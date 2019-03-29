We're excited to announce our brand new partnership with Elementor, a WordPress page builder. Elementor now recommends that its users host their sites with Hosting.com. In turn, Elementor users can now get a high powered Hosting.com account with Elementor pre-installed.

Elementor is an intuitive, front-end site builder for WordPress. It empowers designers to take full control over their sites and complete projects faster than ever before. Since launching in 2016, Elementor’s reach now extends to more than 180 countries, has more than a 2,000,000 active installs, and is loved by many, as seen in over 2,500 five-star reviews.

Our new partnership means WordPress and Elementor users will no longer need to worry about downloading, uploading, or installing either WordPress or Elementor files, which can be time consuming, This partnership helps you get your time back!

Our new pre-installed Elementor Hosting solution makes building a website faster and more seamless. Coupled with our in-house built Hosting.com Optimized plugin, every Elementor site is pre-configured with the very best security speed and security settings.

Among the resources available for Hosting.com users using Elementor include:

Dozens of powerful widgets to choose from.

A vast template library loaded with attractive themes.

A toolset for customizing mobile versions of websites.

Revision history tool, complete with pictures, offering the ability to revert to previous versions of a site with ease.

Compatible with virtually any WordPress theme and Yoast, a leading SEO WordPress plugin.

We're offering all users our 99.9% Uptime Commitment coupled with our Money-Back Guarantee. We're focused on eliminating pain points for our users because we consider them partners, not just customers. Our guarantee shows them that they can try any of our solutions, completely risk-free. It’s that kind of service we hope will show we provide solutions for life.