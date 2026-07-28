AI agents have become a new kind of website visitor

Most website owners understand how their sites perform for human visitors. Far fewer know how those same sites appear to AI agents.

Tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity increasingly rely on information gathered directly from websites, and a growing number of AI agents can navigate pages, retrieve content, and interact with online systems without a person behind the keyboard. Many WordPress sites were never designed with that type of visitor in mind.

Join Nathan Ingram, Agency Success Trainer at hosting.com, for a live website review focused on agent readiness. Using Cloudflare's scanner, he'll work through the results in real time, explain what each section measures, and demonstrate practical improvements along the way.

On Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT, Nathan will evaluate a live website, discuss which recommendations deserve immediate attention, and show how agencies can approach these checks across multiple client sites.

More importantly, you'll leave with a framework for assessing websites yourself, helping you identify opportunities, prioritize fixes, and stay informed as AI-driven traffic continues to evolve.