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Managing your billing and services post-migration
Written on by Konstantin Kolarov
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
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Managing your billing and services post-migration

Once your account’s been migrated, you might have a few questions - like where to find your invoices - how to update your services - or what to do if something looks off.

In this post, we’ll show you how to manage your hosting and billing from the Hosting Panel. You’ll find out what’s new and what’s staying the same. Let’s take a look at how to stay on top of your services and payments going forward.

Managing billing, cancelling services, or requesting refunds

Reviewing your products after a migration is a very common first step. Whether you are checking what was moved, making sure that nothing is missing, or want to discontinue something that you no longer need, we'll show you how to do it.

Managing billing and orders

The new Client Area (aka the Hosting Panel) might look a little different, but it’s built to be super easy to use. Everything you need is right in the left-hand menu: domains, services, orders, invoices, and more. Just click and go.

To access your billing and orders, simply click Billing. That will expand a menu with all the billing-related links. In there, you will find Orders (you can also click on your initials in the top-right of the screen, which will also send you to your orders).

On that page you can find all the orders you have made on your account. In the table you can see their order number, total amount, and status.

Next to each one is an arrow which you can click and see more details about that particular order. If you would like to place a new order, however, simply click on + Place new order and follow the steps.

Cancelling services

If there is a product or service that you no longer need, you can request its cancellation from the Products & Services section of the Panel. Once you have expanded the Products & Services menu on the left, you can go to All Products. In there, you will find all the services, plans, and products you have on your account with us. Next to each one, you will see a Manage button. Click I,t and then on the Billing tab on the next page. 

At the bottom you will find the Cancellation request button.

That will open a request form, so please fill it out, and we will take care of the rest.

Finally, if you would like to request a refund, please contact us via live chat or a ticket.

When getting in touch with our 24/7 support team, please include as much information as possible about your request, including the invoice number and the reason for your request. Our team will review it and get back to you as quickly as possible.

Payment Methods & Invoicing

The Hosting Panel looks different, but when it comes to payment methods, not much has changed. You can view or add your payment options in just a few clicks. Here’s how:

  1. After logging into your Hosting Panel on hosting.com, click on the Billing menu on the left (or click on your initials on the top right, and then Billing).

  2. Then, towards the bottom of the menu you will see Payment Methods. That is it, you are now at the correct place.

There, in the table, you will see all of the payment methods currently active on your account. If you would like to edit or remove any of them, click the three dots next to it, where you will find all the necessary options.

We accept five types of payment methods:

  1. Credit or debit card.

  2. Paypal.

  3. Bank transfer.

  4. Cryptocurrency (BTC). 

However, please keep in mind that only cards can be saved for future payments. These are payments for recurring service and product subscriptions. The others can still be used to make payments, but they cannot be added to your account for automated ones - which means you'll have to come back and manually add the info in next time if you want to continue with that method.

Speaking of adding a payment - you can do this by clicking + Add payment method anytime to add a new one to your account.

We know billing isn’t the most exciting part of your hosting experience and we hope we have answered your questions with this post. We are committed to making billing as smooth and transparent as possible. Whether you’re updating your payment method, reviewing invoices, or just checking that everything looks right after the migration, you’re in full control with our Hosting Panel. And, if something still feels off? Reach out. We’re here to help.


Konstantin is a content writer for hosting.com with a strong foundation in web hosting and tech support. After several years of dedicated customer assistance, helping websites stay online and secure, he now brings clarity and creativity to the complex world of digital infrastructure. His writing combines real-world technical knowledge with a knack for making complex topics accessible.

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