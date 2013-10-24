Earn $50 Credit By Promoting Our Green Hosting

One of the reasons that our customers ultimately end up choosing to host their sites with us is because of our Green Hosting. We've had a number of requests from customers who are using our green service proudly and want to let their visitors know it. For those customers, we have created a special Green Hosting badge for them to put on their sites.

We hope you decide to use the badge on your site too. If you do, we highly recommend you linking it with your Hosting.com Refer-A-Friend link. For each of your visitors who clicks the green badge tagged with your custom link and purchases a hosting account, you earn a $50 hosting credit.

As an Hosting.com customer you already have a custom Refer A Friend link. To get your link, just log into your My Hosting.com account. You'll find it below your Account Overview.