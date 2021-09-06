How your ecommerce business can nail holiday customer service

The holiday season is the busiest time of year for most online stores. According to the NRF, November and December have averaged about 19% of total annual US retail sales over the past five years, and the share can be higher for some retailers. More orders mean more questions, more problems and less patience, and the way you handle them can decide whether a first-time holiday shopper ever comes back.

Here's how to get your customer service ready for the rush, from planning ahead to a support checklist for Black Friday itself.

Analyze previous data

One of the best ways to plan for the holidays is to look back at last year. Review your customer interactions, the pain points that came up most and the places where your support fell short. Some things worth checking:

How much your support volume grew over the holidays compared to the rest of the year

The most common customer questions and complaints

Which channels customers preferred, such as email, chat, phone or social media

This data shows you where to focus. It tells you how many people you'll need, which questions to answer in advance, and which channels deserve the most attention, so your team goes into the rush with a plan rather than a guess.

Make sure your site isn't the problem

Holiday shopping is supposed to be fun, but plenty of shoppers find it stressful. In a 2025 poll by the American Psychiatric Association, 46% of US adults said they were worried about affording or finding holiday gifts. The last thing a stressed shopper needs is a slow page, confusing navigation or a checkout that fails.

Many holiday support tickets start with a site problem: a page that won't load, a payment that didn't go through, or a confirmation email that never arrived. Fixing those before the rush is one of the most effective ways to cut your support volume. Our guide to getting your ecommerce site holiday ready covers the technical checks, and Why Speed = Sales on Black Friday explains why speed matters so much on the busiest days.

Get ready to scale

No matter how well you plan, holiday demand is hard to predict. You need a plan for scaling your support up when it gets busy, and back down when things calm down.

Start with automation for the simple, repetitive questions. Saved replies, an order tracking page and a chatbot for basics like "Where's my order?" can take a lot of pressure off your team, as long as customers can still reach a person when they need one. Then plan for extra people: longer shifts for your existing team, seasonal staff, or outsourced support for overflow. Whoever you bring in, train them before the rush, not during it.

Make self-service easy

Many shoppers would rather find an answer themselves than wait for a reply. Before the season starts, make sure the answers they need are easy to find. Some ways to help them:

A clear FAQ page, linked from your product pages and checkout

An order tracking page customers can check without contacting you

Short video guides for products that need setting up or explaining

Help articles for your most common questions

Good self-service gets customers quick answers and frees your team to focus on the problems that genuinely need a person. Every question answered on the page is one less ticket in your queue on your busiest day.

Make shipping clear and easy to track

Shipping is behind a large share of holiday support questions. When will it arrive? How much does it cost? Where is it now? The clearer you are up front, the fewer of those questions you'll get.

Show shipping options and costs early. Display them on product pages and in the cart, not just at the final step of checkout.

Display them on product pages and in the cart, not just at the final step of checkout. Publish your holiday cutoff dates. Tell shoppers the last day to order for delivery before the holidays, for each shipping option, and put those dates in a site banner and your emails.

Tell shoppers the last day to order for delivery before the holidays, for each shipping option, and put those dates in a site banner and your emails. Send tracking automatically. Email a tracking link as soon as each order ships, and give customers an order status page they can check any time.

Email a tracking link as soon as each order ships, and give customers an order status page they can check any time. Offer gift-friendly options. Gift receipts, gift wrapping and shipping to a different address make life easier for gift buyers.

Gift receipts, gift wrapping and shipping to a different address make life easier for gift buyers. Make returns easy to find. Holiday shoppers want to know a gift can be returned or exchanged, so link your returns policy from product pages and order emails.

None of this is complicated, but together it removes the uncertainty that turns into "Where's my order?" tickets. It also builds the kind of trust that brings holiday shoppers back.

Keep your marketing and support in sync

Holiday campaigns bring in new customers, but every offer you run also creates new questions. Does the code work on sale items? When does the deal end? Can I combine it with free shipping?

Before each campaign launches, brief your support team on what the offer is, who it's for, its exact terms and when it ends. Give them saved replies for the most likely questions, and a way to fix a coupon that isn't working. When marketing and support know the same things, customers get consistent answers and fewer disappointments. For planning the campaigns themselves, see our holiday ecommerce marketing guide.

Your Black Friday support checklist

Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring your biggest spike in orders and questions, often in just a few hours. Work through this checklist in the week before, so your team is ready when the sale goes live.

Staffing: Set a schedule for the whole weekend through Cyber Monday, including evenings. Put more people on at the times your sale launches and ends, and publish your support hours on the site.

Set a schedule for the whole weekend through Cyber Monday, including evenings. Put more people on at the times your sale launches and ends, and publish your support hours on the site. Escalation: Decide who handles what. Payment failures, site problems, angry customers and refund requests each need a named person and a clear route. Keep your hosting provider's support contact somewhere everyone can find it.

Decide who handles what. Payment failures, site problems, angry customers and refund requests each need a named person and a clear route. Keep your hosting provider's support contact somewhere everyone can find it. Order tracking: Check that order confirmation and shipping emails are sending, and that your tracking page works. Test them with a real order.

Check that order confirmation and shipping emails are sending, and that your tracking page works. Test them with a real order. Common questions: Prepare saved replies for the questions you know are coming, such as shipping cutoffs, returns, order changes, out-of-stock items and coupon codes that won't apply.

Prepare saved replies for the questions you know are coming, such as shipping cutoffs, returns, order changes, out-of-stock items and coupon codes that won't apply. On the day: Watch your support queue and response times through the day. If something breaks, post a short banner on the site, so customers know you're on it before they contact you.

A ready team turns a stressful weekend into a manageable one. For the technical side of Black Friday, from load testing to the code freeze, see our Black Friday store prep guide.

Elevate your customer service

Holiday shoppers remember how you treated them long after they've forgotten what they paid. Plan ahead, make answers easy to find, and give your team what it needs to help, and the customers you win this season will still be buying from you next year.