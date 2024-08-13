It is more important than ever that you secure your website and protect your visitors. One of the most important security tools is the SSL certificate. But what exactly is SSL, and why is it so important for websites?

At its most basic, SSL is a security feature that helps protect data as it travels across the Internet. Websites use an SSL certificate to verify they are using the proper safety protocols.

From why they are important to how they impact your security and SEO performance, let's explain what SSL is and why an SSL certificate is important for your website.

What Is SSL?

SSL, or Secure Sockets Layer, is a protocol that establishes an encrypted connection between a user's web browser and a web server. This encryption ensures that any data transmitted between the two is private and secure. SSL specifically protects login credentials, credit card information, or personal details that cyber thieves are after.

SSL was first developed in the mid-1990s to provide a secure way for websites to communicate with users. Over time, SSL has evolved, and its successor, TLS (Transport Layer Security), has become the standard for secure communication on the Internet. Despite the shift to TLS, the term "SSL" is still commonly used to describe these certificates.

Transport Layer Security and SSL create a secure session for website visitors. This ensures that all of the data transferred during that session — the period of time the visitor is on a given website — is encrypted. This encryption is especially important during online transactions when customers are providing personal data like credit care numbers.

What Is an SSL Certificate?

An SSL certificate or SSL cert is a digital certificate that authenticates a website's identity and enables an encrypted connection. When you visit a website with an SSL certificate, your browser can trust that the site is legitimate and that any information you share is protected.

An SSL certificate works by binding a cryptographic key to an organization's details. When a browser attempts to connect to a secure site, the SSL certificate provides the necessary keys to establish a secure connection. This process, known as the SSL handshake, happens almost instantaneously, ensuring that data can be exchanged securely without any noticeable delay.

Also, certificates are only valid for a specific period of time, typically one, two, or three years. You then need to renew your SSL before the period ends to continue your protection. Some services may also offer monthly payments with automatic renewals.

Your certificate expires for two reasons. First, it limits the risk that it is compromised. Although rare, it is possible that cybercriminals could crack your encryption key. And as soon as they have the key, they can access all the data you think is secure.

And second, SSL and TSL are constantly evolving to address new security threats and improve encryption standards. Basically, a 10 to 20-year-old certificate wouldn't protect you from modern security threats. So, regular SSL cert renewals ensure that your website is using the latest security technologies, keeping your website - and visitors - safe from potential vulnerabilities.

Types of SSL Certificates

There are several types of SSL certs that provide different levels of protection. While Hosting.com recommends that all websites use SSL, not everyone needs the same level of certification. Here are the types of SSL certificates and who should use them:

Domain Validation (DV) SSL Certificates: These are the most basic type, verifying that the certificate owner controls the domain. DV certificates are meant for websites that do not collect personal information, have a visitor login, or sell products directly from the site. Organization Validation (OV) SSL Certificates: These require more extensive validation, including verification of the organization’s identity. Any website that needs a higher level of customer trust or that operates small eCommerce stores should use OV certificates. Extended Validation (EV) SSL Certificates: These offer the highest level of trust, displaying a green address bar in the browser to indicate that the site is highly secure. EV certificates offer the highest level of protection and a best suited to large eCommerce sites, banking institutions, and companies that need the highest security. Wildcard SSL Certificates: These cover a domain and all its subdomains, making them ideal for sites with multiple subdomains. Wildcard certificates are specialty SSLs that are used if you have multiple subdomains like blog.yourwebsite.com, sales.yourwebsite.com, etc. Multi-Domain SSL Certificates: These secure multiple domains with a single certificate, useful for businesses with several different sites. Another specialty SSL cert that protects companies or organizations that operate several different websites.

Understanding Free and Paid SSLs

When it comes to Transport Layer Security and SSLs, there are both free and paid options. In most cases, free SSLs offer domain verification (DV) for basic security protection. This is likely enough protection for personal or hobby websites, but most businesses need additional protection - which requires a paid SSL.

A2 Hosting offers free DV SSL Certificates with automatic renewals for most plans. Our team sets up the SSL and keeps it current to ensure you have basic DV-level protection. We also offer a variety of paid SSL options for advanced encryption and security.

We have a detailed article that further explains the differences between free and paid SSLs.

Why Do Websites Need SSL Certificates?

While security is often the biggest reason to use SSL, there are actually several advantages to getting a certificate for your website.

Improve Security

The most common reason to use SSL certificates is to protect sensitive data from being intercepted by malicious parties. Without SSL, data sent between the user's browser and the web server is transmitted in plain text, making it vulnerable to interception by hackers. SSL encryption ensures that even if data is intercepted, it cannot be read or used by unauthorized individuals.

SSL certificates also prevent man-in-the-middle attacks, where an attacker intercepts and alters the data between the user and the website. By ensuring that the data cannot be tampered with during transmission, SSL certificates maintain the integrity of the information exchanged.

