.com account!

This is where you use your voice to tell your audience about Hosting.com. Go to where your audience already is! Do you have a blog? Write a review about our SwiftServer platform, place one of our banners in your sidebar and add a text link to your footer. Are you active in social media? Tell your followers about our up to 20X faster Turbo Servers. Have a newsletter? Write a testimonial telling your readers how and why you switched to Hosting.com.

Have questions about how you can promote Hosting.com? We have an affiliate team ready to help you along the way! Sign up for our Affiliate Program and start earning now.