Improve Your Productivity With G Suite

Hosting.com has partnered with Google to bring you their popular business suite of tools to help you improve your productivity. When you add G Suite to your account, you’ll get Email, Calendar, Drive and a number of other tools to help you improve productivity!

Get started with G Suite from Google now from just $5/mo/user. G Suite will transform how your team works and you’ll never look back to your old practices. Hosting.com will even help you with the G Suite setup for free including your G Suite integration, domain verification and updating mx records.

With G Suite, your documents are always available online, ready to be viewed or edited by your team at any time all from within its intuitive, graphic interface. Your G Suite account tools will include:

Gmail

Google Hangouts (text, voice & video chat)

Shared Calendars

Spreadsheets

Word Processing

Presentations

30 GB storage

Get Started With G Suite Now!