Trust and Credibility

SSL certificates also play a critical role in building trust with users. When a website has an SSL certificate, browsers display a padlock icon in the address bar, signaling to users that their connection is secure. This visible sign of security can significantly boost user confidence, making them more likely to engage with the site, complete transactions, and share personal information.

Conversely, websites without SSL certificates are flagged as "Not Secure" by browsers like Google Chrome. This warning can deter visitors and damage a website’s credibility.

Improves SEO

In addition to security and trust, SSL certificates offer SEO (search engine optimizations) benefits. Google has made SSL a ranking factor, meaning that websites with SSL certificates may receive a boost in search engine rankings. This makes SSL not only a security measure but also a key component of any website’s SEO strategy.

Legal and Compliance Requirements

Many industry regulations, such as GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard), require websites that handle sensitive information to use SSL certificates. Non-compliance with these regulations can result in severe penalties, making SSL certificates a legal necessity for certain types of websites.

How to Obtain and Install SSL For Your Website

Choosing the Right SSL Certificate

The first step in securing your website with SSL is choosing the right type of certificate. Consider your website’s needs—whether you need to secure a single domain, multiple domains, or subdomains—and select a certificate accordingly.

A2 Hosting recommends DV certs for websites that do not collect user data, OV certificates for businesses and organizations that need more advanced protection and credibility, and EV SSL certificates for any website that sells products or allows users to create accounts and publish content.

Review our types of SSL certificates article for more information about choosing the right one for your needs.

How To Obtain an SSL Certificate

There are several ways to obtain an SSL certificate, but these are the most common and reliable options for increasing your website's trust and security:

Purchase from a Trusted Certificate Authority (CA): You can purchase SSL certificates directly from a certificate authority, which includes companies like Let's Encrypt, DigiCert, GlobalSign, and IdenTrust, among others. However, you do need to work with your hosting company to install your SSL.

Purchase from a Hosting Company: Another option for getting your SSL cert is through your hosting company. They partner directly with one or more CAs, allowing you to bundle your services. As an added benefit, they also streamline the SSL setup process.

Purchase from a Domain Registrar: Like hosting companies, many domain name registrars also partner with a CA to offer certificates. While this does allow you to bundle your services, you still need to work with your hosting provider to set up your SSL cert.

Less common options are to buy SSL certs from resellers or through website plugins, apps, or software. Hosting.com strongly recommends buying from a reputable source and working with your hosting provider to set up and install your SSL.

At best, cutting corners or adding unnecessary layers of support will make troubleshooting issues more frustrating. And at worst, they can seriously compromise your site security.

A2 Hosting offers SSL certificates through DigiCert and their subsidiaries RapidSSL and GeoTrust. We have a range of SSL options to fit your budget and security needs.

Installation Process

After obtaining the certificate, you'll need to install it on your web server. The exact steps vary depending on your hosting provider and server configuration, but most hosts offer guides or support to help with installation.

If you purchase your SSL through Hosting.com, our 24/7/365 Guru Crew support team is here to help you install your certificate. We also have extensive SSL installation documentation in the Hosting.com Knowledgebase if you purchase your certificate from another source.

Renewal

As mentioned above, you must periodically renew your SSL certificates, typically every one to two years. Most certificate authorities, hosting companies, and domain registrars offer automated renewal, ensuring that your site remains secure without manual intervention.

A2 Hosting offers automatic SSL renewals to ensure you have the protection you need. Your SSL will renew based on the original term period for your certificate.

Common Misconceptions About What SSL Is and How Certificates Work

SSL vs. TLS

A common misconception is that SSL and TLS are different protocols. In reality, TLS is the successor to SSL, offering enhanced security features. However, the term "SSL" is still widely used in website hosting and Internet security, which can lead to some confusion.

SSL Certificates and Performance

Some website owners worry that SSL certificates will slow down their website. While SSL does introduce a small amount of overhead due to encryption, modern servers and browsers handle this efficiently, making any performance impact negligible.

Get Started With SSL Today

An SSL certificate is an important part of keeping your website safe and secure for visitors. It protects sensitive data like passwords and credit card information and plays a key role in building trust with visitors and improving your SEO rankings.

With the increasing emphasis on online security and privacy, SSL is not just a nice-to-have feature—it's a necessity. Whether you're running a small blog or a large eCommerce site, an SSL certificate is essential for your success. If you don't already have an SSL cert, now is the time to get one.

If you are an existing Hosting.com customer, you probably already have a basic DV SSL certificate as part of your hosting plan. New customers also get the same entry-level certificate with new plans.

However, we also offer several other options for SSL certs so you can customize your security protection. Existing customers can upgrade through your MyA2 dashboard. New customers can add enhanced DV, OV, EV, and Wildcard SSL certificates to their hosting plan when checking out.

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