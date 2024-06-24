Hosting.com Launches Agency Success Team to Boost WordPress Support 4o

At Hosting.com, our long-term focus is dedicated to all things WordPress. We're committed to building and delivering unparalleled customer experiences for the world’s leading CMS and becoming the go-to industry expert in WordPress hosting.

Our Commitment to WordPress: We’re All In

“We grew up with WordPress,” said Seb De Lemos, CEO/Founder of Hosting.com. “Everything we’re doing as a company is focused on WordPress, leveraging our 21 years of experience and expertise. From product development and support to hiring, training, and marketing, every aspect of our business is designed to enhance the WordPress experience.”

Those efforts are focused on our key customers, or customer partners: WordPress agencies and web professionals who build, launch, and maintain WordPress projects for their clients.

Introducing Our New Agency Success Team

We’re excited to announce the formation of our new Agency Success Team, a testament to our commitment to supporting our key customer partners. This team is led by veteran WordPress community leaders Cory Miller, as Chief Evangelist, and Katie Richards, as our Agency Success Project Manager.

“The closer we stay to our customers, the better it’s going to be for everyone. If our customers win, we win. It always starts with our customers — it always has and it always will,” said Seb De Lemos. “This team led by exceptional WordPress veterans, Cory and Katie, is another step in showing our deep commitment to WordPress and our customers.”

Cory Miller

Cory brings a wealth of experience and a passion for WordPress and WP businesses, since 2006. As a veteran entrepreneur, his leadership, vision, and values will drive our efforts to connect with and support our customer partners as well as tell their stories and ours.

“I’ve known Cory for a long time and seen what he’s accomplished in WordPress, first building some of the first commercial products for WordPress at iThemes, then growing community at Post Status, it’s always his passion for people, especially entrepreneurs and business owners, that resonates most with me,” said A2’s COO Paul Carter. “And as we were looking to expand our commitment in the WordPress community and specifically to WordPress agencies and web professionals, there was no one better to lead our efforts.”

Katie Richards

Katie Richards, our Agency Success Project Manager, has successfully overseen WordPress community initiatives and shown strong project management abilities across numerous projects and companies in the WordPress space. Her expertise in community engagement, organization, and leadership will be crucial in building strong, lasting relationships with our agency partners and web professionals.

“From her work at Post Status to her community efforts helping organize WordCamp Grand Rapids to WordPress US, I’ve seen Katie be an absolute force in the WordPress community. And I’m ecstatic to have her join us here at Hosting.com,” said Aaron Campbell, A2’s Director of Product and veteran WordPress contributor. “What resonates most to me is how she does her work. It’s human-focused and thus purposeful and impactful.”

The Work of Our Agency Success Team: It’s About Our Agency Partners

Our Agency Success Team's mission is simple yet impactful: Show up as your agency’s essential partner in your business and work.

Your success is our success.

This team will do that by focusing on three key areas:

Connection — As your partner, champion and advocate, we will be building deeper, more supportive relationships with WordPress agencies and web professionals.

Community — Building mutually beneficial experiences for our customer-partners, both online and in-person, through WordCamps and our own events.

Content — Creating impactful WordPress agency content and resources to support our partners in their work as well as sharing our news and initiatives for them.

Moving Forward Together

Our new Agency Success Team is a significant step forward in our commitment to WordPress and our customer partners. We believe that by fostering connection, community, and content, we can create a supportive ecosystem that benefits everyone involved.

Thank you for being a part of the Hosting.com family. Together, we can build a brighter future for WordPress and achieve great things.

Stay tuned for more updates and initiatives from our new Agency Success Team. We look forward to working closely with you and supporting your success every step of the way.