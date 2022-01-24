New Managed WordPress Enhanced Security Features with Hosting.com

WordPress is the same age as Hosting.com, and with 18 years of experience and hard work, it has become one of the most popular CMS on the internet. That being said, with excellence still comes room for error. It is important to note that all CMS systems and websites do get hacked and need to constantly update and improve their security systems and features to avoid any cyber security threats that they will face. To aid in this task and combat any security issues we made sure that website security was a top priority in the launch of Hosting.com's new Managed WordPress plans.

Looking to learn more in-depth about the security included with all these plans? Below is an explanation of the different security tools and features included and how this can help you make sure your website is safe and secure.

The Importance of Security on Websites Using WordPress

When there’s a huge demand for a script or CMS, there’s a good chance that hackers and attackers will be keeping an eye on websites using it. At any one time, there could be hundreds or thousands of attacks happening on the internet. This makes WordPress websites a target.

As such, hackers will always be scanning WordPress websites for vulnerable areas. This means website owners who don't properly prepare and secure their WordPress sites may be at risk. This is why you need to keep the security on your website in tip-top shape! Below are the features we offer at Hosting.com on our Managed WordPress plans to help ensure your security success.

Managed WordPress Security Features

A2 Hosting’s new Managed WordPress plans now come with a selection of enhanced security features that have been designed to support our users such as HackScan Protection, Reinforced DDoS Protection, and KernelCare. We're including a complete breakdown below of three of the main tools we will be including in the plans and the different security features they provide our users:

WordPress Toolkit

We include different levels of cPanel's WordPress Toolkit on all of our WordPress plans. Below are some of the main security perks:

1-Click Hardening : Used to scan existing and new sites for settings that may be potentially vulnerable.

Automatic Hardening : This can keep your site safe through the auto-application of the industry’s best practices in security.

Mass Hardening : Scans all your sites for vulnerable settings while securing every site with just a click.

Security Rollback : In rare cases, security updates may create compatibility issues on your website. This feature will allow you to quickly revert the changes made.

Mass Updates: This allows you to execute updates for all of your website’s WordPress themes, core, and plugins.

Jetpack Security

We will also be including the popular Jetpack Plugin. This plugin comes with a multitude of security features including:

Automated Spam Filtering : Protects your site by keeping spam content away.

Brute Force Attack Protection : Works to keep your website safe by blocking unsafe login attempts from distributed attacks and malicious botnets.

Free Daily Malware Scans (Included with our Fly & Sell Plans): This feature automatically checks your site for vulnerabilities such as malware. You’ll also receive immediate alerts if Jetpack finds problems to be addressed quickly.

Hosting.com Optimized

All of our plans also come with our plugin, Hosting.com Optimized. We’ve focused on various security measures with Hosting.com Optimized, which include the following:

Deny Direct Access to Configuration Files and Comment Form : This allows you to protect your configuration files by creating a Forbidden error to bots and web users who try to access WP configuration files.

Lock Editing of Plugins and Themes from the WP Admin : This prevents exploits to use the built-in editing capabilities of the WP Admin.

Login URL Change : With this, you can hide your wp-login and wp-admin pages, blocking off hackers from entry through brute force attacks.

Regenerate wp-config salts : WP salts and security keys help to secure the site’s login process along with the cookies that WordPress implements to authenticate users.

ReCAPTCHA on Comments and Login : Used to increase site security while decreasing spam by adding a CAPTCHA to the login screen and comment forms.

Unused Themes & Inactive Plugin Notifications: Themes and plugins with security flaws can still have an impact on the site. Having these notifications can help you better manage other features on your site for improved security.

cPanel Security Features

There is also a wide range of improvements to cPanel's Security. This includes:

Directory Privacy : Blocks users who want to open a folder that you’ve designated for protection. They will first need to enter a username and password for access.

Free SSL Certificate (Free RapidSSL On Sell plans) : This allows you to secure pages on your website so that details such as credit card numbers, logins, and more are sent encrypted instead of plain text.

Hotlink Protection : Stops your images from being used on other sites.

Imunify360 : A comprehensive security suite for real-time and proactive website protection. It provides an all-in-one security solution that features a Web Application Firewall, an Intrusion Prevention and Detection system, a Network Firewall, Patch Management, and Real-time Antivirus protection.

IP Blocker : Blocks a range of IP addresses to stop hackers from getting access to your site.

Leech Protection : Stops users from publicly posting or sharing passwords to restricted areas of your site.

ModSecurity : Provides real-time monitoring for incoming threats and blocks malicious connections before reaching your WordPress website and applications.

Patchman : This scans your account for any outdated WP malware scripts, vulnerabilities, and applications. It will then fix any vulnerabilities without doing damage to the site.

SSH : Provides more secure file transfers.

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) : If turned on, it will require the app on your smartphone to provide a unique security code that you must input apart from your password when trying to log into your account.

Virus Scanner: Configurable scan of your account to identify any security threats.

Need Help? Ask Our Guru Crew

If you need support or just have a few WordPress Hosting questions, you can count on our expert Sales team! Working 24/7/365, our friendly and knowledgeable staff are more than happy to address any concerns or issues. You may also reach them via email, phone, or live chat, so you can get the answers you need when you need them.