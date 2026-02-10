Mike Demopoulos invited to join Forbes Agency Council and lead Hosting & Infrastructure Group
Written on by Rhiannon Thomas
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
What’s New At Hosting.com

Mike Demopoulos invited to join Forbes Agency Council and lead Hosting & Infrastructure Group

We’re pleased to share that Mike “Demo” Demopoulos, Partnerships Lead for North America at hosting.com, has been invited to join the Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for senior leaders in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.

Membership in the Forbes Agency Council is by invitation only and is reviewed based on professional experience, leadership, and contributions to business growth.

Members gain access to a private peer community, opportunities to contribute thought leadership, and collaboration across the wider Forbes Councils network.

As part of this membership, Mike will also lead a Hosting & Infrastructure Group within the Council. The Group will focus on the foundations that power modern digital experiences, including performance, security, scalability, and sustainable infrastructure decisions. It is designed as a peer-led space for agency leaders to exchange real-world insights on how infrastructure choices impact delivery, growth, and client outcomes.

In this role, Mike will facilitate discussions, host virtual sessions, and help connect members around practical challenges and emerging best practices across hosting, CMS platforms, cloud infrastructure, and performance optimisation.

You can view Mike’s Forbes Agency Council profile here: https://councils.forbes.com/profile/Mike-Demopoulos-Partnerships-Lead-North-America-hosting-com/ad134482-08d5-4acc-810f-16e790de5b2b

Rhiannon Ellen Thomas is Content Creator at hosting.com, focused on bringing bold ideas to life through words, video, strategy, and storytelling. With a strong background in content creation, brand voice, and digital marketing, she helps shape how we show up in the world. Whether it’s web copy, campaigns, or internal messaging, Rhiannon turns complex ideas into content that connects with our users.

View more posts by Rhiannon Thomas