The Most Visited Websites Every Year Since 1995

Even though the internet was officially created in 1983, it wasn't until the 1990s that it became popular with people around the world. The early 90s were the heyday of the early internet, with sites like AOL, Yahoo!, and GeoCities ruling the web. These days, Google and social media sites like YouTube and Facebook top the list of most visited websites in the world.

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The Hosting.com team looked at available historical data through the years to create a visualization of the most visited websites in the world since 1995. See how the top websites in the world have changed through the years.

In 1995, the top websites by total global visits were AOL, Yahoo!, GeoCities, Netscape, and WebCrawler.

In June of 1995, AOL was at the top of the World Wide Web game. AOL was created in 1983, but truly became an internet phenomenon in the 1990s. It originally provided dial-up internet service to people around the world, and became known for its themed chat rooms and being one of the leading instant messaging services. While AOL.com still does exist today, it is not the powerhouse that it was at its peak as one of the most famous 90s websites.

Yahoo! was the second most popular website in 1995. Yahoo! was created in 1994 by two Stanford University students. The Yahoo.com domain was purchased in 1995. It originally started out as a web directory and later pivoted towards becoming a search engine. It is still a popular search engine aroundthe world, ranking eighth in website popularity in 2023.

GeoCities was a revolutionary website founded in 1994 that allowed regular internet users to create their own web pages based on their hobbies or interests. It included a web directory of “neighborhoods” where users could design their own pages. These neighborhoods were themed to particular topics – for instance, the “Hollywood” neighborhood was geared towards film/TV interests and “SiliconValley” was devoted to computer topics. At its peak, there were at least 38,000,000 pages on GeoCities. GeoCities was acquired by Yahoo! in 1999 and officially went offline in 2009.

Netscape, which ranked fourth in 1995, originally started out as a web browser called Netscape Navigator in 1994. It was one of the companies that was engaged in the “browser wars” of the 1990s, with Netscape Navigator being pitted against Microsoft's Internet Explorer. Netscape used their browser to drive traffic to their website. AOL acquired Netscape in 1999 and the original Netscape website now redirects to AOL.

The fifth most visited website of 1995 was WebCrawler, one of the oldest search engines still in existence and was the first engine to provide a full text search. It launched in 1994 and was acquired by AOL in 1995.

When Did Google Become Popular?

Google was officially created in 1998 by Sergey Brin and Larry Page at Stanford University. They began creating a search engine that utilized links to determine how popular a web page was. The name of the company is based on the number googol, which is a 1 followed by 100 zeroes. The Google.com domain was purchased in 1997. Brin and Page originally started working on the company at their dorm rooms at Stanford, but after a generous investment, they were able to move operations to a garage in Menlo Park, CA. The search engine because successful very quickly, and the company went public in 2004. Now, Google has offices and data centers in more than 200 cities around the world.

In addition to being the most popular search engine in the world, Google also offers an email service (Gmail) as well as a suite of word processing and collaboration tools including Google Docs, Google Meet, Google Calendar, and Google Chat.

What Are the Top Visited Websites of 2023?

As of November 2023, the top visited websites around the world are the following:

Google.com: 83,800,000,000 visitors YouTube.com: 31,400,000,000 visitors Facebook.com: 16,100,000,000 visitors Instagram.com: 6,600,000,000 visitors Twitter.com: 5,900,000,000 visitors Baidu.com: 4,800,000,000 visitors Wikipedia.org: 4,300,000,000 visitors Yahoo.com: 3,400,000,000 visitors Yandex.com: 3,200,000,000 visitors WhatsApp.com: 3,000,000,000 visitors

Google has maintained its top position since 2011. Social media websites make up much of the top 10 most visited sites. Facebook was at the number two spot for many years before being overtaken by YouTube. In fourth is Instagram, followed by Twitter (now known as X) in fifth. It will be interesting to see what types of websites dominate the top 10 as the internet evolves in the future.

