Now Offering Free ManageWP Accounts!

Thanks to our brand new partnership with ManageWP, your WordPress Hosting service from Hosting.com now features a free ManageWP account! Use ManageWP to run all of your WordPress sites from a single dashboard! I just ran through the setup and it couldn't be easier. Just click the ManageWP icon in your cPanel account, enter your email address, click sign in and just like that ManageWP will auto-detect WordPress sites on your Hosting.com account. Your free ManageWP account features include:

Manage and update your WordPress sites from a single dashboard

1-click theme and plugin updates

Install and manage plugins and themes for each of your WordPress sites

Mass spam comment removal

Built in page view stats

Two-factor login authentication for enhanced security

You also get a free 14-day Professional ManageWP trial when you setup your account. In addition to all of the free features listed above, your free Professional trial includes their Google Analytics widget, traffic change alerts, scheduled site backups and much more!

Get started managing your sites with ManageWP now and let us know what you think of this slick new feature in the comments below!