Table of Contents

Livestream: Is your site agent ready?
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
AIAgency Success

Livestream: Is your site agent ready?

AI agents have become a new kind of website visitor 

Most website owners understand how their sites perform for human visitors. Far fewer know how those same sites appear to AI agents. 

Tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity increasingly rely on information gathered directly from websites, and a growing number of AI agents can navigate pages, retrieve content, and interact with online systems without a person behind the keyboard. Many WordPress sites were never designed with that type of visitor in mind. 

Join Nathan Ingram, Agency Success Trainer at hosting.com, for a live website review focused on agent readiness. Using Cloudflare's scanner, he'll work through the results in real time, explain what each section measures, and demonstrate practical improvements along the way. 

On Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT, Nathan will evaluate a live website, discuss which recommendations deserve immediate attention, and show how agencies can approach these checks across multiple client sites. 

More importantly, you'll leave with a framework for assessing websites yourself, helping you identify opportunities, prioritize fixes, and stay informed as AI-driven traffic continues to evolve. 

Building an agent-readiness review process 

The goal of this session is not simply to improve one website's score. It's to understand the checks behind the score and create a process you can apply across the sites you manage. 

Discoverability 

Learn how AI agents find content through robots.txt, XML sitemaps, and response headers, and identify common obstacles that make content harder to locate. 

Content accessibility 

Explore how content structure and delivery influence what agents can read and understand, along with practical ways to improve accessibility. 

Bot access control 

Review the tools available for managing AI bot access and understand how to make intentional decisions about who can interact with a site. 

Protocol discovery 

Get a practical introduction to emerging standards that allow agents to interact with websites and learn which developments deserve your attention today. 

Commerce readiness 

Examine how agent-assisted purchasing may affect ecommerce experiences and why agencies should start paying attention now. 

For anyone responsible for maintaining client websites, this session offers a practical way to evaluate how AI agents interact with those sites. You'll leave with a framework that can be applied across an entire client portfolio, not just a single website. 

Reserve your spot and leave with a practical process you can use long after the session ends. 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

View more posts by Katie Richards