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The Most Visited Websites Between 1995-2023

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 1995

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 AOL.com 37,485,000 2 Yahoo.com 32,612,000 3 Geocities.com 16,922,000 4 Netscape.com 16,075,000 5 Webcrawler.com 12,239,000 6 Excite.com 8,376,000 7 Prodigy.com 7,948,000 8 Infoseek.com 7,026,000 9 Lycos.com 6,849,000 10 Compuserve.com 3,283,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 1996

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 AOL.com 77,703,000 2 Yahoo.com 48,446,000 3 Geocities.com 22,275,000 4 Netscape.com 17,066,000 5 Excite.com 14,729,000 6 Lycos.com 14,129,000 7 Webcrawler.com 10,071,000 8 Prodigy.com 9,603,000 9 Infoseek.com 8,402,000 10 MSN.com 8,279,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 1997

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 AOL.com 161,643,000 2 Yahoo.com 91,576,000 3 MSN.com 40,792,000 4 Geocities.com 34,646,000 5 Excite.com 32,871,000 6 Lycos.com 31,517,000 7 Netscape.com 20,370,000 8 Prodigy.com 10,958,000 9 Infoseek.com 9,955,000 10 BBC.com 7,847,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 1998

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 AOL.com 246,988,000 2 Yahoo.com 143,983,000 3 MSN.com 123,646,000 4 Lycos.com 63,059,000 5 Excite.com 50,731,000 6 Netscape.com 27,830,000 7 Geocities.com 27,830,000 8 BBC.com 25,185,000 9 Amazon.com 24,324,000 10 AmericanGreetings.com 20,353,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 1999

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 AOL.com 323,639,000 2 MSN.com 239,002,000 3 Yahoo.com 192,891,000 4 Lycos.com 92,716,000 5 Amazon.com 58,860,000 6 Excite.com 56,352,000 7 About.com 41,303,000 8 BBC.com 40,874,000 9 AmericanGreetings.com 38,912,000 10 Infospace.com 38,293,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2000

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 Yahoo.com 413,204,000 2 AOL.com 406,153,000 3 MSN.com 359,860,000 4 Ebay.com 121,370,000 5 Lycos.com 118,100,000 6 About.com 104,226,000 7 BBC.com 95,408,000 8 Amazon.com 86,819,000 9 Excite.com 59,518,000 10 AmericanGreetings.com 52,346,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2001

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 Yahoo.com 965,376,000 2 AOL.com 474,909,000 3 MSN.com 472,018,000 4 Ebay.com 207,521,000 5 BBC.com 170,957,000 6 Amazon.com 138,583,000 7 Lycos.com 136,320,000 8 About.com 123,644,000 9 Google.com 116,648,000 10 CNET.com 84,132,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2002

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 Yahoo.com 1,839,287,000 2 MSN.com 680,335,000 3 AOL.com 544,466,000 4 Google.com 377,267,000 5 Ebay.com 318,808,000 6 BBC.com 239,685,000 7 Amazon.com 228,267,000 8 Ask.com 200,115,000 9 About.com 200,115,000 10 Lycos.com 140,908,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2003

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 Yahoo.com 4,258,080,000 2 MSN.com 1,539,395,000 3 Google.com 825,429,000 4 AOL.com 760,940,000 5 Ebay.com 631,780,000 6 Amazon.com 493,095,000 7 Ask.com 413,675,000 8 BBC.com 359,815,000 9 Walmart.com 317,090,000 10 CNET.com 217,882,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2004

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 Yahoo.com 5,819,746,000 2 MSN.com 1,857,488,000 3 Google.com 1,421,710,000 4 AOL.com 924,425,000 5 Ebay.com 822,499,000 6 Amazon.com 636,550,000 7 Ask.com 519,574,000 8 BBC.com 451,230,000 9 Walmart.com 417,716,000 10 Weather.com 252,014,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2005

