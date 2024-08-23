With all the tools, guides, and services available today, running a website is more accessible than ever. That being said, every website needs the occasional maintenance. Not to mention content updates. When you are budgeting, it's important to factor in website maintenance costs.

Refer a friend here.

So, how much does it cost to keep a website running? Well, at the very least, you have the cost of website hosting and domain name renewals. But unless you are doing all the updates yourself, you need to account for regular website maintenance costs.

When you think of website maintenance, you are probably thinking of updating plugins and software. But it also includes renewing domain names and SSL certificates and even creating more content to help your business grow. Here is everything you need to know about website maintenance costs and how much it could cost to keep your website running.

Does It Cost to Keep a Website Running?

With rare exceptions, every website has a monthly upkeep cost. Exactly how much does it cost to keep your website running? Well, it really depends on the type of website you have.

Website maintenance costs for basic brochure websites are extremely low. You basically have the cost of your website hosting and your domain name renewal. The total cost could easily range from $65 to $120 per year, depending on your needs. That's roughly $5 to $10 a month.

But that doesn't take into account the cost of premium plugins, eCommerce systems, email hosting, search engine optimization (SEO) strategy, content creation, and so much more. Not to mention regular website maintenance tasks like updating software and plugins.

The more tools, features, and support you need, the greater the cost of keeping your website running. As a small business, you might need to budget between $25 and $100 per month. Medium and larger businesses might cost upwards of $1,500 to $5,000 per month or more.

And a note about those rare exceptions. Yes, there are so-called free website options out there, but they usually come with significant limitations. They might work if you are setting up a personal site to share limited information with friends and family. However, they are not a reliable option for businesses.

What Is a Reasonable Budget for a Website?

There are a variety of different costs associated with keeping your website running. From hosting and domain renewals to site maintenance, plugins, themes, and content, you can spend anywhere from less than $15 a month for a personal or hobby website to well over $1,000 for an enterprise business site.

That said, most hobbiests, small businesses, and beginner eCommerce sites can expect to spend between $25 to $100 a month. Medium to large businesses can spend upwards of $500 a month and major eCommerce sites and large businesses will spend anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000 or more.

But before you start worrying about your website budget, it's important to review all the potential costs and determine which apply in your circumstances.

We have a detailed list of potential maintenance and recurring costs associated with websites below. They explain what the service includes, why it's important, and what you can expect to pay for them.

Website Maintenance Costs to Include in Your Budget

To estimate the cost of upkeep on your website, you need to look at all the factors and evaluate your needs. Here are the most common ongoing website maintenance costs you may need to pay for:

Domain Name Renewal

The domain name is the URL or address that directs visitors to your website. The cost of a domain name ranges from $12 to $75 for the first year because of sales incentives. However, you can expect to pay between 50% and 80% more each year afterward.

The total cost also depends on the top-level domain (TLD) you choose. This is the domain extension after your unique name, for example, .com, .net, .io, or .shop. Certain TLDs are more expensive than others.

Domain name registration is one website maintenance cost you need to include in your budget. You don't have a website without a domain name, so there is no getting around the cost.

While most website maintenance fees are monthly, you usually pay for domain names yearly. You can expect to pay anywhere from $20 to $250 a year for your domain registration renewal. The exact price depends on your TLD, the term of the renewal, and other add-ons like domain privacy.

Web Hosting

Like domain renewals, website hosting is another inescapable maintenance cost. While yearly rates are available, monthly hosting charges are more common.

The exact cost depends on your needs. Shared web hosting usually costs between $5 and $25 per month, while virtual private servers (VPS) and dedicated hosting start around $50 and go up from there.

Hosting costs include storage space for your website along with various tools and systems to easily build, maintain, and update your website. Plans vary by hosting company, so check what is included in your package.

The average maintenance cost for web hosting ranges from $5 a month for a basic plan to over $500 per month for a high-powered dedicated server plan.

Website Updates and Maintenace

Another cost factor to consider is regular website updates and maintenance. Even if don't need to update any of the information on your website, you might still need site backups or updates.

Thankfully, updating your CMS, plugins, or theme is usually relatively easy for basic web hosting packages. However, some systems are more complex. If you are on unmanaged VSP or dedicated hosting plans, you are responsible for maintaining your own web server. And that can take some specialized skills.

Developers may charge flat fees or low hourly rates for basic hosting maintenance but expect to pay higher hourly rates for detailed server maintenance. Assuming you do yearly maintenance, costs can range from $50 or $100 to well into the thousands.

More frequent maintenance might be more affordable upfront, but you will ultimately pay more overtime. That said, some services may offer discounted rates or incentives to sign up for regular system maintenance packages.

