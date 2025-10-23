We’ve got exciting news: WP Rocket has officially become a hosting.com partner. That means one of the most powerful WordPress performance plugins is just a few clicks away.

This means no need to dig through third-party sites or guess which caching tool actually works, WP Rocket is now available as an optional add-on, directly from your hosting.com dashboard.

It’s easy to find, simple to install, and ready to go when you are, making it easier than ever to launch a site that’s fast from day one.WP Rocket is one of the most trusted performance plugins for WordPress, used by millions of websites to speed up load times, improve Core Web Vitals, and boost SEO. Get WP Rocket now at 20% off and make your site faster from day one.

Why we chose WP Rocket

Speed isn’t just a nice-to-have, it’s mission-critical. Your visitors won’t wait, and neither will search engines. That’s why we partnered with WP Rocket: it’s a performance tool that just works. No complicated setup. No developer needed. Just faster sites, right out of the box.

Our teams first connected at CloudFest earlier this year and quickly found common ground. We’re both obsessed with helping people build better websites, and we both believe performance should be built in, not bolted on.

WP Rocket built into hosting.com and available worldwide

WP Rocket is now part of the hosting.com experience. We’re rolling it out to customers around the world, starting with Australia and expanding fast across North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

If you're a hosting.com customer, you’ll now find WP Rocket available as a paid add-on in your dashboard. It’s a quick install, just like any other WordPress plugin, but with way more performance packed in. No plugin hunting. No guesswork. Just a smarter, faster way to optimize your WordPress site.

WP Rocket and hosting.com: Better performance, lower cost

This partnership means faster sites, higher PageSpeed scores, and stronger search rankings, all without extra work on your end.

And here’s the kicker: hosting.com customers get access to WP Rocket at an exclusive discounted rate. You get world-class performance built right in, for less than going it alone.

You’ll still need to install WP Rocket like any other plugin, but everything else is designed to be simple. No deep config. No dev help. Just better performance, made easier.

From our team

Martin Schmidt, Strategic Business Development Lead at hosting.com:

We’re excited to partner with WP Rocket to bring one of the best WordPress performance plugins directly to our customers. Speed and performance are critical to online success, and this partnership lets us offer a powerful optimization tool that fits right into the hosting.com experience. From day one, it was clear our teams shared the same vision: helping small business websites perform at their best.

Your WordPress hosting plan should do more than just keep your site online. With WP Rocket, it’s now working harder to keep your site fast too.

WP Rocket is available now as a simple add-on, and just the first of many performance tools we’re bringing directly into the hosting.com ecosystem.

This is just the start of what we’re building with WP Rocket, and we can’t wait to show you what’s next.