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 Yahoo.com 6,200,000,000 2 Google.com 2,983,000,000 3 MSN.com 1,728,000,000 4 AOL.com 1,012,000,000 5 Ebay.com 924,487,000 6 Amazon.com 694,533,000 7 Ask.com 589,296,000 8 BBC.com 539,296,000 9 Myspace.com 461,733,000 10 Walmart.com 436,812,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2006

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 Google.com 5,734,160,000 2 Yahoo.com 5,483,378,000 3 MSN.com 1,367,198,000 4 Myspace.com 1,150,250,000 5 Ebay.com 956,730,000 6 AOL.com 921,415,000 7 Ask.com 724,510,000 8 Amazon.com 719,352,000 9 BBC.com 629,714,000 10 Wikipedia.org 575,169,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2007

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 Google.com 7,576,675,000 2 Yahoo.com 5,658,736,000 3 MSN.com 1,259,779,000 4 Myspace.com 1,218,556,000 5 Ebay.com 944,525,000 6 Ask.com 919,328,000 7 AOL.com 820,922,000 8 Amazon.com 794,674,000 9 BBC.com 711,674,000 10 Wikipedia.org 682,863,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2008

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 Google.com 8,213,560,000 2 Yahoo.com 7,856,799,000 3 YouTube.com 1,449,202,000 4 Facebook.com 1,302,065,000 5 MSN.com 1,247,701,000 6 Ask.com 1,115,043,000 7 Amazon.com 1,002,144,000 8 Myspace.com 997,719,000 9 Yandex.com 885,351,000 10 BBC.com 802,212,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2009

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 Yahoo.com 10,573,351,000 2 Google.com 9,325,801,000 3 YouTube.com 2,762,898,000 4 Facebook.com 2,525,012,000 5 Amazon.com 1,291,697,000 6 MSN.com 1,231,751,000 7 Ask.com 1,200,840,000 8 Yandex.com 1,063,153,000 9 Wikipedia.org 923,866,000 10 BBC.com 886,215,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2010

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 Yahoo.com 11,598,556,000 2 Google.com 11,303,349,000 3 YouTube.com 4,766,487,000 4 Facebook.com 3,791,902,000 5 Amazon.com 1,540,149,000 6 Yandex.com 1,295,506,000 7 MSN.com 1,178,207,000 8 Ask.com 1,160,395,000 9 Wikipedia.org 1,058,836,000 10 Baidu.com 1,013,557,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2011

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 Google.com 14,015,307,000 2 Yahoo.com 11,016,805,000 3 YouTube.com 7,527,513,000 4 Facebook.com 6,923,515,000 5 Amazon.com 1,696,735,000 6 Yandex.com 1,648,992,000 7 Wikipedia.org 1,340,628,000 8 Baidu.com 1,216,326,000 9 Ask.com 1,204,221,000 10 MSN.com 1,061,960,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2012

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 Google.com 17,076,795,000 2 Facebook.com 11,130,228,000 3 YouTube.com 11,030,822,000 4 Yahoo.com 9,859,557,000 5 Wikipedia.org 1,913,093,000 6 Amazon.com 1,825,419,000 7 Baidu.com 1,484,314,000 8 VK.com 1,257,729,000 9 Yandex.com 1,252,246,000 10 Ask.com 1,213,521,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2013

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 Google.com 20,001,388,000 2 Facebook.com 16,072,038,000 3 YouTube.com 14,840,088,000 4 Yahoo.com 8,441,420,000 5 Wikipedia.org 2,570,509,000 6 Twitter.com 2,009,118,000 7 Amazon.com 1,923,214,000 8 Baidu.com 1,720,279,000 9 Yandex.com 1,474,270,000 10 VK.com 1,355,939,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2014