SSL Certificate

Although not required, an SSL certificate is strongly recommended for both security and to improve your ranking in search engines. A secure sockets layer, SSL for short, is a digital security certificate that encrypts data transferred between your visitors and the web server.

Many hosting companies include basic Domain Validated (DV) SSL certificates with their hosting plans. However, this provides the lowest level of trust for your visitors.

Higher-level SSLs can increase trust with your customers, but they come with monthly or yearly maintenance fees. And, like domains, you have to renew them every year.

Depending on the type of SSL certificate you need, the average yearly maintenance cost is between $50 and $2,500 or more.

Content Management System or Website Builder

Content management systems (CMSs) and website builders are tools that make designing and updating a website easy. While they are very similar, CMSs usually offer more robust features and customizations than website builders.

Most hosting plans include a free website builder, and nearly all of the main CMSs, including the extremely popular WordPress CMS, are available for free. That said, some tools do cost extra.

Specialty and eCommerce CMSs, premium add-ons and packages, and certain tools have recurring monthly maintenance costs that increase the overall cost of your website.

Depending on your needs, basic tools start at a few dollars per month. However, enterprise solutions typically cost tens of thousands of dollars to set up and may include recurring monthly fees.

Plug-ins, Themes, and Extensions

The biggest benefit of using a CMS is that they are extremely customizable. Plug-ins, themes, and extensions make doing so many things easier- usually with very little technical know-how.

From image optimization to custom social widgets, there is usually a tool for everything. While some of them are free, the most helpful ones have a yearly cost or a monthly subscription fee.

Strictly speaking, you do not need any of these tools, but they can offer significant advantages. Costs vary widely from developer to developer.

You can expect to pay anywhere from $5 to $100 or more per premium tool, so weigh their pros and cons before purchasing.

Email Hosting

Some website hosting plans include a few custom email addresses and a simple email tool for sending and receiving email messages. However, these are extremely basic accounts and tools that lack the features most businesses need.

Email hosting plans offer the tools, flexibility, and mailbox space that most organizations and businesses need. They offer the resources and credibility you need to stand out.

Depending on your needs, monthly email hosting costs range from as low as $3 per month. The cost of larger enterprise plans is usually based on the total number of users.

eCommerce Transaction Fees

If you are selling items on your website, you need to account for your eCommerce transaction fees in addition to the cost of hosting. These fees are usually based on a percentage of the sale plus a fixed transition cost.

It's also important to note that these transaction fees are separate from the cost of eCommerce hosting. With eCommerce hosting, you are paying for specific website tools that allow you to operate your web storefront. These fees are for each individual sale.

The monthly cost of website maintenance for eCommerce transitions depends largely on how many items you sell. Most services charge around 5% of the item cost and a flat fee of 50¢ to $1 per transaction. While you should account for these fees when pricing your goods, be aware this can easily add hundreds or thousands to the cost of running your website every month.

Also, if you sell items on your website, you should consider an Organization Validated (OV) SSL certificate. Extended Validation (EV) certificates are recommended for larger eCommerce stores.

Content Creation and SEO

Another regular website maintenance cost you should consider is SEO strategy and content creation. To a certain extent, you might be able to create your own content for free. There are also plenty of free SEO resources available. However, not everyone has the time or skill to run an effective content marketing strategy.

Blog articles usually start at $25 to $50, while photo and video content can easily cost $50 to $100 or more. SEO and content strategy costs vary widely based on the scope of the project, the level of expertise, and other factors. However, you can easily spend $250 to $1,500 a month or more.

The total monthly website maintenance costs associated with content creation and SEO range from as low as $50 or $100 to well into the thousands.

What Website Maintenance Includes:

Item

Average Cost

Free Option?

Notes

Domain Name

$20 to $250 per year

No

Domain name costs vary depending on the TLD extension, incentives, and other factors

Web Hosting

$5 to $500+ per month

Yes, but not recommended

Web hosting costs vary depending on your needs and features; Free plans should only be considered for personal use

Website Updates and Maintenance

$50 to $5,00 or more per year

Sometimes

Basic hosting plans include some simple automated tools to maintain your site, but more complex systems require professional assistance

SSL Certificate

$50 to $2,500 per year

Sometimes

Some plans include free certificates, while paid certificates provide more security and better trust with website visitors

CMS or Website Builder (e.g., WordPress)

$0 and up

Yes

Free CMS and website builder tools are powerful enough for many; Premium plans include more storage, security, or functionality; Enterprise solutions include custom integrations

Plugins, Themes, & Extensions

$0 to $100 per tool per month

Yes

Many free options are available; Premium plugins offer advanced features

Email Hosting

Varies widely

Sometimes

Price vary based on the number of users and features

eCommerce Transaction Fees

~5% + 50¢ to $1 per transaction

No

Some CMS platforms offer basic eCommerce functionality for free; paid services offer more advanced features and transaction security

Content Creation & SEO

$0 to $1,500+

No

Costs vary depending on your specific needs and whether you create content yourself or hire a professional

How Much Does It Cost to Maintain a Website?

