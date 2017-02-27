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Improve Your Productivity With G Suite
Written on by Marketing Team
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
What’s New At Hosting.com

Improve Your Productivity With G Suite

Hosting.com has partnered with Google to bring you their popular business suite of tools to help you improve your productivity. When you add G Suite to your account, you’ll get Email, Calendar, Drive and a number of other tools to help you improve productivity!

Get started with G Suite from Google now from just $5/mo/user. G Suite will transform how your team works and you’ll never look back to your old practices. Hosting.com will even help you with the G Suite setup for free including your G Suite integration, domain verification and updating mx records.

With G Suite, your documents are always available online, ready to be viewed or edited by your team at any time all from within  its intuitive, graphic interface. Your G Suite account tools will include:

  • Gmail

  • Google Hangouts (text, voice & video chat)

  • Shared Calendars

  • Spreadsheets

  • Word Processing

  • Presentations

  • 30 GB storage

Get Started With G Suite Now!

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