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 Google.com 25,610,591,000 2 Facebook.com 20,552,540,000 3 YouTube.com 19,162,764,000 4 Yahoo.com 6,919,332,000 5 Wikipedia.org 3,244,545,000 6 Twitter.com 2,542,169,000 7 Yandex.com 2,205,151,000 8 Amazon.com 2,065,553,000 9 Baidu.com 1,999,261,000 10 VK.com 1,443,723,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2015

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 Google.com 29,624,373,000 2 Facebook.com 24,265,472,000 3 YouTube.com 22,864,078,000 4 Yahoo.com 5,944,186,000 5 Wikipedia.org 3,912,736,000 6 Twitter.com 3,099,006,000 7 Baidu.com 2,619,774,000 8 Instagram.com 2,491,450,000 9 Yandex.com 2,461,906,000 10 Amazon.com 2,229,093,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2016

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 Google.com 40,702,498,000 2 Facebook.com 26,989,878,000 3 YouTube.com 25,375,270,000 4 Yahoo.com 5,220,226,000 5 Wikipedia.org 4,582,853,000 6 Baidu.com 3,879,321,000 7 Twitter.com 3,584,921,000 8 Instagram.com 2,822,023,000 9 Yandex.com 2,735,758,000 10 Amazon.com 2,246,945,359

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2017

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 Google.com 54,647,684,000 2 Facebook.com 28,005,364,000 3 YouTube.com 26,841,510,000 4 Baidu.com 5,273,012,000 5 Wikipedia.org 5,170,855,000 6 Yahoo.com 4,593,205,000 7 Twitter.com 3,892,130,000 8 Instagram.com 3,073,246,000 9 Yandex.com 2,948,048,000 10 Amazon.com 2,192,150,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2018

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 Google.com 66,300,530,000 2 YouTube.com 27,877,823,000 3 Facebook.com 27,674,646,000 4 Baidu.com 6,275,483,000 5 Wikipedia.org 5,559,665,000 6 Yahoo.com 4,143,796,000 7 Twitter.com 4,042,091,000 8 Instagram.com 3,272,390,000 9 Yandex.com 3,073,000,000 10 Amazon.com 2,229,477,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2019

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 Google.com 73,699,263,000 2 YouTube.com 28,291,019,000 3 Facebook.com 27,640,802,000 4 Baidu.com 6,317,160,000 5 Wikipedia.org 5,707,347,000 6 Twitter.com 4,081,256,000 7 Yahoo.com 3,942,509,000 8 Instagram.com 3,437,517,000 9 Yandex.com 3,117,345,000 10 Xvideos.com 3,020,281,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2020

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 Google.com 77,656,262,000 2 YouTube.com 29,504,361,000 3 Facebook.com 27,432,205,000 4 Baidu.com 6,346,892,000 5 Wikipedia.org 5,619,667,000 6 Twitter.com 4,637,597,000 7 Instagram.com 3,877,214,000 8 Yahoo.com 3,730,470,000 9 Yandex.com 3,022,064,000 10 Xvideos.com 3,007,802,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2021

Rank Website Monthly Visits (June) 1 Google.com 88,348,530,000 2 YouTube.com 33,592,057,000 3 Facebook.com 24,335,554,000 4 Twitter.com 6,323,288,000 5 Instagram.com 5,837,937,000 6 Baidu.com 5,729,096,000 7 Wikipedia.org 5,713,378,000 8 Yahoo.com 3,721,278,000 9 Yandex.com 3,405,301,061 10 Xvideos.com 3,302,754,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2022

Rank Website Monthly Visits (November) 1 Google.com 88,400,000,000 2 YouTube.com 74,800,000,000 3 Facebook.com 10,700,000,000 4 PornHub.com 10,200,000,000 5 Xvideos.com 8,700,000,000 6 Twitter.com 8,180,000,000 7 Wikipedia.org 6,670,000,000 8 Reddit.com 4,820,000,000 9 Instagram.com 4,460,000,000 10 Xnxx.com 3,740,000,000

The 10 Most Visited Websites in 2023