So, how much does it cost to run a website? Well, it varies widely based on your needs. At the bare minimum, recurring website maintenance costs include web hosting and domain name renewals.

Other common recurring costs include SSL certificate renewals, premium plugins and themes, eCommerce transaction fees, content creation, SEO strategy, and more.

With all these different website maintenance charges to keep in mind, here are the estimated costs of running a website for some of the most common types of sites.

It's also important to remember these are only estimates. You should research your needs, then compare prices for tools and features for the most accurate estimate.

Also, remember that you can always start with entry-level hosting plans, features, and tools, then scale up your services as you grow. And if you already have and established site, remember to review your website costs every year and adjust them to fit your needs.

Personal Websites and Blogs: Less than $15 per month

Running a personal site or blog typically costs less than $15 per month. That cost includes your monthly hosting fee and your domain name. In some cases, you may want to pay for a premium website theme or plugin, which can raise the monthly total depending on your needs.

Hobby Blogs and Special Interest Websites: $25 to $50 per month

Hobby blogs and websites for small special interest groups usually cost between $25 and $100 per month. The costs include hosting and domain name, along with one or two premium features like a website theme, specialty plugins, or an OV SSL certificate.

Small Business Informational Website: $25 to $100 per month

The cost of a simple informational, brochure-style website for a small business will usually run between $25 and $100 per month. This includes the hosting plan and domain renewal, along with an upgraded SSL certificate and a few specialty themes or plugins.

Small Business eCommerce Website: $75 to $300 per month

Small businesses with an eCommerce website can expect to pay anywhere from $75 to $300 a month or more, depending on your sales. The costs include eCommerce website hosting, domain renewal, and transaction fees at the minimum. However, you may also need premium shop themes or plugins that cost extra. Again, the total monthly operational cost depends primarily on the volume of your sales.

Small to Medium Business Website: $200 to $1,000+ per month

Running a small to medium business website costs around $200 and goes up depending on your specific needs. The basic costs are your hosting plan, domain name, email hosting, and upgraded OV SSL certificate. You are also likely to need one or two premium plugins or extensions. While you might be able to use a premium theme, you also might want to pay for a custom theme to set your business apart. Your total cost will scale as you grow, upgrading to higher-tier hosting plans, more email users, premium features, and additional website tools.

Medium to Large eCommerce Websites: $300 to $3,000+ per month

Pinning down specific operating costs gets more complex as the size of a business grows. Medium to large eCommerce businesses might only need to pay for eCommerce hosting, annual domain name and SSL renewals, transaction fees, and a few premium tools. In the same regard, you could also need custom themes, proprietary web solutions, or enterprise-level email hosting. As such, your monthly website maintenance costs could range anywhere from $300 on the low end up to $3,000 or more.

Corporate Websites: $300 to $5,000+ per month

Similar to the larger eCommerce monthly web costs, there are a lot of variables in hosting a corporate website. VPS hosting with an OV or EV SSL certificate and yearly domain renewals may cost as low as $300. However, upgrading to a managed dedicated webserver with premium plugins and tools can cost $5,000 a month or more. Your total cost depends on the services you need, so consider your options carefully.

Government, Non-Profit, or Organization Websites: $100 to $5,000+ per month

Some government, non-profit, or organization websites can cost as low as $100 per month for web hosting and domain name and SSL renewals. But more than likely, you will need at least some premium features. And depending on the size of your organization, you might need enterprise-level products and services. That can dramatically increase how much it costs to run your website. Again, review your options and choose wisely to get the tools you need at an affordable cost.

Get Affordable and Flexible Website Hosting From Hosting.com

When it comes to how much it costs to run a website, getting started can be extremely overwhelming. But that is why we made scaling with our hosting plans so easy.

Whether you are just getting started with Shared Web Hosting, a specialty business that needs eCommerce Hosting, or a corporate website that needs Managed Dedicated Server Hosting, we have a plan that fits any need. Plus, you can scale your hosting services up or down as your business changes.

Plus, we make it easy to add all the services you need. Easily add Domain and SSL Certificate registration, a site builder or popular CMSs like WordPress, or email hosting to any service.

With Hosting.com, you also get our free migration services, money back guarantee, 99.9% uptime commitment, and hosting.com support team to ensure you get the maximum out of our hosting plans.

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