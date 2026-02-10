We’re pleased to share that Mike “Demo” Demopoulos, Partnerships Lead for North America at hosting.com, has been invited to join the Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for senior leaders in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.

Membership in the Forbes Agency Council is by invitation only and is reviewed based on professional experience, leadership, and contributions to business growth.

Members gain access to a private peer community, opportunities to contribute thought leadership, and collaboration across the wider Forbes Councils network.

As part of this membership, Mike will also lead a Hosting & Infrastructure Group within the Council. The Group will focus on the foundations that power modern digital experiences, including performance, security, scalability, and sustainable infrastructure decisions. It is designed as a peer-led space for agency leaders to exchange real-world insights on how infrastructure choices impact delivery, growth, and client outcomes.

In this role, Mike will facilitate discussions, host virtual sessions, and help connect members around practical challenges and emerging best practices across hosting, CMS platforms, cloud infrastructure, and performance optimisation.

You can view Mike’s Forbes Agency Council profile here: https://councils.forbes.com/profile/Mike-Demopoulos-Partnerships-Lead-North-America-hosting-com/ad134482-08d5-4acc-810f-16e790de5b2b