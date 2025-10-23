Managing your billing and services post-migration

Once your account’s been migrated, you might have a few questions - like where to find your invoices - how to update your services - or what to do if something looks off.

In this post, we’ll show you how to manage your hosting and billing from the Hosting Panel. You’ll find out what’s new and what’s staying the same. Let’s take a look at how to stay on top of your services and payments going forward.

Managing billing, cancelling services, or requesting refunds

Reviewing your products after a migration is a very common first step. Whether you are checking what was moved, making sure that nothing is missing, or want to discontinue something that you no longer need, we'll show you how to do it.

Managing billing and orders

The new Client Area (aka the Hosting Panel) might look a little different, but it’s built to be super easy to use. Everything you need is right in the left-hand menu: domains, services, orders, invoices, and more. Just click and go.

To access your billing and orders, simply click Billing. That will expand a menu with all the billing-related links. In there, you will find Orders (you can also click on your initials in the top-right of the screen, which will also send you to your orders).

