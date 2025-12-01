Global cybercrime is set to cost the world $15.63 trillion by 2029 with current estimates already at $10.5 trillion, yet many businesses still lack cyber protection.

According to a new report, 59% of businesses have experienced a successful attack in the past 12 months. These findings are particularly worrying for small and medium sized businesses, with 20% reporting having no cybersecurity technology in place at all.

Not only that, at the end of last year, it was reported that 95% of data breaches were tied to human error. With a shortage of over four million cybersecurity professionals worldwide, cybersecurity awareness and training has never been more crucial for businesses.

Understanding today’s cyber threat landscape

Cyber attacks are growing at record speeds due to a number of factors. Technology like cloud computing, IoT and artificial intelligence have been a positive step forward for businesses, but at the same time, have also created new entry points for attackers.

Understanding the tactics, targets and motives of cybercriminals is key to helping businesses build cybersecurity awareness, help recognise potential threats and build resilience.

Using data from the Cyber Events Database (CED), which tracks and categorises thousands of significant global cyber attacks from 2014 to the present day, we’ve been able to identify trends in attacks across industries and the motives behind them. By combining this data with insights from cybersecurity reports and industry research, we’re able to identify clear patterns and trends to help give a detailed overview of the global cyberthreat landscape to highlight the risks that businesses face and what can be done to prevent them.

Key takeaways

The USA accounts for 44% of all reported cyber attacks between 2024 and 2025 (646)

The UK follows with 72 attacks, with Russia (70), Canada (40) and France (38) completing the top five

Financial gain was the primary motive behind the majority of cyberattacks between 2024 and 2025, accounting for 1,013 of the 1,468 reported incidents

Public administration was the most targeted sector over the past year, with 308 reported attacks

Global landscape: Cyber attacks by the numbers

With cyber attacks on the rise around the world, it is essential for individuals and businesses alike to understand their distributions and motives. That’s why we’ve taken a closer look at the global breakdown of cyber attacks, highlighting which countries are targeted the most, the most common motives behind each attack, the industries most at risk and the times when incidents are most likely to occur.

The rise of cyber attacks

As technology evolves, so does cybercrime. The rise of remote and hybrid working, cloud commuting, AI and automation have all created new opportunities for cybercriminals to exploit. Cybercriminals are adapting quickly, using sophisticated tools and tactics to target organisations of every size and sector, from global enterprises to local charities.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook for 2025, 72% of organisations worldwide have experienced an increase in cyber threats in the past year, with ransomware incidents increasing by 46%, driven by generative AI-enabled tools.

Cyber attacks are becoming more common and more frequent. AI has lowered the barrier of entry and threats that used to take months to develop now launch in minutes. This means individuals and businesses need to be wary of the early signs of attacks, taking their own security even more seriously. AI can be an incredibly powerful tool, for good and for bad, and unfortunately, we’re also seeing the impacts of the latter.

-Dominic Taylor, CTO at hosting.com

Cyber attacks by country

According to the latest data from the Cyber Events Database, the US accounts for 44% of all reported cyber attacks between 2024 and 2025, with 646 reported incidents. The UK follows with 72 attacks, with Russia, Canada and France completing the top five.

This suggests that the US, along with other digitally developed countries are most at risk, making them prime targets for cybercriminals.

Countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America generally show fewer reported attacks, however this doesn’t necessarily mean they are safer. Smaller digital footprints, underreporting and limited monitoring are all likely to play a part in the reduced number of reported attacks.



Encouragingly, according to the World Economic Forum, only 15% of respondents in Europe & North America lack confidence in their country’s ability to respond to major cyber incidents targeting critical infrastructure.